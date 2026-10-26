Monday Soccer Roundup: Ballon d’Or Winner, PSG Go Top, Galatasaray Derby Joy

Monday never really gives soccer a day off, and today proved it. Here’s your quick hit of the stories actually worth knowing from the last 24 hours. Here is your Monday Soccer Roundup –

Ballon d’Or Winner Announced

The Bayern Munich and England captain Harry Kane was crowned the world’s best player at a ceremony in London, becoming the first Englishman to win football’s biggest individual prize since Michael Owen in 2001. Kane also picked up the Gerd Müller Trophy as the men’s Striker of the Year earlier in the night, a two-award haul after a season of 73 goals and 8 assists in 65 appearances for club and country. (ESPN)

PSG Beat Lyon 2-0 to Reclaim Top of Ligue 1

Substitute Senny Mayulu broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute before Mika Godts sealed it late, sending Paris Saint-Germain back to sole possession of first place with 17 points after eight matchdays. (beIN Sports)

Galatasaray Win the Istanbul Derby and Go Top of the Süper Lig

Victor Osimhen scored twice in the first half as Galatasaray beat cross-town rivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 at RAMS Park, climbing back to the summit with 22 points from nine games. (AA)

Barcelona Lose Another Defender as Espart Is Ruled Out for Seven Weeks

Nineteen-year-old Xavi Espart will miss around seven weeks with a syndesmosis injury in his right ankle after being forced off early in Sunday’s Clásico defeat, leaving Hansi Flick with just Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Alejandro Balde and João Cancelo as his only fit defenders. (ESPN)

That’s your Monday wrap. See you tomorrow.