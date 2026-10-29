Man United’s Only Natural Striker Out Until 2027 in Fresh Blow

Manchester United’s attacking problems have taken another serious turn. Benjamin Šeško is expected to miss at least until January with a recurring shin injury, leaving Michael Carrick without his only specialist No. 9 for the remainder of 2026. Carrick confirmed the extended absence on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea, adding to the pressure on a manager whose side desperately needs results in the Premier League. The Šeško injury forces United to reassess its attacking plans well before the January transfer window opens.

Benjamin Šeško Injury Timeline and Details

Šeško has not played since Manchester United’s Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton on September 16, when he was substituted after 66 minutes. The Slovenian striker felt pain in his shin following the match and has since undergone further examinations with the club’s medical staff and specialists. The problem follows an injury that first flared late last season, causing him to miss the end of the campaign and United’s pre-season preparations. He returned to action and scored against Everton and Sabah, but the latest setback has interrupted his progress again.

Carrick confirmed that Šeško would be unavailable for an extended period, although he stopped short of giving a specific return date. “Unfortunately, Ben looks like he’s going to be out for a period of time,” the manager said. “We’re still not clear on exactly how long, but it’s going to be a longer period of time.” Reports from The Independent indicate that the 23-year-old is expected to miss at least until January. United are taking a cautious approach to the injury, with rest preferred over surgery as the medical team monitors his recovery.

What Šeško’s Numbers Say About the Loss

United signed Šeško from RB Leipzig in 2025 in a deal worth a reported £73.7 million (approximately $99 million). His early return this season has been limited to six appearances and two goals, but the bigger issue is what his absence leaves behind. Šeško is the squad’s only orthodox centre-forward, giving United a natural focal point who can occupy central defenders, run in behind and provide a target for crosses. Without him, Carrick has fewer straightforward options when his team needs a goal.

Joshua Zirkzee can operate centrally but tends to link play rather than lead the line in the same way. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha can also play through the middle, although both are more comfortable drifting into space than serving as traditional No. 9s. The official Manchester United injury update confirms Šeško’s two goals this season and the uncertainty surrounding his recovery. His absence could force Carrick to adjust the team’s attacking shape rather than simply replace one striker with another.

Carrick Faces More Pressure Without an Attacking Focal Point

The timing could hardly be worse. United travel to Chelsea on Saturday after a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, a result that intensified scrutiny of Carrick and his team. Without a recognized striker, United risk becoming even easier to defend against, particularly if opponents can push their defensive line higher without worrying about a powerful central forward running behind them. Carrick must find a way to create chances while getting more out of the attacking players still available.

The injury also raises questions about United’s recruitment plans. Šeško was brought in to provide a long-term solution at centre-forward, but his absence exposes the lack of a like-for-like alternative. A January signing may become more urgent if United continue to struggle for goals, although much will depend on Šeško’s recovery and the options available in the market. For now, the manager’s immediate task is to navigate a difficult run of fixtures without the player recruited to lead the attack.

United’s medical team will continue to assess Šeško, and the club has not set an official comeback date. The Šeško injury United must manage is therefore not just a short-term selection headache: it leaves Carrick with a tactical problem and a potential recruitment dilemma at a crucial point in the season. Saturday’s trip to Chelsea will be an early test of whether United can find an answer without their specialist striker.