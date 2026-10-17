Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Newcastle United host Aston Villa at St James’ Park this Saturday, October 17, for Matchday 7 of the Premier League.

The Magpies sit 11th with eight points after six matches, with two wins, two draws, and two losses. Meanwhile, the Villans sit 16th with five points after six matches, with one win, two draws, and three losses.

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams have several players unavailable for this match. Newcastle will be without Anthony Elanga, Tino Livramento, Jacob Ramsey (tight injury), and Ewan Jaouen (tight injury). Basouma Traoré is a doubt with a knee problem.

For Aston Villa, Unai Emery’s side will be without Ian Maatsen (ankle injury), Amadou Onana (knee injury), Mateo Ruggeri (tight injury), and Modo Cisse. Ross Barkley, George Hemmings (knee injury), and Brian Madjo (ankle injury) are doubts for this match.

Newcastle United’s predicted starting XI vs. Aston Villa: Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Joelinton, Gonzalez, Willock; Murphy, Osula, Barnes.

Aston Villa’s predicted starting XI vs. Newcastle United: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Wan-Bissaka; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson.

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa: Teams Form & Latest Results

Newcastle United have won only two of their last five matches, including a heavy 4-1 defeat to Coventry City in their most recent outing on October 12. Before that, they beat Hull City 2-1 on September 19, after losing 4-1 to Leeds United on September 14. On September 8, they beat Millwall 1-0 after drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth on September 5.

Among the Magpies’ standout players are Anthony Elanga and Joseph Willock, each with two Premier League goals this season. Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes leads the team in assists with two.

As for Aston Villa, the Villans are in excellent form, having avoided defeat in each of their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they secured an emphatic 6-0 victory over Fenerbahçe on October 14 in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Brentford on October 10 after beating Sevilla 3-1 on October 2. On September 19, they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 after beating Coventry City 3-1 on September 16.

In the Premier League, Nicolas Jackson leads the Villans’ scoring with two goals, while Johan Mazambi and John McGinn lead the team in assists with two each.