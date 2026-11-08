Cristiano Ronaldo Brand May Be His Most Enduring Legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from international football marks the end of an extraordinary chapter, but it hardly signals the end of his influence.

After 23 years, 234 appearances and a record 146 goals for Portugal, the legendary forward is finally handing back the national team’s No. 7 shirt.

Yet, as remarkable as his achievements on the pitch have been, Ronaldo’s greatest legacy might have very little to do with football itself.

According to Euan Jones, Digital PR expert at Casinos.com, Ronaldo’s ability to build a connection with millions of people around the world is what makes his personal brand so enduring. And that situation could become increasingly important as the 41-year-old begins looking toward life beyond professional football.

“Ronaldo’s retirement from international football marks the end of an era, but from a branding perspective, it’s a reminder of just how powerful a personal brand can become when it is built consistently over many years. His achievements on the pitch have undoubtedly shaped his reputation, but it’s the connection he has built with millions of people from every corner of the globe that makes his brand so enduring.”

Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo will ultimately be remembered for his persona long after his achievements on the pitch have faded.

Cristiano Ronaldo Still Has More to Give on the Pitch

Ronaldo isn’t retiring from football just yet. The Portuguese superstar will continue playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, meaning supporters will still have opportunities to watch him add to an already remarkable career.

However, stepping away from international duty represents another significant transition. For more than two decades, representing Portugal was a defining part of Ronaldo’s identity. Now, with that responsibility behind him, his attention will inevitably begin shifting toward what comes next.

“He’s become much bigger than the footballer wearing Portugal’s number seven shirt, he is the number seven shirt,” Jones explained.

That’s perhaps the most interesting part of Ronaldo’s retirement. His identity has become so closely connected to the sport that separating the two seems almost impossible. But that’s also what makes his next chapter so intriguing.

Whether through business ventures, commercial partnerships or his enormous global following, Cristiano Ronaldo has already established an influence that extends well beyond his performances on the pitch. His playing career might eventually come to an end, but there is little reason to believe his public profile will follow.

Ronaldo Could Become Bigger Than Football Itself

There are very few athletes who reach a point where their names become synonymous with something much bigger than their respective sports. Pelé and Diego Maradona are two obvious examples. Their influence extended beyond football, turning them into cultural icons whose recognition survived long after their playing days ended.

Ronaldo appears to be heading toward that same territory.

His achievements have certainly helped establish that reputation. Five Ballon d’Or awards, multiple Champions League titles, a European Championship and international scoring records provide more than enough sporting credibility. But Jones believes the real strength of Cristiano Ronaldo’s brand lies in its ability to survive beyond those accomplishments.

“The real measure of a strong personal brand is that it doesn’t disappear when one chapter ends,” Jones said.

Plenty of legendary footballers are remembered for what they accomplished during their careers. Far fewer manage to maintain the same level of recognition and influence once they stop playing.

Ronaldo has spent years building something that transcends his statistics, trophies and individual accolades. His name carries weight across sport, entertainment, business and popular culture, giving him a platform that few athletes in history have managed to establish.

As Jones noted, Cristiano Ronaldo may be handing back the Portugal shirt, but the recognition he has built will continue long after his international career.

His footballing legacy is already secure. His personal brand, however, might prove to be the more enduring achievement.