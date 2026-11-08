Inter Milan vs Como Today: Serie A Preview, Team News & TV Info

Como arrive at San Siro with a stunning 9-1 Champions League victory behind them and a genuine chance to move level on points with Inter. Cesc Fàbregas’ side have become one of Serie A’s biggest surprises, but they face a daunting historical obstacle: Inter have won 14 consecutive home league meetings with Como. Here’s the latest Serie A news, including team updates, probable lineups and how to watch.

Inter Milan vs Como Preview

Inter have a point to prove after their 3-1 Derby della Madonnina defeat to AC Milan ended a 19-game unbeaten Serie A run. Cristian Chivu’s team slipped three points behind leaders Lazio, but responded impressively in midweek with a 3-0 Champions League victory away to Feyenoord. Yann Bisseck, Pio Esposito and Piotr Zieliński scored in Rotterdam, giving the Nerazzurri some momentum before their final league match ahead of the international break.

Como are no longer simply an interesting story. They have collected a club-record 23 points from their first 10 league matches and sit fourth, just two behind Inter. Fàbregas’ team have won four consecutive Serie A games and six straight matches across all competitions, scoring 22 goals during that run. Their latest performance was extraordinary: a 9-1 Champions League demolition of Lens in France, with Tasos Douvikas scoring a hat-trick.

The visitors have every reason to believe they can challenge Inter, but history is firmly against them. Inter have won 14 consecutive Serie A home games against Como and 11 straight top-flight meetings overall. Fàbregas has also lost all four of his league encounters with the Nerazzurri. This is an opportunity for Como to prove their remarkable progress is more than an early-season story.

Inter Milan Team News

Inter captain Lautaro Martínez remains unavailable with a thigh injury and is not expected back until after the international break. Luis Henrique is also sidelined. There is better news elsewhere, with Benjamin Pavard, John Stones and Curtis Jones having returned to full training. All three could make the substitutes’ bench, while Alessandro Bastoni is available again after serving his UEFA suspension in midweek.

Josep Martínez is expected to start in goal, behind Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji and Bastoni. Djed Spence and Federico Dimarco are the likely wing-backs, with Nicolò Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Piotr Zieliński in midfield. Marcus Thuram and Pio Esposito are expected to lead the attack. Esposito scored against Feyenoord and appears to have the advantage over Ange-Yoan Bonny for the second starting spot.

Como Team News

Como have a lengthy injury list of their own. Moise Kean, Trevoh Chalobah, Jesús Rodríguez, Jayden Addai and Assane Diao are all expected to miss out. Chalobah has not recovered in time, meaning Fàbregas is likely to keep the same central defensive pairing that has helped Como establish one of the best defensive records in Serie A.

Jean Butez should start in goal, with Yan Couto, Jacobo Ramón, Marc-Oliver Kempf and Álex Valle in defence. Máximo Perrone and Luis Milla are expected to provide the midfield balance, while Lucas Da Cunha, Nico Paz and Martin Baturina operate behind Douvikas. The Greek striker has been in outstanding form, and his hat-trick against Lens makes him the obvious attacking threat.

Probable Lineups

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Josep Martínez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Spence, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Zieliński, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito.

Como (4-2-3-1): Butez; Yan Couto, Ramón, Kempf, Álex Valle; Perrone, Milla; Da Cunha, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas.

How to Watch Inter Milan vs Como Today

Region Broadcaster USA CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+ (English) / Universo (Spanish) Canada DAZN, TLN UK TNT Sports 4, DAZN Australia beIN Sports 3 Italy DAZN, Sky Sport 251

Kick-off is at 6 p.m. CET / 12:00pm ET on Sunday, November 8, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) in Milan.