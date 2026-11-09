Messi Inter Miami MLS Playoffs Path: The Road to Another Trophy

Lionel Messi has another piece of MLS history in his collection, but the biggest prize is still up for grabs. The Argentine superstar has just become the first player to win consecutive MLS Golden Boots, and now he and Inter Miami begin the defense of their MLS Cup title. The MLS Cup Playoffs are set, and Messi’s route to another championship starts with a tricky first-round matchup against Columbus Crew.

Messi Has Been Dominant, But Miami Have Work to Do

At 39, Messi continues to produce numbers that few players in the league can match. He finished the 2026 regular season with 26 goals and 17 assists, giving him a league-best 43 goal contributions. He also became the first player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot in consecutive seasons.

Messi has already collected two consecutive Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards, winning in 2024 and 2025. The 2026 award has not yet been announced, but his latest scoring achievement gives him another compelling case.

Inter Miami finished second in the Eastern Conference with 60 points, comfortably qualifying for the postseason but well behind Nashville SC. The Supporters’ Shield winners collected a record 77 points, surpassing the previous MLS mark set by Miami in 2024.

There are reasons for optimism in Florida. Miami remain one of the league’s most dangerous attacking teams, with Luis Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul and Casemiro among the experienced names supporting Messi. But their regular-season finale offered a warning: they surrendered a three-goal halftime lead to draw 3-3 with Charlotte.

Columbus First, Then a Potential Nashville Showdown

Miami’s playoff campaign begins against seventh-seeded Columbus Crew in a best-of-three Round One series. Game 1 is at Nu Stadium on Saturday, November 21, at 6 p.m. ET. Game 2 moves to Columbus on Friday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET, with a deciding third game scheduled for December 2 in Miami if required.

Columbus should not be dismissed because of their seeding. The Crew won eight of their final nine regular-season matches, arriving in the postseason with considerable momentum. Miami will have home-field advantage in the first game and, if necessary, the decisive third game, but they will need to earn their way through this series.

Should Messi and company advance, a possible Eastern Conference semifinal against Nashville could be waiting. The Supporters’ Shield winners first face the winner of the Wild Card matchup between Orlando City and FC Cincinnati. Nashville’s record-breaking campaign makes them the biggest obstacle on Miami’s side of the bracket.

The Road to Another MLS Cup

The conference semifinals are scheduled for December 5-6, followed by the conference finals on December 11-12. The season reaches its conclusion with MLS Cup on December 18.

Miami are chasing something that has proved extremely difficult in MLS. No club has successfully defended the MLS Cup since the LA Galaxy won consecutive championships in 2011 and 2012.

Messi has already transformed Inter Miami’s history, delivering the club its first MLS Cup last season. Now he has another chance to add to that legacy, with a second consecutive championship within reach.

The Golden Boot is already his. Another MVP award may follow. But the trophy that matters most will be decided over the next few weeks. And for Messi’s Inter Miami, the playoff path begins against a Columbus team that is playing its best soccer at exactly the right time.