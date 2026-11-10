Manchester United Sack Michael Carrick? Five Managers Who Could Replace Him

Manchester United could be preparing for another managerial change as pressure grows on Michael Carrick following a disappointing start to the season. Reports suggest the club’s hierarchy is considering dismissing the 45-year-old during the November international break, with a decision expected before United travel to Liverpool on November 22.

Manchester United sit 18th in the Premier League after 10 matches, collecting only eight points from one win, five draws and four defeats. Sunday’s 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford did little to ease concerns about the team’s form.

Although United recovered twice from two-goal deficits, the result extended Carrick’s difficult run. Club executives Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox are reportedly preparing to discuss his future with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family.

Why Manchester United Could Sack Michael Carrick

Manchester United had already considered dismissing Carrick following their 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on October 25. However, Berrada and Wilcox decided to give the manager another opportunity to improve results during the November international break.

The results since then have done little to change the situation. United lost against Chelsea, secured a Champions League comeback victory over Roma and drew 4-4 with Aston Villa.

Across all competitions, Carrick’s side have recorded only three wins in 15 matches. United have scored 14 goals and conceded 19 in the Premier League, leaving them one point above the relegation zone.

Carrick initially earned the permanent Manchester United job after an impressive interim spell. He replaced Ruben Amorim in January 2026 and guided the club to third place in the Premier League.

His team recorded 11 wins in 16 matches, securing Champions League qualification and earning him a two-year contract in May.

However, injuries to key attackers Amad Diallo and Benjamin Sesko disrupted United’s attacking plans, while defensive problems continued to affect results.

Five Managers Who Could Replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United

Manchester United have several names under consideration as the club weighs its next managerial appointment.

Mauricio Pochettino is among the leading candidates. The United States national team is now led by the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager. Reports suggest he remains open to returning to club management despite recently extending his contract with U.S. Soccer.

Eddie Howe is another name linked with the Manchester United job. The English coach left Newcastle United during the summer and has previously established himself in the Premier League.

Julian Nagelsmann also features among the possible candidates. The former Bayern Munich manager currently coaches Germany and was reportedly sounded out by Manchester United in October.

Antonio Conte has reportedly shown interest in the position. The Italian manager has experience winning league titles with Chelsea, Inter Milan and Napoli.

Unai Emery, who currently manages Aston Villa, has also featured in discussions. His work at Aston Villa has kept his name connected with major managerial positions.

Manchester United Face Major Decision Before Liverpool Clash

Kieran McKenna has also been mentioned among the possible candidates as Manchester United consider their next move.

Any appointment would require agreement between Berrada, Wilcox, Ratcliffe and the Glazer family.

Carrick has not publicly addressed the reports about his possible dismissal. Following the Bournemouth defeat, he said he would continue doing his job and described the situation as “tough.”

The November international break offers Manchester United an opportunity to make a managerial change without an immediate league fixture.

The club’s next major test comes against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22. If Manchester United dismiss Carrick, it would mark another managerial change in the club’s difficult period since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

For now, Carrick’s future remains uncertain, while the five managers linked with the position remain names under discussion rather than confirmed candidates.