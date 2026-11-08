Lionel Messi Left Speechless by Fan’s Visit to Inter Miami: What Happened

Having an autographed Lionel Messi jersey from Barcelona, Argentina, or any team he played for is a dream for many fans, but having all the shirts he has worn throughout his career and, on top of that, getting the player himself to sign them is something few can boast about.

A video circulating on social media shows a collector visiting Inter Miami’s facilities to meet the former world champion.

The fan arrived prepared with a collection that covers practically the Argentine’s entire career, from his early years at Barcelona to his current stage in Major League Soccer.

Among the shirts he brought were different models Messi wore with the Blaugrana side, as well as those from his spells with other clubs and with the Argentina national team, with which he won the Copa América and the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Lionel Messi Signed Every Jersey the Fan Presented to Him at Inter Miami

The fan didn’t miss the opportunity and asked Messi to sign each shirt. Fortunately for him, the forward accepted without issue and began autographing the jerseys he was presented with.

While Messi reviewed the garments, the collector shared stories behind each shirt and the experiences he had to obtain them.

The player listened attentively and, more than once, seemed surprised by the journey behind the collection.

Finally, the Argentine star fulfilled the request and signed every single shirt.

So, the fan went from having an extraordinary collection to owning even more special pieces, since each one bears the autograph of one of the most important players in history.