The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues on Thursday, July 2, following an exciting day of soccer games highlighted by Team USA beating Bosnia and Herzegovina to advance to the Round of 16. Now, the schedule of World Cup games today is expected to bring more drama and intrigue as the tournament rolls on.

Several national teams, like the United States, have already moved on to the second knockout round. Meanwhile, the teams on the World Cup schedule today hope to do the same and keep their campaign in the competition alive.

Here’s a look at the World Cup games on TV, including who is playing and where, kickoff times, and how to watch soccer games today for Thursday, July 2.

World Cup Games Today: Soccer Schedule, Kickoff Times, How To Watch

There are three World Cup games today, so here’s what you need to know about the action:

Spain vs Austria: kickoff time at 3 pm EST/12 pm PST, at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Portugal vs Croatia: kickoff time at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST, at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Switzerland vs Algeria: kickoff time at 11 pm EST/8 pm PST, at Vancouver Stadium (BC Place), live on FS1 (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Those are the three World Cup soccer games today, highlighted by Lamine Yamal and Spain to begin the day, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, finishing with a feisty Switzerland team hoping to get to the Round of 16 for the fourth tournament in a row.

This is the fifth day of Round of 32 World Cup action, as in the previous days of games on the schedule, Canada, Morocco, Paraguay, France, USA, Belgium, Brazil, Norway, Mexico, and England have already advanced.

How Each Team Got Here, Who The Winners Will Play For The Soccer Schedule Today

Starting the World Cup schedule today with Spain vs Austria, the Spanish national team remains one of the favorites to win the competition and hopes to continue its run after a solid group stage campaign. It began with a surprise draw against Cape Verde, before beating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to finish first in Group H.

Led by young superstar Lamine Yamal along with Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, and one of the best squads in the World Cup, Spain has been a powerhouse in European soccer over the past few years and is the favorite to win today.

As for Austria, the national team began the group stage with a win over Jordan, a loss to Argentina, and a draw against Algeria to finish second in Group J. Austria has a strong squad, but still sits behind the other European superpowers in terms of talent and overall expectations. A win would mean going further than the team has gone since 1982, but it will be a tough task against Spain.

The winner of Spain vs Austria will advance to play the winner of Portugal vs Croatia.

Next is Portugal vs Croatia, a battle between two nations that continuously punch above their weight in international competitions. Portugal, led by Ronaldo and other high-level players like João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Rafael Leão, and Bernardo Silva, had a poor start to the group stage by drawing against DR Congo, before beating Uzbekistan, then drawing against Colombia to finish second in Group K.

There have always been high expectations on Portugal and Ronaldo, and the team’s World Cup game today is no different, as the star hopes to move on to the Round of 16 for the fifth time in six tournaments, hopefully one step closer to the ultimate prize of winning the competition.

Croatia has a very strong recent World Cup history, finishing second in 2018 and third in 2022. But so far, this team hasn’t had that same success, losing to England before then narrowly beating Panama and Ghana to finish second in Group L. Led by Luka Modric in his last tournament run, Croatia are the underdogs against Portugal, but a win would not come as a major surprise.

The winner of Portugal vs Croatia plays the winner of Spain vs Austria in the Round of 16.

The World Cup soccer schedule today ends with Switzerland vs Algeria, a matchup that doesn’t carry the superstar intrigue of the other matches, but still has a chance to be exciting. Switzerland, highlighted by Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji, and Johan Manzambi, had a draw against Qatar before then beating Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada to finish atop Group B. The team is similar to Austria in that it is strong but doesn’t have the level of talent compared to other teams on the continent.

As for Algeria, the North African team finished the group stage third in Group J after losing to Argentina, beating Jordan, and drawing against Austria. French legend Zinedine Zidane’s son, Luca Zidane, is the team’s goalkeeper, but so far, Algeria has given up eight goals in three games, as they hope to stop Switzerland in their World Cup game today.

The winner of Switzerland vs Algeria will play the winner of Colombia vs Ghana in the Round of 16.

That is the entire World Cup schedule today for Thursday, July 2, with all the information you need to know about the soccer action. Previous days of the Round of 32 have brought excitement, drama, and superstars on full display, and today is shaping up to be no different, with some of the biggest names in the sport set to play in the knockout round.