Alex Eala Gets Strong Verdict From World No. 13 After Ningbo Open Loss

Diana Shnaider had nothing but respect for Alex Eala after ending the Filipino tennis star’s run at the Ningbo Open on Thursday.

The Russian world No. 13 defeated Eala, 7-5, 6-4, in a tightly contested second-round match at the WTA 500 tournament in China. But afterward, Shnaider made it clear that the straight-sets victory was anything but routine.

“Obviously very happy the way I played today, the way I compete, because definitely Alex is very dangerous and a tough opponent,” Shnaider said during her on-court interview.

“Another lefty, another big hitter. She never goes back down, she steps in, she rips the ball. So I knew it was going to be tough.”

The praise offered a measure of encouragement for Eala, whose recent struggles have overshadowed a breakthrough season that included her first WTA singles championship.

Diana Shnaider Explains Why Alex Eala Is Dangerous

Shnaider, who remains in contention for a WTA Finals alternate spot, needed one hour and 55 minutes to overcome the 21-year-old Filipino.

Eala challenged the sixth seed throughout the opening set before Shnaider pulled away, 7-5.

The second set remained competitive until Shnaider broke Eala’s serve in the ninth game and held for the victory.

Beyond Eala’s power, Shnaider highlighted the difficulty of facing another left-hander, particularly one willing to dictate rallies.

“It’s never easy to play another lefty – it’s not very often,” Shnaider said.

The 22-year-old Russian explained that adjusting to an opponent’s spin and preferred hitting zones requires patience, especially during the opening games.

For Eala, the defeat was her fourth in five matches, although her performance against Shnaider offered a noticeable improvement from some of her recent outings.

She entered Ningbo on a three-match losing streak before snapping it with a convincing 6-3, 6-1 victory over France’s Diane Parry in the opening round.

Shnaider, meanwhile, advanced to face American teenager Iva Jovic in the quarterfinals.

What’s Next for Alex Eala After Ningbo Open Exit?

Eala will continue her Asian swing at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, scheduled for Oct. 26-Nov. 1.

The WTA 500 tournament features a competitive field that includes defending champion Belinda Bencic, Naomi Osaka, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini and Shnaider.

Eala’s opening-round opponent and exact match schedule have yet to be announced.

The Tokyo event offers the Filipino another opportunity to regain momentum after a frustrating stretch that included early exits in Singapore and Wuhan, along with a bronze-medal finish at the Asian Games.

Those setbacks have tested Eala’s consistency, but they haven’t erased the progress she has made this season.

The world No. 20 has already established herself among the tour’s rising talents, making the transition from promising prospect to a player capable of challenging established stars.

Thursday’s defeat showed there is still work ahead.

But Shnaider’s comments reinforced something Eala’s opponents increasingly recognize: Her aggressive style makes her dangerous, regardless of recent results.