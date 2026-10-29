Alex Eala Seeks Revenge vs. Diana Shnaider: Time, TV, Live Stream

Alex Eala will have another shot at Diana Shnaider just eight days after losing their first professional meeting in China.

This time, a place in the Toray Pan Pacific Open semifinals will be at stake.

The 21-year-old Filipino tennis star faces third-seeded Shnaider in Friday’s quarterfinals in Tokyo, seeking revenge for her straight-sets defeat at last week’s Ningbo Open.

Eala enters the rematch with momentum after rallying past Australia’s Talia Gibson in the second round Wednesday.

Here’s when the match starts and how Filipino tennis fans can watch.

What Time Is Alex Eala vs. Diana Shnaider?

Eala and Shnaider are scheduled to meet Friday, Oct. 30, at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo.

According to the tournament’s updated order of play, their quarterfinal is scheduled not before 5 p.m. Japan time, equivalent to 4 p.m. in the Philippines.

For viewers in the United States, the match is scheduled no earlier than 4 a.m. Eastern or 1 a.m. Pacific on Friday.

The contest is listed as the fourth singles match on Center Court.

The start time could be pushed back if preceding matches run longer than expected.

Fans can check the Toray Pan Pacific Open schedule for updates.

Where to Watch Eala vs. Shnaider Live in the Philippines

Filipino tennis fans can follow the Tokyo Open through Premier Sports’ WTA coverage.

Premier Sports 2 is available on Cignal channel 273 HD, while Premier Sports is carried on channel 272 HD.

Eligible subscribers can also check Cignal Play and Blast TV for live streaming.

Another option is WTA TV, the women’s tour’s subscription streaming service.

Broadcast availability can vary by country and platform, so viewers should confirm that Friday’s Center Court coverage is included in their subscription.

For live scores and match statistics, fans can follow the official WTA tournament page.

Alex Eala Gets Another Shot at Diana Shnaider

The rematch comes just over a week after Shnaider defeated Eala 7-5, 6-4 in the Ningbo Open’s second round on Oct. 22.

That encounter lasted nearly two hours and featured several momentum swings before the Russian closed out the victory.

Shnaider, ranked No. 13 in the world, leads their professional head-to-head series 1-0.

Eala, the world No. 19 and eighth seed in Tokyo, earned another opportunity after surviving a difficult opening set against Gibson.

She recovered to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, capturing 12 of the final 14 games in a commanding finish.

The Filipina had opened her Tokyo campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Britain’s Mika Stojsavljevic.

Shnaider faced a tougher route into the quarterfinals.

The 22-year-old needed two hours and 31 minutes to defeat qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Both players are left-handed and have shown an ability to dictate rallies from the baseline.

For Eala, the challenge will be sustaining the aggressive tennis that helped her dominate Gibson’s final two sets.

A victory would send her into the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament and deliver a measure of redemption against the player who ended her Ningbo campaign.