Greg Rusedski Makes Bold Prediction for Alex Eala Amid Troubling Slump

Alex Eala‘s recent struggles have raised questions about whether the young Filipina star is feeling the weight of her rapid rise in women’s tennis. Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski isn’t particularly concerned.

Rusedski believes Eala’s dip in form is a natural consequence of a breakthrough season that has transformed the 21-year-old into one of tennis‘ most recognizable rising stars.

Speaking on his podcast, Offcourt With Greg Rusedski, the former U.S. Open finalist pointed to Eala’s increasingly demanding schedule away from the court, from fashion appearances to television interviews, as she adjusts to newfound fame.

“There was huge demand for her after Wimbledon, after the US Open,” Rusedski said. “We’ve seen her at the fashion shows for many big brands, we’ve seen her on podcasts outside of sports, a lot of television shows, so she’s trying to balance it out.”

The adjustment, he believes, helps explain why Eala has struggled to sustain the form that carried her into the world’s top 20.

“It’s not surprising that this dip has happened,” he said.

Greg Rusedski Explains Why Alex Eala’s Slump Doesn’t Concern Him

Play

Eala has lost three of her last five singles matches since reaching the third round of the U.S. Open in September.

The defeats include a first-round loss to world No. 180 Tatiana Prozorova in Singapore and a three-set defeat to Chinese qualifier Han Shi, ranked No. 217, at the Wuhan Open on Oct. 12.

Between those setbacks, Eala entered the Asian Games as the women’s singles top seed but settled for bronze after losing to China’s Wang Xiyu in the semifinals.

While another Asian Games medal represented a significant achievement for Philippine tennis, the result fell short of expectations for a player widely considered a gold-medal contender.

Rusedski acknowledged the disappointment, suggesting the tournament had been one of Eala’s primary objectives after the U.S. Open.

But rather than viewing the losses as evidence of a deeper problem, he urged her to prioritize recovery and preparation for next season.

“For me, the most important period now is try to finish the year as best as you can, take a break, go on holiday, put your feet up, go home, spend some time with your family,” Rusedski said.

He also recommended stepping away from tennis temporarily before returning to training with renewed focus.

Rusedski Predicts Strong 2027 Season for Alex Eala

One area Rusedski believes Eala must address is her serve, which has frequently been identified as a weakness despite her impressive baseline game.

He wants her to use the offseason to make technical improvements rather than chase immediate results.

The former world No. 4 also expects Eala to enter next year’s Australian Open as a seeded player.

“She’ll be seeded at the Australian Open and I’m expecting her to do really well in 2027,” Rusedski said.

Eala, currently ranked No. 19, is listed for the Ningbo Open beginning Oct. 19, although her opening-round opponent and match time have yet to be confirmed.

Whether her turnaround begins there or next season makes little difference to Rusedski.

“So I’m not worried about it; I know she’s going to bounce back,” he said.

For a player whose career has accelerated so dramatically, his message was straightforward: One difficult stretch doesn’t erase a breakthrough year.