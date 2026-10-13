Alexander Volkanovski Says He’s ‘Bad Matchup’ for Movsar Evloev

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes that he is a “bad matchup” stylistically for Movsar Evloev.

Volkanovski puts his 145 lbs title on the line against the undefeated Evloev in the main event of UFC 333, which takes place on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

But despite Evloev having a perfect 20-0 MMA record, including a 10-0 mark inside the UFC, Volkanovski is confident that he will defeat him and retain his belt.

Alexander Volkanovski Confident He Will Beat Movsar Evloev at UFC 333

Speaking to Paramount+ ahead of UFC 333, Volkanovski made it clear that while he respects Evloev’s talents, he’s confident he’ll win this matchup.

“I think he’s the best outside myself. I think he beats everyone else in the division. But when it comes to matchup stylistically, I believe (he is) one of the better matchups for me. I look at him being a bad matchup for everyone else except for me. I look at other fighters that probably got more of a threat (against me). He’s more well rounded, he’s got a lot more tools, a lot more things he can do, but all these other things that give so many other people problems, they just don’t give me any problem,” Volkanovski said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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One of the criticisms of Evloev is that he has no finishing ability, as he’s won all 10 of his UFC victories on the judges’ scorecards.

While that’s worked out for him so far, Volkanovski believes that it won’t be a winning strategy against him, as the champ thinks he has a clear advantage if this fight goes the distance.

“To try and beat me for 25 minutes is a pretty hard tas. I just don’t think anyone can beat me for 25 minutes. I know that’s his usual path to victory. It’s just not happening with me. I truly do believe that. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, I’ve got a lot of respect for his skills, but them skills just aren’t effective for me. They’re effective for everyone else, just not me,” Volkanovski said.