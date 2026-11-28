Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, slammed Tyron Woodley for the recent comments he made about him.

Woodley recently suggested that Makhachev give up his belt, as he believes that he’s holding up the 170 lbs weight class.

Now, Abdelaziz has responded to Woodley’s comments.

Ali Abdelaziz Responds to Tyron Woodley

Taking to his social media, Abdelaziz sent a fiery response to Woodley after the former champ suggested that Makhachev vacates his title.

“Tyron Woodley, who’s on a seven-fight losing streak, is talking about Islam Makhachev, who’s on a 17-fight winning streak, is a two-division champion, and has defended his title twice in each division. It’s sad to see a former champion who was once relevant trying to make himself relevant again by disrespecting a fellow fighter instead of celebrating his accomplishments. You’re saying Islam should be stripped? With all due respect, you arguably had one of the worst relationships with the UFC of any champion in its history. Now you’re criticizing a guy who is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time just to get some attention. Former champions should uplift fellow fighters, not tear them down to make themselves feel better. Anyway, I hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving and your turkey,” Abdelaziz wrote on X.

Tyron Woodley, who’s on a seven-fight losing streak, is talking about Islam Makhachev, who’s on a 17-fight winning streak, is a two-division champion, and has defended his title twice in each division.It’s sad to see a former champion who was once relevant trying to make himself… https://t.co/G41sMnYpHD — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 27, 2026

Islam Makhachev Avoided Carlos Prates

Makhachev seemingly ducked Carlos Prates, the No. 1 contender in the UFC welterweight division. The two were matched up to fight at UFC 336 in Toronto, with the bout verbally agreed to, but Makhachev said no to the fight as he wanted to take more time off. This led to Prates being matched up against Michael Morales for the interim UFC welterweight title in the co-main event of UFC 336.

It looks bad on Makhachev, who it feels like ducked Prates to kill off one of the two contenders who are chasing his title. That’s why Woodley and others believe that he should give up his belt.

But based on what his manager had to say, it doesn’t feel like he’ll be giving up his title anytime soon, as Makhachev looks to return sometime next summer.