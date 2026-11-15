Bilal Hasan Issues Statement After Shocking UFC 334 Loss

UFC flyweight prospect Bilal Hasan issued a statement after his shocking loss against Luis Gurle on the UFC 334 main card.

Despite being a massive -1100 betting favorite, Hasan lost a split decision to +700 betting underdog Luis Gurule to open up the UFC 334 main card in what was one of the biggest upsets of all time in the UFC based on the odds.

Afterwards, Hasan shared his reaction to his first career defeat.

Bilal Hasan Reacts to UFC 334 Loss

Speaking in an Instagram story, Hasan shared his reaction to the loss to Gurule at UFC 334.

“Hey, sorry about that, guys. Shout out to Luis. I didn’t play the right game plan tonight. Just got to get back to work. Nothing else I’d rather be doing. Shout out to these guys. Love you, guys. Thank you to everyone who supported me. Sorry about that, guys. It was a fun night. Didn’t get the job done. That’s part of it. That’s life. Back to work, baby,” Hasan said.

A Bad Loss for Bilal Hasan

Entering UFC 334, Hasan was considered one of the top prospects in the UFC flyweight division and a future title contender at 125 lbs. But he got badly exposed in this bout by Gurule, who is essentially a gatekeeper, so this is a really bad loss when you think about it, as Hasan was not only expected to win the fight, but he was expected to finish his opponent in the first round.

Instead, he suffered his first career defeat, dropping his MMA record to 10-1, 1 NC overall, with a 1-1 record inside the Octagon.

Given that Hasan is just 25 years old, he has a ton of time to turn things around and work on the holes in his game, namely his takedown defense, which looked horrible in this fight. But he really needs to get back to the drawing board immediately, because this was just not a good performance by him at all, despite it being only a split decision.

Hasan is too talented to write off completely, but unless he improves his takedown defense, he will never be a contender in his division.