Michael Page Signs With Misfits Boxing

Former UFC fighter Michael Page has announced that he has signed with Misfits Boxing as his next combat sports home.

The UFC chose not to re-sign Page following a listless, unanimous decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Paris in September. He was said to be fielding offers from numerous combat sports promotions and, in the end, chose Misfits Boxing.

Michael Page Goes to Misfits Boxing

During the Misfits Boxing event on Saturday in London, the organization announced that Page has signed with the promotion.

“Michael Venom Page has officially signed with Misfits.”

No other details have been revealed yet, but given how big of a name that Page is, the promotion will likely try to get “MVP” into the Misfits Boxing ring very soon.

“KSI announces the signing of Michael Venom Page.”

UFC Let Go of Michael Page

Despite a 5-1 record in the UFC, the promotion decided to let him go, with UFC president Dana White revealing at the time that the organization’s matchmakers did not want to work with him anymore.

“Listen, at the end of the day, the matchmakers make the decisions on who stays and who goes, and they didn’t want to re-sign him,” White said.

While the UFC was no longer interested in promoting Page, Misfits Boxing was, as KSI and Co. have signed him to a new deal, bringing him back into the ring for his next fight.

This should be a good career move for Page, who is known primarily for his standup skills. Though he does have good takedown defense, he obviously does much better work on the feet, and in boxing he won’t have to worry about the ground game, so it’s a move that makes a lot of sense for him both personally and professionally.

For Misfits Boxing, adding Page brings another big name to the company as they look to continue expanding their footprint in the world of combat sports.

We don’t know who Page will be fighting in his Misfits Boxing debut yet, but the promotion will likely find a big name for him to take on next.