Tatiana Suarez Calls for Title Shot After UFC Vegas 124 Victory

UFC women’s strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez called for a title shot after her big win over Virna Jandiroba at UFC Vegas 124.

Suarez outgrappled and outstruck her opponent over the course of three rounds to win a clear unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Next up, she wants the chance to fight UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern for the belt.

Tatiana Suarez Wants UFC Title Shot Next

Speaking to reporters after UFC Vegas 124, Suarez made it clear that she wants a title shot next.

“I’m No. 2 and (Jandiroba) No. 3. I don’t know who (could be next). I guess (Zang) Weili, but we don’t know what’s going on with Weili and it’s just Mackenzie, so I’m just thinking, yeah, that would be a good fight. That’s the fight to make,” Suarez said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Dern is coming off a wipeout win over Gillian Robertson at UFC 330 in August, and while a matchup against Zhang would be a good one, the former champ has not decided yet whether she will fight again or if she is going to step away from the game and retire.

Either way, Suarez makes a ton of sense right now to fight for the belt, given that she is on a winning streak at the moment and is deserving of fighting for the title. We’ll see what the UFC ends up doing, but there’s a good chance Suarez gets it.

Tatiana Suarez Happy With Win Over Virna Jandiroba

While Suarez did not get the finish over Jandiroba, she was still happy with getting her hand raised against a tough opponent who pushed Dern to the limit in their vacant title fight last year at UFC 321.

“She basically did everything I thought (she would). I think my team and I game-planned really well. I was disappointed for a second, but I’m also happy I’m going with two checks and some experience over a very good opponent. She makes a lot of the girls look bad. She had a very good fight with Mackenzie (Dern). It wasn’t a blowout by any means. It was very close fight,” Suarez said.