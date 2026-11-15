Josh Hokit Calls for Immediate Rematch After UFC 334 Loss

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit called for an immediate rematch after his unanimous decision loss in the UFC 334 main event.

Hokit and Ciryl Gane went to war in the UFC 334 headliner for the UFC heavyweight title, but after five rounds of heavy-hitting action, Gane took home a unanimous decision victory with three identical 48-47 scorecards.

It was a very close fight, and some — including UFC superstar Alex Pereira — felt that Hokit did enough to win. But in the end, Gane got his hand raised, and Hokit has to go back to the drawing board now.

Or does he?

Josh Hokit Wants Immediate Rematch

Taking to his social media after UFC 334, Hokit made it clear that he wants an immediate rematch for the UFC heavyweight title.

“Immediate rematch please,” Hokit wrote on his Instagram.

The UFC typically doesn’t book immediate title rematches unless it was a long-reigning champion who lost their belt, which obviously was not the case here, as Hokit was the title challenger.

Still, it was an amazing fight, and you won’t find many MMA fans who wouldn’t want to see Hokit and Gane run things back, given how great a fight it was between these two superstars.

Dana White Thought Josh Hokit Lost

Although there were plenty of fans who thought that Hokit did enough to win, one of the biggest things working against him right now is that UFC president Dana White thought that he lost the fight, as White said he scored the bout 49-46 for Gane, giving him four of the five rounds.

If White felt that Hokit won the fight, then perhaps an immediate rematch would be given more consideration. But since White, who is the ultimate decision-maker in the UFC, felt that he lost the bout, it would be very surprising to see Hokit get the immediate rematch that he so desperately craves.

If Hokit doesn’t get the rematch that he wants, there are still plenty of great matchups for him in the UFC heavyweight division, as Hokit is one of the most exciting fighters in the entire sport today and a fan favorite, too.