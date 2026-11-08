Davey Grant Issues Statement After UFC Vegas 124 Brutal Loss

UFC bantamweight veteran Davey Grant issued a statement after suffering a brutal knockout loss to Elijah Smith at UFC Vegas 124.

The 40-year-old Grant was knocked out by the 24-year-old Smith in the first round of their UFC Vegas 124 fight. It was a nasty knockout defeat for Grant that also saw Smith take home a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his handiwork.

Davey Grant Reacts to UFC Vegas 124 Loss

Taking to his social media after UFC Vegas 124, Grant shared his reaction to the tough loss.

“Got sparked. (Expletive) gutted but I’m home safe with the family. Congratulations to Elijah and his team. No excuses, great camp and best I’ve ever felt going in to a fight just got caught. Tough pill to swallow right now but I’ll be back. Huge thank you to all my family, friends and team,” Grant wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Davey Grant After UFC Vegas 124?

Given that he is 40 years old and coming off a brutal knockout loss, it’s fair to say that Grant is entering the decline phase of his MMA career, and the end is near.

Grant is still a very fun fighter to watch, and every MMA fan loves and respects him for always fighting for your money anytime he steps into the Octagon. But seeing him get “sparked,” as he aptly put it, by the much younger Smith was difficult to see, as it was just a tough way for his night to end.

That’s not to say that the UFC will cut Grant or anything, as he still likely has a few more good fights to give the fans. But the chances of him making another run for the title at age 40 aren’t going to happen.

For his next bout, it would make more sense for the UFC to match Grant up with someone who is around the same age as him, as giving him these young studs like Smith just doesn’t seem like a fair fight at this point in his career. But it remains to be seen how the matchmakers want to approach Grant’s next matchup.