Jacobe Smith Calls Out Kevin Holland After UFC Vegas 123

UFC welterweight contender Jacobe Smith called out Kevin Holland for his next fight after his big win at UFC Vegas 123.

Smith defeated veteran Randy Brown via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 in a dominant performance that saw him improve to 14-0 in MMA and 5-0 in the UFC.

Following the win, Smith called out Holland, in what would be a rebooking of their fight that was supposed to happen at UFC Oklahoma City in July before Holland withdrew due to injury and Smith was removed from the card after another suitable opponent could not be found on short notice.

Jacobe Smith Wants Kevin Holland Next

Speaking on Paramount+ after his big win over Brown at UFC Vegas 123, Smith made it clear that he wants to fight Holland next, and he would like to fight his fellow Texan at UFC Dallas in January.

“Man, I know that kid is scared of me. He likes to get in my DMs calling himself unc, referring to himself as unc through me. So, you know, I know he’s seen what I did to Randy, and it’s only going to get worse with him because there’s something there. So, I do not plan on letting him survive, and I think he’s going to run as much as he can to get away from me. But by any means, if the matchmakers, if ya’ll can get him to sign the damn contract, please, please, please, he’s next on my hit list,” Smith said.

Will the UFC Book This Fight?

Since the UFC already booked Smith vs. Holland once for UFC Oklahoma City, they should at least consider booking it a second time.

Of course, Holland has a date in two weeks against Uros Medic, so depending on what happens in that fight, he could be rebooked against Smith once again, or the UFC could choose to go with a totally different matchup next.

We have to wait and see what happens between Holland and Medic before we know for sure what the UFC is going to do when it comes to booking Smith’s next bout. But there is no doubt that this is a fight that makes a whole lot of sense, and one that the matchmakers should give serious thought to rebooking.

If it does end up getting booked, do not be surprised if Smith vs. Holland co-headlines the upcoming UFC Dallas card.