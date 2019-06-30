How to Watch ‘The Loudest Voice’ Online Without Cable

Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Russell Crowe steps into the shoes of Fox News founder Roger Ailes in Showtime’s The Loudest Voice. The seven-part limited series will chronicle the uprise of the modern-day Republican party and show how Ailes’s life and experience affected the psychology of politics.

‘The Loudest Voice’ Premiere Preview

Showtime’s latest limited series The Loudest Voice is based on a bestselling book about the founder of Fox News, Roger Ailes. “Focusing primarily on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the party’s de facto leader, the series also touches on defining events in Ailes’ life, including his experiences with world leaders that gave birth to his political career, and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end,” teased the network in a release.

Even after his passing, Ailes’ political influence and accomplishments loom large in both politics and society. The man who molded Fox News into an irrevocable force swayed the political conversation even at the highest stages of government. The Loudest Voice will show show Ailes “arguably became the Republican Party’s de facto leader” while also telling stories that highlight the defining moments of his life, including his experiences with world leaders and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that ended up bringing his career to an abrupt end.

In addition to Crowe, the cast also includes Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts (Mulholland Drive) as former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller (Layer Cake) as Ailes’ wife Elizabeth, Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis, Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Simon McBurney (The Theory of Everything) as News Corp leader Rupert Murdoch, Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders) as former Fox News booker Laurie Luhn, and Aleksa Palladino (Boardwalk Empire) as Ailes’ longtime assistant Judy Laterza. Guest stars include Josh Charles (Sports Night) as Casey Close, Gretchen Carlson’s husband, and Josh Stamberg (The Affair) as former Fox executive, Bill Shine. Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) directed multiple episodes.

EW‘s Kristen Baldwin had mixed feelings about the series writing, “Crowe is excellent as Ailes; the actor all but disappears inside his synthetic girth…But did we really need the Oscar winner to spend hours in makeup each day to remind us that Roger Ailes was a bad dude?” Forbes‘ Merrill Barr wrote, “It’s not trying to bog the viewer down in too much detail, nor is it trying to gloss over some hard realities. It just tries to present its despicable truth in as pleasing a package as possible.”

The first episode of the series was written by Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) and the book’s author, Gabriel Sherman. The Loudest Voice in the Room, the bestselling book the show is adapted from, is comprised of Sherman’s extensive reporting which included interviews with more than 600 people.