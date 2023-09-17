How to Watch Chiefs vs Jaguars Live Stream for Free

The Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) head to TIAA Bank Field to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) on Sunday, September 17.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Chiefs vs Jaguars live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Jaguars live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Chiefs vs Jaguars live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Chiefs vs Jaguars live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chiefs vs Jaguars live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Preview

Kansas City is coming off a surprising 21-20 Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 39 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but he didn’t have a ton of help. The Lions dominated the Chiefs’ ground game, allowing 90 rushing yards all game. Kansas City managed just six points in the entire second half.

The Chiefs were without sack leader Chris Jones and perennial All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce for the Lions game, a big reason they didn’t look like themselves. Both Jones and Kelce will be back for this one, which should help the team immensely on both sides of the ball.

On the other side, the Jaguars are coming off a 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 24-of-32 for 241 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a solid overall effort.

On defense, Jacksonville had four sacks while forcing three turnovers, holding the Colts to 65 yards on the ground.

“They’re a talented defensive front,” Mahomes said about the Jags’ defensive line. “I’ve played them twice and understand that it’s going to be a great challenge for our offensive line. I’ve got a lot of trust in those guys. We’ll just try to keep building as an offense, and I need to get the ball out of my hand. I’ll get it out of my hand, and if we need to take a shot, I’ll trust those guys to make the blocks.”

Expect the Jags to be aggressive on defense early and often against Mahomes.

“I think anytime you’re playing a quality opponent like this and good football teams, you have to maintain a level of aggressiveness,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said. “Each week, we try to find opportunities to do that and we were successful a couple of times last year doing that. Too though, you have to see how the game goes and get into the feel and the flow.”

The Jags and Chiefs have faced each other twice over the last year; once during the 2022 regular season, and again in the playoffs. Kansas City won both, and has won seven straight in the series.

“It’s an AFC game. It’s Kansas City coming into our place,” Lawrence said. “We lost to them twice last year. We lost to them in the playoffs. Of course, there’s a little bit of that added edge for us.”