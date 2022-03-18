Kansas vs TX Southern Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 1 seed Kansas takes on Texas Southern in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The game (9:57 p.m. ET) will be televised on TruTV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Kansas vs Texas Southern online:

Kansas vs Texas Southern Preview

Top-seeded Kansas begins its NCAA tournament journey against Texas Southern with the Jayhawks looking for their first title since 2008. Kansas finished the season 28-6 and took home the Big 12 Tournament title last week.

Kansas head coach Bill Self sounded pleased with where the Jayhawks landed in what many view as a favorable Midwest region.

“I’m happy,” Self said after seeing the bracket. “I never love our draw. And I probably don’t this year either. I certainly don’t hate it. It’s going to be hard regardless. I look more when I see the draw, rather than looking at opponents, to see we’re a one seed. So work your butt off all year to earn that. We had to earn it. And then I see Fort Worth and Chicago if things go well. And those are both seven, seven and a half hour drives and direct flights in alumni-rich areas. So I think it was about a good a Sunday afternoon as we could have. But that doesn’t really include who we’re playing yet.”

Ochai Agbaji leads Kansas with 19.7 points per game, although three other Jayhawks score in double figures in Christan Braun (14.6), Jalen Wilson (10.9) and David McCormack (10.1).

“We’re excited,” Wilson said. “Being able to be so close to home, I’ll be able to have family there. Just to be a part of that and have the first round in Texas, it’s a place that I’ve always dreamed of March Madness and this being the first real one for me to have it so close to home, it’s great.”

Texas Southern is just 2-9 in tournament play but have made it to the Big Dance two years in a row. Last year, the Tigers defeated Mount Saint Mary’s in the opening round before falling to Michigan.

While Texas Southern has a mighty task ahead of them in Kansas, they’re not intimidated by the matchup.

“We’re men just like them. We put our shoes on like them, pants, shirt,” Etienne said. “It’s March Madness, so madness can happen.”

Kansas is a 21.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 145.5 points.