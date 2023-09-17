How to Watch Raiders vs Bills Game for Free

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) will head to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17 to take on the Buffalo Bills (0-1).

Raiders vs Bills Preview

The Bills are fresh from a surprising and disappointing 22-16 loss to the New York Jets in overtime Week 1. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, but he turned the ball over four times (three interceptions and a fumble). The turnovers coupled with an uncharacteristically porous defense against the run (the Bills gave up 172 yards on the ground against New York) was a recipe for disaster for the Bills.

“It’s never as bad as you think and it’s never as good as you think,” Allen said after the loss. “You know, if you have a great win and you go back in, it’s never as good as you think, either. So, obviously, got to play smarter football. I thought our team did a lot of good things. Don’t want to take away from that. In the grand scheme of things, it’s one game, and we’re not going to let it turn into two.”

On the other side, led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders are coming of a 17-16 win against the Denver Broncos. Jimmy G went 20-26 for 200 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, with wideout Jakobi Meyers catching both TDs.

The Raiders will be without Garoppolo’s new favorite target in this game, however, as Myers is out with a concussion. Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones will also miss his second straight game. The Bills have a clean injury report and should be at full strength for this one.

The Raiders only managed 61 yards rushing the entire game, but a solid effort from the defense helped them eke out a win. Now, the Las Vegas ‘D’ will face a tough test in what promises to be a fiery Allen.

“He’s a challenge for everybody,” Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said about the Bills QB. “This is one of the premier players in this league. I’ve obviously had an opportunity to compete against him a number of times. He’s an incredible competitor. Really tough football player. He’s a football player.”

These two teams have played each other 42 times, and the series is tied, 21-21. Allen, for one, is determined to come out of this game with a dub, which would tip the scales in the Bills’ favor. “I let it get away from me this last game,” Allen said about his mistake-laden season opener, “but I’m not going to let it affect me going forward.”