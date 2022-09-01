Where to Watch Slovenia vs Lithuania EuroBasket 2022 in US

Luka Doncic headlines the NBA stars taking the court when Slovenia takes on Domantas Sabonis, Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania in EuroBasket action on Thursday, September 1.

Slovenia vs Lithuania EuroBasket 2022 Preview

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic looks to lead defending champion Slovenia to the EuroBasket tournament championship again this summer.

For now, Doncic and Slovenia will need to get past Lithuania in Group B action. Lithuania has its own share of NBA talent with Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings and Jonas Valanciunas of the New Orleans Pelicans. Both big men contributed significantly two their teams last season, and they give Lithuania a strong post presence.

A two-time NBA All-Star, Sabonis averaged 28.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists last season between the Kings and Indiana Pacers, where he started the season. The Pacers traded Sabonis to the Kings in February.

Valanciunas had a strong season for the Pelicans with 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

The Slovenians have their share of NBA players besides Doncic, too. Goran Dragic of the Chicago Bulls and Vlatko Cancar of the Denver Nuggets also play for the team.

Doncic helped the Mavericks reach the Western Conference Finals after averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.2 steals for the regular season. He notably showed off his new sky hook shot in exhibition action with Slovenia, which has been popular on social media.

Dragic averaged 25.5 points per game in 16 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season before joining the Bulls this year. Cancar played 15 games for the Nuggets last season and averaged 4.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

Slovenia had success with Doncic previously in the World Cup Qualifiers, going 1-1 in the past two outings. The Slovenians’ loss came 90-77 against Germany on Sunday, August 28. Slovenia previously beat Estonia 104-83 on August 25.

The EuroBasket tournament involves the 24 top teams in Europe. Teams played in four groups for the preliminary round before advancing to the elimination round of 16. The tournament occurs every four years, but the tournament didn’t occur for five years this time around due to COVID-19.

Doncic helped Slovenia win the last tournament in 2017 as an 18-year-old. He started his NBA career a year later at age 19.

Slovenia and Lithuania will compete in a group with Bosnia and Hungary.