Chris Hogan Fantasy Value: Expect Patriots WR to Move Up Depth Chart

Fantasy football owners just found a new sleeper: Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Patriots fear Julian Edelman tore his ACL in the Patriots third preseason game.

According to Our Lads, here is what the Patriots depth chart looked like prior to the Edelman injury.

LWR Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, Matthew Slater, Tony Washington

RWR Julian Edelman (injured), Malcolm Mitchell, K.J. Maye, Austin Carr, Cody Hollister

Expect Hogan to line up on the opposite side of Cooks moving forward. This news moves Hogan back into fantasy relevance. According to Fantasy Pros, Hogan has an ADP of 232, meaning he is going undrafted in most leagues.

While Hogan would become the Patriots WR2, Hogan could start to go from being undrafted to slipping into the single digit rounds in 12-team leagues.

Hogan did not waste any time taking advantage of his opportunity. Hogan scored two touchdowns in Edelman’s absence during the Patriots third preseason game.

Now, a word of caution. The Patriots are one of the most difficult offenses to predict from a fantasy perspective. Bill Belichick is notorious for changing up New England’s plans on a weekly basis. This is great for real football, but not the best when you start a Patriots skill position player in your fantasy lineup.

Hogan is not the only Patriots player that will see a boost. Cooks is likely to get even more targets without Edelman. An argument could be made that Cooks was being overdrafted with an ADP of 27. If Edelman is forced to miss significant time, Cooks has a better chance to live up to that lofty draft position.

What should you do with Hogan? For those drafting this weekend, see if you can snag him any time after the 12th round. This would still give you great value for a player who could become the WR2 on a potent offense. If his price tag moves higher, there are other receivers that could offer more certainty and value.