Lions Jack Campbell Gets Worrying Injury Update From Sports Doctor

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was taken to the hospital after a hit left him motionless in Sunday’s game, and one sports doctor is raising fears that he may have already been injured by the time the play happened.

The All-Pro linebacker was carted off the field on a backboard in the fourth quarter of the team’s 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings and taken to a hospital, where he was expected to remain overnight for observation. Campbell was hurt while attempting to make a tackle on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, falling motionless to the turf after appearing hit his nead or neck area.

While the team had not yet announced the extent of Campbell’s injury or whether he could miss time, one expert suggested that the linebacker may have already suffered a concussive injury prior to the hit that left him motionless.

Jack Campbell May Have Suffered ‘Predecessor’ Concussion, Expert Warns

The team announced after the game that Campbell would remain on the hospital overnight on Sunday for observation.

“Jack Campbell is resting and will remain in a local hospital tonight, for continued evaluation and monitoring. The team will provide further updates as we have them,” the Lions wrote in a post on X.

While details of the exact injury were not yet clear, some raised fears that Campbell may have suffered a concussive injury. Doctor Jimmy Liao, who often shares analysis of injuries for Lions players on social media, shared video of the hit and suggested that Campbell suffered a “predecessor” concussion in an earlier play.

Liao also shared hope that Campbell could have avoided a more serious spinal injury.

“I’m including an earlier play from 3 minutes prior that was suspicious for a predecessor concussion,” Liao wrote in a post on X. “Hopefully, ‘only’ a concussion here. Did not get hit in top of helmet so hopefully no spinal issue and just precaution.”

Even if Campbell did avoid a more serious spinal injury, a concussion — especially one that was exacerbated by repetitive hits — could keep him out for a significant time.

Scary Moment for Jack Campbell

Campbell’s injury left some of his Lions teammates visibly shaken, including edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson who appeared to be near tears.

Head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that the team was following closely and praying for Campbell.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family,” Campbell said. “He’s being taken care of. We don’t have any new information. We’ll keep you updated as this goes, but we’re thinking about him.”

Quarterback Jared Goff added that the team was hoping for a full and quick recovery.

“Definitely scary and just brings you back to reality for the moment,” Goff said. “He’s a husband and a father. It’s scary. We’re praying for him and hoping it’s alright. If I know anyone that’s tough enough to get through it, it’s him.”