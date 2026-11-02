Atlanta Hawks Rookie Kingston Flemings Suspended by NBA

The Atlanta Hawks rookie Kingston Flemings has been suspended for one game without pay. The suspension came the day after he elbowed New Orleans Pelicans guard Bryce McGowens. The suspension will keep Flemings from playing in the Hawks’ next game against the Indiana Pacers. He has been a solid piece off the bench for Atlanta, and they will miss him in the next game.

Atlanta Hawks Guard Kingston Flemings Elbow

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Kingston Flemings #4 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks past Dru Smith #12 of the Miami Heat during fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Late in the fourth quarter, Flemings was driving to the basket and hit McGowens in the face while McGowens was still getting his shot blocked. McGowans may have said something to Flemings, and as he was walking up the court, Flemings went by him and threw his elbow up. After the altercation happened, the refs reviewed the play and ejected Flemings from the game.

Now, a day after it happened, they chose to suspend Fleming for one game without pay. The suspension may have been deserved after watching the replay of it over and over. The second elbow when they were walking up the court was intentional and was with intent. So now, because of this, he will have to sit out the next game.

How the Hawks are Affected by This

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Kingston Flemings #4 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots a three-point basket against the Miami Heat during fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Flemings has been a solid piece for the Hawks so far in this young season. As a backup guard, Flemings provides playmaking and defense off the bench. Although he hasn’t had any big scoring nights yet, he has been someone who finds his teammates open and guards well. Defensively, he has shown himself to be one of the better players on Atlanta, even as a rookie. While he doesn’t wow with anything crazy, he is constantly making plays.

Without him, they lose a defender and playmaker off the bench. They now have to go to someone else who may not be near as good a defender as Flemings or as good a playmaker. Atlanta will have to find that production from someone else. They will be playing an injury-riddled Pacers team and hoping to get back in the win column.

What’s Next for Flemings

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Kingston Flemings #4 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Miami Heat during fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Flemings has had a solid role in Atlanta so far, with his minutes changing. He usually plays between 15 and 20 minutes per game, and he comes in and brings energy. Before getting ejected against the Pelicans, Flemings actually had his best overall game. He scored 12 points and dished out six assists; which led the entire team. From the field, he was an efficient 4-of-8 and shot 1-of-2 from the three-point line.

He is becoming a solid two-way player in this league, showing improvement every game. He is still finding his shot, which he will, as he was a good three-point shooter in college. When he returns, he’ll have the opportunity to push forward and move past what happened. He will have the chance to show the Hawks organization that he is better than that. It was a situation that shouldn’t have happened, and he will be back after the one-game suspension.

This is a good, young, talented player who is becoming a really good two-way player. He defends and playmakes, and his offense is starting to come to him. This one instance doesn’t define him; how he moves past it will. He will be really good for the Hawks going forward, and a piece that they really need.