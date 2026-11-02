Dallas Mavericks Make Kyrie Irving Announcement Before Kings Game

Kyrie Irving just delivered a reminder of what the Dallas Mavericks have been missing. Now they face another wait over his availability.

Irving is listed as questionable for Monday, November 2, against the Sacramento Kings because of left knee injury management, according to the NBA’s November 1 injury report.

The designation follows a 35-point, nine-assist performance in Dallas’ 116-111 victory over the Houston Rockets on October 30. With the Mavericks seeking a fourth consecutive win, their veteran guard’s status introduces an important question before the next tipoff.

Dallas hosts Sacramento at American Airlines Center at 8 p.m. ET.

Is Kyrie Irving Playing Against the Kings?

Irving’s availability remains undecided under the questionable designation. The report does not rule him out, and the stated reason is injury management rather than a newly identified injury.

That distinction is particularly relevant given his history. Irving tore his left ACL against Sacramento on March 3, 2025, and did not return to regular-season action until this season.

Dallas has already faced a similar decision during his comeback.

Irving was questionable before the Mavericks’ October 28 matchup with Oklahoma City under the same left knee injury management designation. He was subsequently cleared to play.

His earlier appearance on the report shows why Sunday’s listing should not be treated as a final answer. It also offers no guarantee he will receive clearance against Sacramento.

Monday’s game follows two days without a game for Dallas after Friday’s win over Houston. This decision therefore comes under different circumstances than Irving’s absence against San Antonio on October 24, the second night of a back-to-back.

His production against Houston raised the stakes. Irving made five 3-pointers while Cooper Flagg supplied 33 points, giving Dallas a combined 68 points from its two stars, according to Field Level Media’s game preview published by Reuters.

Removing Irving from that pairing would leave Flagg with more responsibility to create offense and give Sacramento one fewer established scorer to account for.

Mavericks’ Injury Report Complicates Potential Kyrie Irving Absence

The Mavericks are also missing another option in the backcourt.

Sergio de Larrea is out with a right knee sprain. His absence limits Dallas’ ability to cover Irving’s minutes with another guard if the nine-time All-Star cannot play.

That would make replacing Irving a broader rotation problem: Dallas would need to redistribute both his scoring opportunities and the possessions he normally organizes.

The November 1 report also lists Tarik Biberovic as out with right heel bursitis and Dereck Lively II as out following surgery. Santi Aldama is doubtful following right knee surgery.

Caleb Martin is available despite a right thumb sprain, giving Dallas an available perimeter option as it prepares for either outcome with Irving.

Sacramento has uncertainty of its own. Zach LaVine is questionable with right elbow inflammation and soreness, while Dylan Cardwell is questionable with a left calf strain. Keegan Murray, Maxime Raynaud and Ben Simmons are out.

Dallas’ most consequential unanswered question remains Irving. His last performance showed how much he can give the Mavericks. Monday’s lineup depends on whether he is available to do it again.