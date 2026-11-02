Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr.’s Ugly Bucs Loss Came With Personal Heartbreak

The Atlanta Falcons’ 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was bad enough for Michael Penix Jr. on the field. What made it worse was who had come to watch him.

The quarterback returned to the Tampa area Sunday for his first NFL start less than an hour from his hometown. Around 30 family members and friends were in Raymond James Stadium, hoping to watch Penix build on the best stretch of his young career. Instead, they saw him throw four interceptions in a game he said was unlike anything he’d experienced.

Michael Penix Jr. Homecoming Turns Painful With Family Watching

Penix wasn’t hiding how much the occasion added to his disappointment after Atlanta’s shutout defeat.

“It’s tough,” Penix said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Daniel Flick. “I had a lot of family in the stands, so for them to see that performance — a performance I have never had in my life — it kind of sucked. But we’re going to shake back.”

Penix grew up in Dade City, Florida, less than an hour from the Buccaneers’ stadium. His mother, Takisha, told Flick in an Oct. 31 preview that she expected more than 30 relatives and close friends to attend. Penix had spoken excitedly about the opportunity in the days leading up to the game.

On Wednesday, he said he couldn’t wait to take the field and wanted to leave with a win. Four days later, there was little worth celebrating.

Flick described Penix whipping a string down after an interception and angrily swinging his helmet after a stalled possession. Following his fourth pick, Penix yelled in frustration as teammates tried to console him.

He completed eight of 24 passes for 125 yards, no touchdowns and a career-high four interceptions. His passer rating was 12.0. Three of the picks came before halftime, and he had just two completions through the first two quarters.

Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Vows to Respond After Four Picks

The performance arrived at a particularly harsh time. Penix entered Sunday having thrown nine touchdowns and one interception in his first five starts this season. He had gone 144 consecutive pass attempts without an interception and was coming off his first weekly award.

Against San Francisco on Oct. 25, Penix completed 25 of 34 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-20 win. Against Tampa Bay, nothing seemed to work.

Heavy rain and wind made throwing difficult, but Penix wasn’t interested in blaming the weather. Both teams played in the same conditions, he said, and he acknowledged that his decisions contributed to the turnovers.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t complete any of his three attempts but still finished with a higher passer rating, 39.6. The Buccaneers rushed for a franchise-record 324 yards while Atlanta managed 99 and went 0 for 12 on third down.

It was the first time since 1974 that an NFL team won without completing a pass. Tampa Bay improved to 3-5, dropping the Falcons to the same record.

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t express concern about Penix’s future after the loss.

“I think obviously we can do a better job,” Stefanski said. “Mike can do a better job. I can do a better job.”

Penix’s teammates also backed him. The quarterback, meanwhile, was already looking ahead after the worst outing of his career.

“I’m going to shake back,” Penix said. “I promise you, I will.”