Philadelphia 76ers Announce Joel Embiid Injury Update Before Bulls Game

The Philadelphia 76ers gave Joel Embiid Saturday night off. His return for Monday is still uncertain.

Embiid is listed as questionable for Philadelphia’s Nov. 2 home game against the Chicago Bulls. The NBA’s injury report identifies the reason as right foot plantar fascia injury management.

The designation leaves open the possibility of a second consecutive absence after Embiid missed Saturday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets. It also puts a different wrinkle on Philadelphia’s early-season approach to keeping its center available.

His previous absences came during back-to-backs. The Bulls game does not.

Joel Embiid Remains Questionable After Sixers’ Off Day

According to Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice, both of Embiid’s missed games this season carried the same foot management designation. Both also fell during back-to-back sets, while Monday’s matchup is surrounded by off days.

That distinction makes his availability worth watching. Saturday’s absence fit an established scheduling pattern. Missing Monday would extend his time out beyond that pattern.

The report does not announce a newly suffered injury or establish that his condition has worsened. It identifies the issue Philadelphia is managing and leaves his availability unresolved.

Questionable also is not a ruling that Embiid will sit. As of the report provided, the Sixers had neither cleared him to play nor ruled him out.

Philadelphia has a home game to navigate before another stretch away. Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire reported that the Bulls matchup precedes a three-game trip featuring Detroit, Cleveland and Chicago.

Whether Embiid returns Monday will determine whether that trip begins with his availability restored or still unresolved.

Sixers and Bulls Have Frontcourt Availability Questions

Embiid is not Philadelphia’s only frontcourt player on the injury report.

Dominick Barlow is out with a low back stress reaction, while Ariel Hukporti is out with a right Achilles tendon rupture or tear. Those confirmed absences leave the Sixers with fewer options before they make a final decision on Embiid.

Carlin also reported that LeBron James was not listed after missing the Charlotte game. His availability gives Philadelphia another option as it sorts through its rotation, but the report does not establish who would start at center if Embiid sits.

Chicago has its own uncertainty inside. Nic Claxton is doubtful with a left hamstring strain. Jalen Smith is probable with a left finger sprain, and Tobe Awaka is probable with a left ankle sprain, according to the same NBA report.

That creates two significant availability decisions around the basket: whether Philadelphia gets Embiid back and whether Chicago has Claxton available to face him.

For the Sixers, Monday’s next injury update will answer the immediate question: Was Saturday a one-game absence, or does Embiid’s foot management require more time?