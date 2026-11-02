Insider Doesn’t Hold Back on Vikings QB Situation After Loss to Lions

The Minnesota Vikings‘ QB situation is front and center again after their Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 1. Minnesota was avoiding the topic of their play at quarterback because they were still winning games despite the issues.

Even though the defense only gave up 19 points, they were unable to do enough to bail out the offense. Kyler Murray went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts, recording 210 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 89.7.

Murray did add more production with his legs, registering four carries for 35 rushing yards, with his longest run being for 22 yards. Nonetheless, that production with his arm and legs wasn’t good enough to fuel Minnesota’s offense toward a victory.

As a result, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio believes something has to change under center for the Vikings.

“There’s been so much talk about the Vikings trading for a running back,” Florio said in a Nov. 1 video on the NFL on NBC’s YouTube channel. “Maybe they should think about trading for a quarterback. Maybe they should think about switching to Carson Wentz. I don’t know, because I know that Kyler Murray, because of the concussion he suffered in Week 1, was behind. He was still learning.

“He’s still getting up to speed. At some point, though, you have to say, ‘All right, you’re accountable. You’ve got to get this done. We’ve got a championship-caliber defense, and we’ve got an offense that just needs to hold its own.’ The run game was almost nonexistent for the Vikings today.”

Mike Florio: Vikings Can’t Hide Subpar QB Play

Moreover, Florio noted that trading for the Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor isn’t going to solve all of the offense’s problems, given that at some point Murray is going to have to make the throws, which he’s not making consistently at this point.

“The talk about a trade for Jonathan Taylor is going to continue,” Florio added. “I don’t know that it’s going to be enough because there will be drives and plays that the quarterback has to make.

“No matter how good the rest of the team is, at some point this year, between getting to the playoffs, being in the playoffs, and winning as many postseason games as possible, the quarterback is going to have to make a play. We saw opportunities today for Kyler Murray, and it just wasn’t good enough.”

KOC Gets Blunt on Kyler Murray’s Week 8 Performance

Meanwhile, after the loss, head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on Murray’s performance as the Vikings need to figure out a way to bounce back, mainly on offense, to ensure that 19 points isn’t a drastic hurdle for them to overcome.

“I thought he made some big-time throws,” O’Connell told reporters about the Vikings QB’s play in Week 8. “There were some positives, but there are still some plays we’re leaving out there that will help with the overall rhythm of the game. We’ve gotta continue to find the best way to get him comfortable.”