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Eagles Slip To Losing Streak Not Seen Since Andy Reid

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Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Another week results in another loss for the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 8, the Eagles hoped to snap a five-game losing streak.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t make it out of DC victorious. The Eagles are now losers of six straight for the first time since 2012. That was the same year that Andy Reid was fired by the organization, before making his way to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid watches h
GettyCHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid watches his team against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game 19 January 2002 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The Eagles won the game 33-19 and advance to next weekend’s NFC Championship game. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

via ESPN Insights: “The Eagles have lost 6 straight games for the first time since 2012 (8 straight), Andy Reid’s final season as head coach. They are 2-6 for the first time since 1999, Andy Reid’s first season as head coach.”

After cutting ties with Reid in 2012, the Eagles dipped into the college pool to hire Chip Kelly. The former Oregon coach was in the building from 2013 to 2015. He was let go before the final week of the 2015 regular season and replaced by Pat Shurmur for a game.

The Eagles then went on to hire Doug Pederson, in what turned out to be a four-year stint. The Pederson era resulted in a Super Bowl win in 2017, but he lost control just a few years later. Nick Sirianni landed in the building in 2021, and made two Super Bowl appearances, turning in at least a winning season each year.

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs shake hands during pregame at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

2026 is different, though. Sirianni’s team is struggling to stay healthy and is having a hard time adjusting to the major changes. After winning the NFC East in back-to-back years, the Eagles are now at the bottom of the division. With a 2-6 record, they trail the 2-4-1 Washington Commanders after Sunday’s loss.

Considering it’s the first time the Eagles have lost that many games in a row in over a decade, it will certainly stir up some discussions about the Eagles potentially making major changes sooner rather than later.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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