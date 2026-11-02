Eagles Slip To Losing Streak Not Seen Since Andy Reid

Another week results in another loss for the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 8, the Eagles hoped to snap a five-game losing streak.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t make it out of DC victorious. The Eagles are now losers of six straight for the first time since 2012. That was the same year that Andy Reid was fired by the organization, before making his way to the Kansas City Chiefs.

via ESPN Insights: “The Eagles have lost 6 straight games for the first time since 2012 (8 straight), Andy Reid’s final season as head coach. They are 2-6 for the first time since 1999, Andy Reid’s first season as head coach.”

After cutting ties with Reid in 2012, the Eagles dipped into the college pool to hire Chip Kelly. The former Oregon coach was in the building from 2013 to 2015. He was let go before the final week of the 2015 regular season and replaced by Pat Shurmur for a game.

The Eagles then went on to hire Doug Pederson, in what turned out to be a four-year stint. The Pederson era resulted in a Super Bowl win in 2017, but he lost control just a few years later. Nick Sirianni landed in the building in 2021, and made two Super Bowl appearances, turning in at least a winning season each year.

2026 is different, though. Sirianni’s team is struggling to stay healthy and is having a hard time adjusting to the major changes. After winning the NFC East in back-to-back years, the Eagles are now at the bottom of the division. With a 2-6 record, they trail the 2-4-1 Washington Commanders after Sunday’s loss.

Considering it’s the first time the Eagles have lost that many games in a row in over a decade, it will certainly stir up some discussions about the Eagles potentially making major changes sooner rather than later.