LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run with teammate Luis Rojas #67 as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on December 7, 2023): “San Diego Padres traded LF Juan Soto and CF Trent Grisham to New York Yankees for RHP Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Randy Vásquez, RHP Jhony Brito and RHP Drew Thorpe.”
Ex-New York Yankees Star Will Make $42.5 Million
Soto left the Yankees before the start of the 2025 season when he signed a massive deal with the New York Mets.
It’s worth noting that he will make $42.5 million for the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).
He helped the franchise win the 2019 World Series title.
Following the Nationals, he spent part of two seasons with the San Diego Padres before the Yankees and Mets.
So far, the Mets have been unable to make the playoffs with Soto.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees reached the World Series in 2024.While they ended up losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was their first time there since the 2009 season when they won the title.That year, was the one season that the Yankees had Juan Soto on their roster.The Yankees had acquired Soto in a trade […]
Ex-New York Yankees Star Will Make $42.5 Million Next Season