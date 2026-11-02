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Ex-New York Yankees Star Will Make $42.5 Million Next Season

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run with teammate Luis Rojas #67 as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees reached the World Series in 2024.

While they ended up losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was their first time there since the 2009 season when they won the title.

That year, was the one season that the Yankees had Juan Soto on their roster.

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run in the 10th inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Yankees had acquired Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on December 7, 2023): “San Diego Padres traded LF Juan Soto and CF Trent Grisham to New York Yankees for RHP Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Randy Vásquez, RHP Jhony Brito and RHP Drew Thorpe.”

Ex-New York Yankees Star Will Make $42.5 Million

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets reacts as he reaches first base against the Toronto Blue Jays during the home opener at Citi Field on April 04, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Soto left the Yankees before the start of the 2025 season when he signed a massive deal with the New York Mets.

It’s worth noting that he will make $42.5 million for the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 8, 2024): “Superstar outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets are in agreement on a 15-year, $765 million contract, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest deal in professional sports history.”

GettyJuan Soto #22 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react against the Cleveland Guardians in Game Two of the Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Soto finished his only year in the Bronx batting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.

He also batted .327 with four home runs during the 2024 MLB playoffs.

Looking At Soto’s Other Stops

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets reacts to hitting a RBI single during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 26, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Soto started out his career with the Washington Nationals (4.5 seasons).

He helped the franchise win the 2019 World Series title.

Following the Nationals, he spent part of two seasons with the San Diego Padres before the Yankees and Mets.

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 

So far, the Mets have been unable to make the playoffs with Soto.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees Star Will Make $42.5 Million Next Season

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