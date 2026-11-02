Ex-New York Yankees Star Will Make $42.5 Million Next Season

The New York Yankees reached the World Series in 2024.

While they ended up losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was their first time there since the 2009 season when they won the title.

That year, was the one season that the Yankees had Juan Soto on their roster.

The Yankees had acquired Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on December 7, 2023): “San Diego Padres traded LF Juan Soto and CF Trent Grisham to New York Yankees for RHP Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Randy Vásquez, RHP Jhony Brito and RHP Drew Thorpe.”

Ex-New York Yankees Star Will Make $42.5 Million

Soto left the Yankees before the start of the 2025 season when he signed a massive deal with the New York Mets.

It’s worth noting that he will make $42.5 million for the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 8, 2024): “Superstar outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets are in agreement on a 15-year, $765 million contract, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest deal in professional sports history.”

Soto finished his only year in the Bronx batting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.

He also batted .327 with four home runs during the 2024 MLB playoffs.

Looking At Soto’s Other Stops

Soto started out his career with the Washington Nationals (4.5 seasons).

He helped the franchise win the 2019 World Series title.

Following the Nationals, he spent part of two seasons with the San Diego Padres before the Yankees and Mets.

So far, the Mets have been unable to make the playoffs with Soto.