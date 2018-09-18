10 Best Tea Tree Oils (2018): Shop, Compare & Save

If you’re looking to kickstart your health, the best tea tree oil can help to clear your skin, open clogged sinuses, take the sting out of bug bites and repel household pests. If you’ve never used this essential oil, it’s time to learn why it’s been used for centuries as nature’s perfect pharmacy. Filled with antibacterial, antimicrobial and antiseptic goodness, it’s like your own miniature medicine chest in a bottle.

Made from the leaves of the Melaleuca tree, this natural oil has a myriad of uses. You can add it to your toothpaste to fight cavities and give you fresher breath, and you can include it in your cleaning products to naturally repel mold and mildew.

As a beauty essential, this oil fights acne, dandruff and head lice, and tea tree oil is effective at targeting other skin issues, targeting fungal infections like jock itch, toenail fungus and athlete’s foot. Used in an aromatherapy diffuser, tea tree essential oil not only promotes an enhanced immune system, it helps to clear your mind.