10 Best Tea Tree Oils (2018): Shop, Compare & Save

If you’re looking to kickstart your health, the best tea tree oil can help to clear your skin, open clogged sinuses, take the sting out of bug bites and repel household pests. If you’ve never used this essential oil, it’s time to learn why it’s been used for centuries as nature’s perfect pharmacy. Filled with antibacterial, antimicrobial and antiseptic goodness, it’s like your own miniature medicine chest in a bottle.
Made from the leaves of the Melaleuca tree, this natural oil has a myriad of uses. You can add it to your toothpaste to fight cavities and give you fresher breath, and you can include it in your cleaning products to naturally repel mold and mildew.
As a beauty essential, this oil fights acne, dandruff and head lice, and tea tree oil is effective at targeting other skin issues, targeting fungal infections like jock itch, toenail fungus and athlete’s foot. Used in an aromatherapy diffuser, tea tree essential oil not only promotes an enhanced immune system, it helps to clear your mind.
What is the Best Tea Tree Oil?
The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil
Price: $9.50
Amazon's Choice
- Can be applied directly to the skin
- Unique ingredient blend targets acne
Desert Essence 100% Australian Tea Tree Oil
Price: $13.47
- Pure Australian tea tree oil
- Fights acne and other skin issues
- Trusted natural brand
Essential Oil Labs Tea Tree Oil
Price: $15.95
- Per ounce price is fairly reasonable
- No questions asked returns
- Pure steam distilled essential oil
Artizen Tea Tree Essential Oil
Price: $20.99
- Concentrated for high potency
- UV protecting bottle
- Lifetime guarantee
Now Foods Tea Tree Oil
Price: $16.19
- Big bottle for the price
- Naturally antiseptic
- Fights acne
Handcraft Blends Tea Tree Essential Oil
Price: $14.95
- Produced in FDA approved facility
- Pure and natural
- Sustainably sourced
Eve Hansen USDA Certified Organic Tea Tree Oil
Price: $28.80
- USDA certified
- Effective for many skin issues
- Bigger bottle than many
Maple Holistics 100% Pure Tea Tree Oil
Price: $10.25
- Antimicrobial and antiseptic
- Nice camphor scent
- Steam distilled
Healing Solutions Tea Tree Essential Oil
Price: $6.99
- Very affordable
- Amazon's Choice
- Money back guarantee
ArtNaturals 100% Pure Tea Tree Essential Oil
Price: $17.95
- 100 percent pure and natural
- Antiseptic
- Anti-fungal
Our Unbiased Reviews
Amazon's Choice: The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil
Price: $9.50
Pros:
Cons:
- Triple blend of acne fighting oils
- Daily use results in a clearer complexion
- Unlike many, can be applied directly on the skin
- Not 100 percent tea tree oil
- Tiny bottle for a big price
- Dropper is difficult to use
Powerful purifying properties make this 100 percent vegan tea tree oil from The Body Shop the perfect treatment for blemished skin. This particular oil has been enriched with Community Trade tea tree oil from the foothills of Mount Kenya, the second highest mountain in Africa. Just that exotic information adds a bit to the appeal of what's in this little green bottle.
Specifically for facial use, this tea tree oil is steam distilled and contains 15 percent tea tree oil concentrate. It works especially well when directly applied to breakouts, and is part of a facial care regimen that includes Tea Tree Face Wash as well as toner and face lotion.
This tea tree oil is made with a triple oil blend including tea tree oil, lemon tea tree, and tamanu oil, to help to mattify, and unclog congested pores.
Find more The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil information and reviews here.
Desert Essence 100% Australian Tea Tree Oil
Price: $13.47
Pros:
Cons:
- Great for treating skin irritations, fungus and acne
- Suitable for daily use
- Stops the itch from mosquito and other bug bites
- Does not come in a UV protecting bottle
- No dropper included
- More oily consistency than some
This 100 percent pure Australian tee tree oil is the perfect treatment for more beautiful skin and hair. It unblocks pores, relieving acne and other skin irritations. As with most, you should use this oil in a diluted form when using it on your skin and especially your face, because it's definitely an eye stinger.
This tea tree oil can be used daily as a part of your beauty regimen, as well as in your bath to fight toenail fungus and athlete's foot. It leaves your skin tingling and refreshed, but do a test patch on your body before applying it directly to your skin, just to be sure you're not sensitive to its strength.
Find more Desert Essence 100% Australian Tea Tree Oil information and reviews here.
Essential Oil Labs Tea Tree Oil
Price: $15.95
Pros:
Cons:
- Therapeutic grade oil can be used in a myraid of ways
- Satisfaction guaranteed with a no questions asked return policy
- Helps to clear heads and stuffy noses
- Promotes a healthy immune system
- Strong scent can be overwhelming
- Needs to be diluted for use as a beauty treatment
- Issues with the quality of glass dropper reported
Steam distilled, this pure and natural tea tree oil is ready to fight off a host of issues. Diffuser ready, it can clear your head, and it's also a wicked fighter of mold around the house, one of the key causes of allergies and stuffy noses.
This therapeutic grade oil can be used in a myriad of applications. Add it to toothpaste to help fight halitosis or put a few drops in the bath to help eliminate foot fungus. This aroma rich oil can be blended into beauty and cleaning products too.
If you're a soap maker, or create your own lip balms, this oil is a wonderful addition to those as well. Sustainably sourced, this tea tree oil is produced by a family owned company in the US.
Find more Essential Oil Labs Tea Tree Oil information and reviews here.
Artizen Tea Tree Essential Oil
Price: $20.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Very potent with a strong tea tree scent
- Comes in a UV protecting bottle with glass dropper
- Can be used to repel household pests like ants
- Pretty spendy per ounce
- Watery consistency
- Strong scent can be off-putting to some
This pure and natural essential tea tree oil is popular for its purity and concentration. While it's among just a few that don't come in traditional amber bottles, this oil bottle features a colored exterior designed specifically to keep out UV rays and protect potency, and it comes with a lifetime guarantee.
With a naturally strong aroma, this essential oil can be used to repel household pests, such as ants, as well as the more traditional medicinal and aromatherapy uses. The four ounce bottle, used a few drops at a time, will last and last.
Find more Artizen Tea Tree Essential Oil information and reviews here.
Now Foods Australian Tea Tree Oil
Price: $16.19
Pros:
Cons:
- Antimcrobial and anti-fungal properties
- Can be mixed with natural oils to use as a skin product
- Helps fight head lice
- Some inconsistencies between batches
- Scent seems weak compared to others
- Packaging issues have been reported
Antiseptic and gemicidal, this tea tree oil is perfect for so many uses around the house. Use it in your diffuser to help kickstart your immune system. Rub it on bug bites and burns to diminish the sting. Add it to your shampoo to fight dandruff, or your face wash to help tackle tough acne.
Imported from Australia, this derivative of the Melaleuca tree has many powerful properties that make it worth adding to your medicine cabinet. If you plan to use it on your skin, it is recommended that you add just a few drops to almond, jojoba, grapeseed or olive oil as straight tea tree oil can be quite harsh.
Find more Now Foods Tea Tree Oil information and reviews here.
Top Rated: Handcraft Blends Tea Tree Essential Oil
Price: $14.95
Pros:
Cons:
- Excellent for both aromatherapy and beauty use
- Large amount for the price
- Top rated in the category
- Thinner consistency than many
- Less pronounced scent than others
- Doesn't seem as concentrated as some
This pure and undiluted tea tree oil is the highest rated in the category. Packaged in an amber glass bottle to protect its efficacy, it comes with a glass dropper so you can add the perfect amount to your favorite beauty products, or easily include it in your aromatherapy diffuser.
This tea tree oil is tested for purity, so you know you're getting the real deal. It mixes well with lots of other aromatherapy oils, so you can customize your blend to achieve the desired results. Ethically sourced, it is produced in an FDA approved facility.
It's over the top ratings and customer popularity undoubtedly rank it as best tea tree oil.
Find more Handcraft Blends Tea Tree Essential Oil information and reviews here.
Eve Hansen USDA Certified Organic Tea Tree Oil
Price: $28.80
Pros:
Cons:
- Big bottle means price per ounce is quite reasonable
- Antiseptic, antibacterial properties help to tackle lots of tough skin issues
- USDA certified so you know it's pure
- Can't return it if dissatisfied
- Many dropper issues reported
- Can burn or sting eyes and skin when applied directly
Whether you're looking to fight dandruff, combat ringworm, tackle tough acne or kick foot fungus to the curb, Eve Hansen's USDA certified tea tree essential oil can help in the battle. This steam distilled tea tree oil may look more pricey than some, but it's also four times the size of many other bottles, at four full ounces.
Vegan and cruelty-free, this tea tree oil is manufactured in the USA. It can also be blended with other essential oils to create specific aromatherapy treatments, each with their own unique benefits.
Find more Eve Hansen USDA Certified Organic Tea Tree Oil information and reviews here.
Maple Holistics 100% Pure Tea Tree Oil
Price: $10.25
Pros:
Cons:
- Effective at fighting fungal issues
- Skin calming for sunburns, cuts and more
- Antimicrobial action helps to treat acne
- Glass dropper has a tendency to break
- Heavy scent is overwhelming
- Contains no expiration date
Pure plant therapy is behind all of the products from Maple Holistics, including this all natural tea tree essential oil. Steam distilled from the leaves of the Australian Melaleuca Alternifolia tree, this tea tree oil can assist with a myriad of irritating health issues from athlete's foot and toenail fungus to head lice.
It's effective fighting acne, psoriasis and lots of skin irritations that range from burns and cuts, to bug bites. You'll definitely want to mix this oil with something, as it's very strong used directly on skin. For a fantastic tea tree toner or aftershave, just add a few drops to witch hazel.
Find more Maple Holistics 100% Pure Tea Tree Oil information and reviews here.
Amazon's Choice: Healing Solutions 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Tea Tree Essential Oil
Price: $6.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Amazon's Choice
- Kosher and FDA certified
- Among the most affordable available
- Some product inconsistencies reported
- Bottles have some leakage issues
- Doesn't come with dosage instructions
This kosher certified, FDA registered tea tree oil is Amazon's choice due to its popularity, low return rate and favorable price point. FDA registered, this essential oil is a favorite for its wonderful aroma, and the manufacturer is so sure you'll love it, they give you a money bak guarantee to try it out.
Sourced from New Zealand, Australia and South Wales, it contains all the medicinal properties and aromatherapy benefits you'd expect from the best tea tree oil products in the category.
Find more Healing Solutions Tea Tree Essential Oil information and reviews here.
ArtNaturals 100% Pure Tea Tree Essential Oil
Price: $17.95
Pros:
Cons:
- Pure and natural essential oil for stress relief
- Can be added to your favorite beauty products
- Antiseptic, antimicrobial and anti-fungal
- Naturally skin soothing, so great for cuts, abrasions and sunburns
- Scent can be overpowering to some
- Pretty expensive for a small bottle
- Dropper bottle has leakage issues
This tea tree oil from ArtNaturals is 100 percent pure and natural, therapeutic grade essential oil. Highly distilled and extremely concentrated, it can be used as aromatherapy for stress relief, or mixed with your favorite lotions, cleansers and soaps to fight acne, athlete's foot and other troublesome skin issues.
Its antiseptic properties fight infections, while its powerful scent helps to kickstart your immune system. Use this on cuts and abrasions for faster healing. You'll appreciate that this essential oil is vegan and cruelty-free.
Find more ArtNaturals 100% Pure Tea Tree Essential Oil information and reviews here.
