10 Best Blackhead Masks: Which Is Right for You?

By now you know that I’m obsessed with facial products, especially those that claim to give you beautifully clear, soft, smooth and luminous skin, almost like magic. Hence, my journey to find the best blackhead mask. These face masks clear your pores, leave your skin silky soft, and help get rid of nasty blackheads, without picking.

Some blackhead masks are formulated with clay or Dead Sea mud, so the colors may vary. Clay and mud masks are most often left to dry on your skin, and then washed off with warm (not hot) water. As they dry, they literally pull the impurities out of your skin, and the results feel and look pretty wonderful.

Most peel off blackhead masks rely on a bamboo charcoal complex to detoxify and deeply cleanse your skin, so naturally they are indeed black. Often referred to simply as black masks, these, on the other hand, work more like suction cups, sucking the blackheads, dirt and grime from your pores as you peel them away. And guess what? It kind of hurts when you do it, as this video illustrates.

These black masks are pretty messy to apply, so you might want to get a special face mask brush for the task. Once you’ve peeled them away, they also leave your skin super soft and clear. Plus it’s pretty weird (and oddly entertaining) to see the blackheads (and body hair) in the dried stuff you peel off.

Whether you choose a peel off black mask, or a clay or mud mask, their ability to reduce blackheads is really quite impressive. With regular use, many people with acne prone skin have seen a dramatic improvement in their complexions. For those of us who’ve lived life well, or exposed our skin to more than its share of sun, smokes and swizzle sticks, these masks can also improve your skin’s firmness and elasticity, minimize pore size and even diminish those fine lines and wrinkles.

There’s no substitute for consistent cleansing, with either a cleansing brush or facial scrub, but face masks are another one of the tools that can help you to get really clear skin. Plus, they’re a good excuse to give yourself a 30 minute pampering break, and they’re fun to play with, especially if you can get your partner to play along. Are you ready to slather some on? Here are our 10 Best Blackhead Masks 2018.

Best Peel Off Blackhead Masks

1. Amazon’s Choice: MyM Peel Off Blackhead Mask

This blackhead mask promises to remove blackheads, reduce pore size and help minimize the signs of aging with proper use. While it’s formulated to be great for all skin types, this peel off mask uses activated bamboo charcoal to actually reduce acne causing oils, so it could be somewhat drying on less oily skin types.

After slathering on a reasonable about of this black goo, you’ll need to let it dry for about 20 minutes before you start peeling. Your skin will feel soft an supple afterward.

With three potent exfoliators, glycolic acid, lactic acid and salicylic acid, plus soothing aloe vera as an anti inflammatory, we rate this as a shoe in for best blackhead mask.

Price: $9.97

Pros:

Amazon’s Choice

Effectively removes blackheads and some facial peach fuzz too

Reasonably priced compared to some

Contains excellent exfoliators and skin soothers

Cons:

It’s super messy, so quick clean up is essential

Doesn’t work well for everyone

Peeling the mask off can be a bit painful for some

Must be careful around your eyebrows as it can pull out brow hairs

2. Top Rated: VASSOUL Suction Black Mask

This black peel off mask looks like it contains bamboo, but the ingredient list doesn’t indicate that. Despite that fact, this suction mask does indeed help to clear your pores, which can help minimize future breakouts, improve dullness and even reduce skin discolorations.

Wildly popular, this blackhead mask actually uses latex rubber in a formulation that gets rave reviews. It’s especially effective in the T-zone area, which can be hard to cleanse. It leaves your skin feeling soft and fresh, and it’s pretty easy to peel off, which is a plus.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Rated 4.7 out of five stars by users

Extracts blackheads and other skin impurities

Dries pretty quickly

Leaves skin soft and smooth

Cons:

More expensive than some

Pulls out facial hair along with impurities

Not effective for everyone

More chemical than natural ingredients

3. Gemmaz Purifying Black Mask

Let’s just admit that we’re both fascinated and a little disgusted by blackhead removal. That’s what makes this blackhead weirdly interesting. You can actually see all the gunk it’s pulled out of your pores in a short period of time.

While that could leave some folks feeling a little queasy, fear not. You don’t actually have to look before tossing it, but we bet you will. Formulated with natural activated charcoal, this blackhead mask detoxifies the skin leaving it looking clearer, with smaller pores.

Bamboo extracts tighten skin tissues, while polypeptide collagen helps to retain your skin’s moisture, leaving your face smooth and radiant. It also has witch hazel and aloe, to soothe irritated skin. Highly rated as a best blackhead mask, this also comes with a blackhead removal tool for any tiny blemishes that didn’t peel away.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Comes with a blackhead tool in addition to the mask

Pulls impurities out of the skin

Helps to clear skin and reduce pore size

Cons:

Messy to apply

Hurts to peel off

May remove facial hair

Not all users found it effective

4. Active Wow Black Mask Peel

Naturally sourced carbon in this black peel off mask helps to unclog your pores, control oil, and reduce pore size with one, slightly painful removal. This specially crafted formula includes natural ingredients to moisturize and exfoliate at the same time.

This blackhead mask is gentle enough for all skin types, while being tough on impurities found deep within your pores – yet it doesn’t damage your skin. It helps to reduce excess sebum, a real plus if you have super oily skin. Activated charcoal makes for gentle exfoliation, while aloe vera moisturizes and calms inflamed tissues.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Leaves skin smooth

Reasonably easy to apply and remove

Less sticky than many other formulas

Cons:

Small amount for the price

Slightly painful to remove as it also pulls out facial fuzz

It smells a little like glue

More difficult to peel off than some

5. Amazon #1 Best Seller: SHILLS Black Mask

Okay, I admit that I don’t normally include a product rated 3.3 stars on my “best of” lists, but when one comes right out of the chute as a Amazon #1 Best Seller, I feel like there must be a reason. As with many products, people either love them or hate them and that’s the case with this SHILLS Black Mask. One thing I do like is its ingredient list.

It’s specially-formulated to unblock clogged pores by peeling blackheads, dirt and spot-causing bacteria away. Activated bamboo charcoal acts like a magnet to draw out the most deeply-rooted impurities, while naturally-derived ingredients like calendula, rosemary and grapefruit help to re-balance and restore a glowing complexion.

Price: $10.99

Pros:

Rated 3.3 out of five stars by users

Comes with an applicator brush

Works well for oily skin

Leaves skin smooth and soft

Cons:

It hurts when you peel it off

Can leave some redness and swelling

Doesn’t clear pores as well as some

Takes a long time to dry

Best Clay & Mud Blackhead Masks

6. Paula’s Choice Skin Balancing Oil-Absorbing Mask for Blackheads

If you’re looking for a more natural product in your fight against blackheads and chronically oily skin, this oil absorbing blackhead mask it a gentle, yet effective choice. With an exclusive blend of natural clays, plus skin-soothing ingredients, this blackhead mask helps to balance and revitalize combination and oily skin.

It absorbs excess oil without over-drying or making your skin feel tight, because the clay’s gentle drawing action helps dislodge debris from congested pores, while soothing plant extracts help calm irritable skin.

This blackhead mask rinses off easily, leaving your skin soft and smooth. Best of all, it is free of stress-causing ingredients like menthol, peppermint, and alcohol, which can actually make oily skin worse. We choose it as a best blackhead mask because it’s never tested on any of our furry friends.

Price: $20.90

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Effectively clears pores

Leaves skin soft and smooth

Natural ingredients and cruelty-free

Doesn’t hurt to remove

Cons:

More spendy than many

May not be strong enough to clear really oily skin

Can cause some irritation

7. Pure Biology Advanced Pure Clay Face Mask

While incorporating all of the deep cleansing benefits of a traditional clay mask, the Advanced Pure mask takes deep cleaning a step further. The addition of NaturePep™Pea, a proprietary pea peptide extract, also promotes noticeable improvements in skin brightness and texture.

This face mask is formulated to correct a variety of skin issues from acne and large pores to dark spots and blackheads. In addition, it helps to illuminate your dull or lackluster complexion, without drying or irritating your skin.

The pea peptide helps to give your skin a more uniform appearance by smoothing and evening skin texture. By interfering with excess melanin (often caused by exposure to the sun’s UV rays,) this peptide also improves skin tone.

Many harsh peel-off masks don’t provide deep cleansing below the surface and often agitate skin. A highlight of this clay blackhead mask is that it delivers the benefits of both traditional cleansers, and peel off face masks, without causing irritation or inflammation.

To keep your skin looking smooth and hydrated after using this mask, Pure Biology Enhanced Night Anti Aging Night Cream is charged with pure retinol, hyaluronic acid and other proprietary wrinkle fighters.

Price: $22.90

Pros:

Rated highly by users

Leaves skin soft and smooth

Deep cleanses pores, targeting blackheads and acne

Moisturizing and good for even sensitive skin

Targets and helps minimize dark spots and redness

Cons:

Cucumber fragrance can be off-putting

Not effective for every user

Some packaging issues reported

8. Amazon #1 Best Seller: Pure Body Naturals Dead Sea Mud Mask

The Pure Body Naturals Dead Sea Mud Mask is known for its unique composition, and high concentration of salts and minerals like sodium, calcium, potassium, magnesium, boron, iron and strontium. These provide a source of essential minerals for your entire body.

Made from the black mud found on the banks of the Dead Sea in Israel, it contains mineral rich alluvial silt that is especially effective in removing dead skin cells, toxins, and excess oil from your skin. This mud mask stimulates blood circulation, which in turn can help to improve your skin tone and texture, as well as reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

It’s especially effective at tackling tough acne and blackheads, and it also helps to fade stubborn acne scars. If you opt to use it on your whole body, it’s also a natural remedy for psoriasis and eczema, and helps to reduce the appearance of cellulite. It also helps to reduce hyper-pigmentation, and other dark spots, due to sun exposure and aging.

Price: $12.75

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Leaves skin fresh and glowing

Deep cleans skin and pores

Helps to fade acne scars and hyper-pigmentation

Cons:

May have a tingling or burning sensation on application

Can irritate sensitive skin

Fragrance is too strong for some

Is not equally effective for everyone

9. Aria Starr Beauty Natural Dead Sea Mud Mask

If your goal is to have fresh, soft and clearer skin, the Aria Starr Beauty Natural Dead Sea Mud Mask is an affordable and effective option. This mask extracts toxins and impurities located deep in the skin layers. It absorbs excess oils, and removes dead skin cells and dirt, to give you clear, deeply clean looking skin.

It fights blackheads and acne with natural minerals that are know to treat, detoxify and cleanse your skin, and according to fans, it makes a huge difference in delivering clearer skin with smaller pores. They also note that you can literally see the oil it’s extracting from your pores as it dries. That seems a little weird, but also reassuring that it’s doing what it promises.

For drier skin types, it helps moisture even the most sensitive complexions, and it stimulates circulation for healthier and tighter looking skin. While this Dead Sea mud mask is filled with natural ingredients, another plus is that it’s also cruelty-free and produced by a U.S. company.

If you don’t relish the thought of dipping your fingers into gooey mud, I’d suggest you use the Hansderma SkinSoft Facial Mask Brush to apply this blackhead mask.

Browse here for more Aria Starr Beauty natural skin care products.

Price: $14.20 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Leaves your skin super soft and smooth

Visibly extracts oil as it dries

Improves acne prone skin with regular use

Cons:

May cause you break out at first

Can be irritating to skin

Might be too drying for some

Can be a bit difficult to get off

10. Best Mask for Men: Rugged & Dapper Detoxifying Mineral Clay Facial Treatment Mask For Men

If you’re a guy who is ready to man up and get softer, smoother and more sexy skin, the Rugged & Dapper Detoxifying Mineral Clay is a fast-acting facial treatment mask just for you. You will actually feel it working as it absorbs the impurities and clears your pores of residues, perspiration and excess oil while simultaneously nourishing and enriching your skin.

Because damage caused by smoking, drinking, stress and environmental factors shows up first on your face, the pure plant ingredients in this mineral rich formula gently exfoliate and detoxify to bring a fresh new layer of skin to the surface, to give you a clean and invigorated complexion.

This blackhead mask contains Kaolin clay, which has a wide range of unique minerals and phytonutrients to detoxify, regenerate and boost cell renewal. It also has aloe vera, known to be effective for healing, nourishing and soothing dry damaged skin, shaving irritation and fighting breakouts.

The formula features spirulina, which contains the antioxidant Tyrosine, to slow down the effects of aging and eliminate free radicals, along with sea kelp and grape seed oil, known for their antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and astringent properties.

Not only is this men’s face mask sulfate, paraben and cruelty-free, if you don’t love it, Rugged & Dapper will give you your money back. What have you got to lose?

While you’re into treating your skin right, try the Rugged & Dapper Daily Power Scrub Facial Cleanser for Men, a Certified Organic scrub that exfoliates and smooths. Then keep your skin hydrated and glowing with Age + Damage Defense Facial Moisturizer.

Price: $21.95 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by guys who use it

Effective for getting rid of blackheads

Formulated for men, but great for their ladies too

Leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated

Cons:

Spendy compared to many

Can be somewhat drying

May irritate sensitive skin

Some packaging problems reported

