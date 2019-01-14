9 Best Bridal Nail Polish for Summer Wedding Colors

It’s wedding season and summer is a beautiful time to tie the knot. The weather is gorgeous, the tree are green, flowers are everywhere, and those blue skies are like nothing else any other time of the year.
You make sure the dresses, the suits, the hair, and the flowers are perfectly matched, but don’t forget about your nails. You’re going to be showing off your new ring to all your friends and family–make sure your nails are on point and tie your whole look together.
Peach Side Babe by Essie
Our Review
Peach Side Babe is an Essie summer and so represents summer that the whole collection was named after it. This warm peachy coral goes with lots of different color palettes and works with all skin tones. It’s opaque in two coats and from a brand you can trust to last without chipping. All Essie lacquers are three free, meaning they don’t contain formaldehyde, DBP, or tolulene which are chemicals that most of us would rather not put on our skin. The formula is easy to work with, not too thick or too thin, and ensures that you can get a gorgeous end result at home even if your technique isn’t perfect.
Peace by JINsoon Nail Polish
Our Review
Peace is a soft sky blue that is powdery and light. JINsoon nail lacquers are vegan, cruelty-free, five free, and made in America. It’s the brand of the top celebrity manicurist, Jin Soon Choi, whom you can pretty much always find backstage at New York’s Fashion Week. It’s a high-end brand with staying powder and a wet shine. This soft blue is perfect for early summer weddings and pairs well with wildflowers.
Let Me Bayou a Drink by OPI
Our Review
This polish from OPI’s New Orleans Spring/Summer Collection, besides having a fabulously punny name, is a sheer, pinky nude. It goes on a little streaky on the first coat, but that’s to be expected for a sheer. It’s not completely opaque at two coats but definitely wearable and it’s completely opaque and pearlescent at three coats. The milky blush color with a hint of shimmer is a warm twist on the classic neutral that will sparkle in the summer sun.
Secret Garden Posh by Londontown Lakur
Our Review
If the idea of picking up the greens in the bouquets and plants around you was appealing, but the idea of grey wedding nail polish put you off, Secret Garden Posh is here to save the day. This cream lacquer from Londontown Lakur is a beautiful stem green, light enough for spring and rich enough for summer.
This is a really stand out color that can bring all your small green accents together. This is perfect for a garden or other outside wedding for a fresh vibrant look. Like all Londontown Lakurs, Secret Garden Posh is five free, long lasting, gluten-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and made in America.
Regret the Moon by Smith & Cult
Our Review
Regret the Moon is a silky white with a milky pink tint. Summer is a great season for off white bridal nails and this gentle pink hue really warms the color up. Like all Smith & Cult lacquers, this one goes on smooth and creamy. It’s an eight free lacquer, vegan, and cruelty-free.
On its own, this polish isn’t the longest lasting, but with a good top and base coat, Smith & Cult manicures will last you around a week. This is a color that can very happy fit in with a classic style wedding theme or anything with soft florals.
Jessica by Julep
Our Review
This blue from Julep is a soft blue edging over into periwinkle. There is a hint of white to this lacquer while at the same time being dusty. To me, this has a vintage look that looks beautiful over white fabric or paired with white flowers. The formula is very easy to work with and covers quickly. This is part of Julep’s breathable nail polish line that allows oxygen to reach your nails keeping them healthy and fresh.
This is also a great feature for Muslim nail polish lovers as it allows them to keep their nail polish on during prayer. (Double check with your religious leaders as some views on this vary.) Jessica is five free, vegan, and contains hexanal and green coffee extract to promote healthy nail growth.
Trout Pout by Butter London
Our Review
Here we have another coral tone because it’s summer and they’re pretty much perfect for this season. Trout Pout by Butter London is a highly pigmented polish that delivers rich salmon-pink tones. The formula is smooth and thick. It’s very easy to work with and is very wearable in one coat and fully opaque in two. The Patent Shine line from Butter London isn’t as shiny as I really want it to be on its own, but with a glossy top coat you can get that glassy, gel-like shine.
This is an eight free polish and, with a good top and base, can last almost a week. Trout Pout is very versatile and can fit into a wide range of summer color palettes.
Notting the Fancy by Londontown Lakur
Our Review
Any worries of subtle are out the window here. This warm sunshine, butter yellow brightens any look. This cream polish is a fun accent color perfect for matching with sunflowers or other pastel yellow elements. The formula is a little thin but not so much that it’s difficult to work with. The Enhanced Colour feature means the lacquer is hyper-pigmented and prevents streaking.
Because it is a thin formula, this lacquer looks best as a three-coater. Notting the Fancy is made in America, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and five free. It contains nourishing botanicals to improve the health of your nails while you wear it including evening primrose oil, cucumber, and chamomile extract.
Mint Candy Apple by Essie
Our Review
Confession: I love all things cool mint or sea green colored. It’s a problem. But that’s not the only reason that Essie’s Mint Candy Apple is on here. This is a cooler, mermaid pastel that goes beautifully with every skin tone, gives everyone a warm glow, and pops against white fabric.
This is the hands down perfect color for beach weddings. The formula is rich enough to not feel out of place in an expensive setting but the color is bright enough not look overly formal when you’re out on your honeymoon. The formula is just a bit streaky on one coat, but completely opaque in two coats. It’s three free, long lasting, and from a brand you can trust.