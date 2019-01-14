9 Best Bridal Nail Polish for Summer Wedding Colors

It’s wedding season and summer is a beautiful time to tie the knot. The weather is gorgeous, the tree are green, flowers are everywhere, and those blue skies are like nothing else any other time of the year.

You make sure the dresses, the suits, the hair, and the flowers are perfectly matched, but don’t forget about your nails. You’re going to be showing off your new ring to all your friends and family–make sure your nails are on point and tie your whole look together.