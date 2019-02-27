15 Best Vegan Nail Polish Shades (2019)

Mega is one of, if not the, most holographic nail polishes you can get your hands on. The linear rainbow effect is so strong that it looks like your nails are made of rainbows. Check out this YouTube video to see it in action because pictures do not do this color justice.

Mega is beyond eye-catching. These are nails that are going to be noticed and commented on.

ILNP is one of my favorite indie brands and I've always found their formulas to be easy to work with and last me almost a week. All of their nail polish is fully vegan and cruelty-free.