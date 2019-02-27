15 Best Vegan Nail Polish Shades (2019)

Choosing the best vegan nail polish used to be easy because there were only a couple of brands to pick from, but more and more brands are going vegan these days–which is a great problem to have. By buying these top vegan brands, you’re encouraging even more companies to go vegan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mega is one of, if not the, most holographic nail polishes you can get your hands on. The linear rainbow effect is so strong that it looks like your nails are made of rainbows. Check out this YouTube video to see it in action because pictures do not do this color justice.
Mega is beyond eye-catching. These are nails that are going to be noticed and commented on.
ILNP is one of my favorite indie brands and I've always found their formulas to be easy to work with and last me almost a week. All of their nail polish is fully vegan and cruelty-free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Londontown is another one of my favorite brands to wear and definitely my favorite brand to apply. I am in love with their applicator brushes. They're thick and rounded, particularly in their top coats, so you can almost get a single-swipe application.
I was lucky enough to get my hands on some media samples of their 2019 Spring Collection which I'm wearing right now and I'm obsessed with the bright pastel colors. I will say that this brand tends to be steaky on the first coat but then perfect on the second.
Londontown Lakurs are nine-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. Amalfi Love is a stand-out periwinkle. See it applied in this YouTube Swatch Video.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Age of Aquarius is the perfect turquoise shade for spring and summer. It's creamy, not quite pastel, and easy to apply. You're looking at two coats for full coverage.
This polish is three-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zoya is one of the "big name" best vegan nail polish brands. They were one of the first companies to start cutting out toxic ingredients and currently their polishes are 10-free.
Isla is a gorgeous, deep cranberry red that I adore. There's a hint of shimmer in there but mostly that just deepens the richness of the vegan-friendly red. This is a perfect fall and winter color and is opaque in two coats.
See it applied in this YouTube swatch video.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is one of those surprises that I had no idea was vegan. I love Smith & Cult for their super-durable, lasts-forever nail polish and I love them more now knowing that they're vegan, gluten-free, and eight-free.
It seems unreal to me that polish can last as long as this without the strongest chemicals on the planet but here we are. If you haven't tried Smith & Cult yet, I highly recommend them. The difference from cheap polish is astounding. Definitely pair them up with their top and base coat Above It All and Basis of Everything for the longest lasting results.
Shattered Souls is a true-gold glitter that can be worn alone or as a topper.
And if the decorative cap looks bulky, it actually pulls off to reveal a smaller, easier it handle cap underneath.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As much as I am obsessed with glitter, I love a good cream polish and KBShimmer makes some of the best vegan nail polish creams around. They're opaque without being thick or gloopy which is a huge feat. This sweet, femme pink shade is called Life Rose On and it's opaque enough to cover almost completely in one coat.
All KBShimmer products are vegan, cruelty-free, and three-free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I don't understand why I don't hear about Adesse New York more. Their polishes are 12-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and made in America while being some of the longest-lasting non-UV polishes I've ever worn.
Carnivalesque is a riot of glitter. There are hexes, diamonds, and squares of all colors along with gold micro-glitter. Altogether this looks like confetti from Mardi Gras.
I have a sample of this from Adesse and it's in my top 10 polishes that I own. I always get comments every time I wear it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ella and Mila are a PETA certified brand that is vegan, cruelty-free, and seven-free. Their polishes are easy to apply and dry quickly which is always a huge plus for me. Ocean Air is a nautical blue that's perfect for the beach, boardwalk, or any fun in the sun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a limited edition color from Priti NYC so snap it up while it's around. All of their nail polishes are eight-free, vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and made in America.
Geisha Girl is a velvety royal purple with a high shine. Just be aware that Priti NYC bottles are slightly smaller than standard bottles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I was surprised to learn that all Orly nail polishes are 12-free and that gluten and animal-derived products are counted in that 12. I love this shade from their Breathable collection. It's a gorgeous rose gold with a bright metallic shine in the light.
The Breathable line doesn't need a base or top coat, which would mess up the whole breathable thing by covering it up. I like that because it means fewer steps to getting my nails done and more time to show them off. This is also a great option for Muslim nail polish wearers who are looking for a halal polish.
Orly nail polish bottle are some of my favorites because of their gripping surface so they're easier to open than others.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This peachy, sherbert shade is super trendy right now and Trout Pout really nails it. This beautiful melon polish is part of their 10X line which needs two coats but no top or base coat and is supposed to last you 10 days. Don't count on the full 10 days but it's certainly more long-lasting than others.
This Patent Shine line from Butter London is vegan and eight-free but not all Butter London products are vegan so be sure to read carefully.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you're looking for a non-toxic polish, check out Little Ondine. These polishes are water-based, peel-off non-toxic formulas. The nail polish that doesn't have that strong chemical odor we're all familiar with. It doesn't smell. That's almost unbelievable but it's true.
Being peel-off, don't expect it to last forever, but you can get a few days if you don't soak your hands in hot water constantly. Plus when you decide you want a new color you don't have to use harsh nail polish removers to get the old color off.
Cabernet Sauvignon is a rich vegan-friendly red that's very wearable across a wide range of dress codes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I love a good metallic shade and Champagne Toast has some beautiful bling to it. This soft, champagne gold is 100 percent vegan, cruelty-free, and organic. All Karma Hues polishes are free from artificial chemicals and exclusively use naturally-derived compounds. The polishes and their ingredients are all from the United States.
You won't find any of those nasty toxic chemicals in here and your nails will love you for that. Plus, it has impressive staying power.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another indie brand, Adrianne K's polishes were developed by Adrianne Kahen, a medical esthetician. The colors have great opacity so you can possibly get away with only using one coat.
Pink Thorn is a fun, flirty hot pink color that is vegan, cruelty-free, made in America, and seven-free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a nice vegan nude, check out Nu by LVX. It's a thinner formula but quite easy to work with and opaque in two to three coats. All their colors are made in America and inspired by fashion runway looks.
It's five-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.