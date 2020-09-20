21 Best Organic Shampoos for Every Hair Type (Updated!)

If you’re committed to the very best natural and organic ingredients in your hair and skin care products, you’re going to fall in love with Shea Moisture Hydrate + Repair shampoo and conditioner. This duo relies on some of the most healing and hydrating ingredients you can find. Start with the magic of manuka honey, a natural miracle worker with many uses and benefits even medical experts like the folks at Healthline agree on. This healing and soothing honey from New Zealand is far more than a fad. It’s great for your gut as well as your scalp and hair.

Added to that, these formulas also use yogurt extract, mafura, and baobab oils to add moisture and shine. Sulfate-free and color-safe, this shampoo and conditioner are particularly targeted toward folks with dry and brittle hair, and as a silver fox, I can tell you they work beautifully on gray hair which tends to be coarser and a lot more wiry than younger hair.

The shampoo makes a wickedly rich lather that smells lightly of honey and vanilla yogurt, while the conditioner is a nice thick formula that you can let sit in your hair while you wash the rest of you. It rinses easily and leaves your hair soft and manageable. One thing I have to point out is that this is the only shampoo and conditioner in a house where both my husband and I have waist-length gray hair. Unless I’m testing other shampoos, it’s our exclusive go-to choice, not only for the way it performs but also for the fact that even after two or three days between washes, your hair still smells fabulous in the most natural way.

For those occasions when time allows, you can do a deep treatment with Shea Moisture Hydrate + Repair Protein Power Treatment, a paste-like hair mask that does wonders for curly and wavy hair. It comes with a spray leave-in conditioner that’s also great to spritz on between washes.