21 Best Organic Shampoos for Every Hair Type (Updated!)

The more we learn about chemicals in beauty products, the more many of us want to shy away from using things that can harm the planet, and may have potential to cause harm to us and our families. From organic lipsticks and moisturizers, to sunscreens, those products we put on our skin seem especially important to be pure and free of harmful ingredients.

If those same concerns have you searching for the best organic shampoo, you’re going to amazed by the choices available these days. Made with botanical ingredients like herbs, fruits, and nut butters, you’ll be lathering up your hair and getting divine results with the huge number of shampoo choices available.

Once you’ve tried some of the selections here, we think you’ll be amazed by results that are every bit as good as those hair products filled with ingredients you can’t even pronounce. We’ve broken this list into sections, so you can easily shop by the kind of shampoo you’re looking for, including options formulated specifically for men and kids. So if you’re game to try moving to a more natural beauty regimen, you’ll want to try some of these Best Organic Shampoos, to see which is right for you.

Is There an Organic Shampoo to Manage My Specific Hair Issues?

Natural and organic shampoos are available to tackle nearly every hair problem you can imagine. There are organic shampoos for hair growth, moisturizing shampoos, clarifying shampoos, and shampoos specifically formulated for men.

Better yet, there are tear-free, tangle fighting organic shampoos for your babies and kids. They smell really great, (and usually fruity) and they're gentle to their extra-sensitive skin, scalp, and hair.

Is Organic Shampoo More Expensive Than Regular Shampoo?

Amazingly, while you'd normally expect to pay a premium for organic hair care products, the best organic shampoos we found are both budget-friendly and get rave consumer reviews, thanks to their great results.

As with any product line, you'll find expensive organic brands as well, and while you may be paying a premium for the brand name, they often include more exotic ingredients that have their own benefits.

If you're looking to manage your mane, and leave it shiny, bouncy, and smelling completely delicious, many of these organic natural shampoos are scented with essential oils to do just that. Most come with companion organic conditioners, and some even offer combo packs so you can easily buy them together, often at a cost savings.

Probably my favorite thing, in addition to the incredible earth-friendly ingredients you'll find in these hair care products, is that they're cruelty-free, which means they are never tested on animals.

