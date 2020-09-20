21 Best Organic Shampoos for Every Hair Type (Updated!)

The more we learn about chemicals in beauty products, the more many of us want to shy away from using things that can harm the planet, and may have potential to cause harm to us and our families. From organic lipsticks and moisturizers, to sunscreens, those products we put on our skin seem especially important to be pure and free of harmful ingredients.
If those same concerns have you searching for the best organic shampoo, you’re going to amazed by the choices available these days. Made with botanical ingredients like herbs, fruits, and nut butters, you’ll be lathering up your hair and getting divine results with the huge number of shampoo choices available.
Once you’ve tried some of the selections here, we think you’ll be amazed by results that are every bit as good as those hair products filled with ingredients you can’t even pronounce. We’ve broken this list into sections, so you can easily shop by the kind of shampoo you’re looking for, including options formulated specifically for men and kids. So if you’re game to try moving to a more natural beauty regimen, you’ll want to try some of these Best Organic Shampoos, to see which is right for you.
If you’re committed to the very best natural and organic ingredients in your hair and skin care products, you’re going to fall in love with Shea Moisture Hydrate + Repair shampoo and conditioner. This duo relies on some of the most healing and hydrating ingredients you can find. Start with the magic of manuka honey, a natural miracle worker with many uses and benefits even medical experts like the folks at Healthline agree on. This healing and soothing honey from New Zealand is far more than a fad. It’s great for your gut as well as your scalp and hair.
Added to that, these formulas also use yogurt extract, mafura, and baobab oils to add moisture and shine. Sulfate-free and color-safe, this shampoo and conditioner are particularly targeted toward folks with dry and brittle hair, and as a silver fox, I can tell you they work beautifully on gray hair which tends to be coarser and a lot more wiry than younger hair.
The shampoo makes a wickedly rich lather that smells lightly of honey and vanilla yogurt, while the conditioner is a nice thick formula that you can let sit in your hair while you wash the rest of you. It rinses easily and leaves your hair soft and manageable. One thing I have to point out is that this is the only shampoo and conditioner in a house where both my husband and I have waist-length gray hair. Unless I’m testing other shampoos, it’s our exclusive go-to choice, not only for the way it performs but also for the fact that even after two or three days between washes, your hair still smells fabulous in the most natural way.
For those occasions when time allows, you can do a deep treatment with Shea Moisture Hydrate + Repair Protein Power Treatment, a paste-like hair mask that does wonders for curly and wavy hair. It comes with a spray leave-in conditioner that’s also great to spritz on between washes.
You can begin to restore your hair’s natural shine and luster with the nourishing, natural lather of the soapberry, bottled straight from the forest. For thousands of years, soapberry’s anti-inflammatory properties have been used in Ayurvedic dermatology as the healing soap for even the most delicate skin.
This hypo-allergenic, organic shampoo is ultra-gentle. It heals damaged strands and eliminates dandruff with olive leaf, gotu kola, and chamomile. And with a perfectly balanced pH for your hair and scalp, it protects your vital natural oils, strengthening your hair and soothing dry, irritated scalps.
Because it is cruelty-free and eco-friendly, you can feel good about using it every day. Plus, you’ll be supporting a cool little company funded by Kickstarter, and that’s always a great way to use the power of your wallet to forward your organic philosophy.
Tree to Tub also makes organic soapberry face wash, along with organic lotion and hair conditioner. If you want to learn how to grow your own soapberry tree and why this fruit is great for shampoos, Tree to Tub has a cool blog post about it.
There’s nothing better than getting an organic two-fer. This shampoo and conditioner bundle is a great deal and gives you a one-two punch against dry hair. The shampoo is loaded with the goodness of organic, healing essential oils that strengthen and help to grow your hair.
Rich and hydrating, shea butter is seriously moisturizing and because it can stave off eczema according to medical experts, it might also help with dry and itchy scalp issues that lead to dandruff. The shampoo offers gentle cleansing and promotes scalp health without stripping your hair of natural oils. The unique blend of raw organic shea butter, with sea kelp and argan oil, aids in moisture retention and smooths and softens dry, brittle, and damaged hair, leaving it frizz-free and impressively bouncy.
The organic conditioner counters the challenge of moisture-resistant dry hair with mineral-rich nutrition that seals the hair shaft and cuticles, to help restore health and shine to over-processed hair, leaving your tresses soft, shiny, moisturized and resilient. The conditioner can also be used as a leave-in to detangle and soften.
For deeply damaged hair, the SheaMoisture Deep Treatment Masque is a once a week treatment that repairs and restores your poor battered strands. If your focus is on strengthening and growing your mane, try the wildly popular SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Leave-In Conditioner.
ACURE Ultra Hydrating shampoo provides moisture to dry and damaged hair, leaving it soft, manageable, and ready to rock. With organic argan oil, argan extract, CoQ10, organic sea buckthorn oil, and organic pumpkin seed oil, it can add shine, lock in moisture, and vacuum your house. Okay, maybe it doesn’t vacuum your house, but it does help your hair look good.
This organic shampoo is vegan, gluten and cruelty-free. It doesn’t contain parabens, sulfate, silicone, sodium chloride, or phthalates, and it is synthetic fragrance-free, color-safe, and 100 percent biodegradable. Whew! That’s a lot to think about, but when you add these awesome bragging rights to an organic product that’s highly rated and super affordable, it’s a total win.
ACURE Ultra Hydrating conditioner is the perfect companion at an equally awesome price. Both the shampoo and conditioner are Amazon’s Choice, and we’ll give it a thumbs up as the best organic shampoo and conditioner bundle too.
Discover lots more of the affordable ACURE organic products for your face and body right here.
Well nourished hair means you can have a mane that’s strong and healthy. Avalon Organics nourishing lavender shampoo finds hair healing ingredients in nature. For hair that is normal to dry, this organic shampoo features a medley of lavender essential oil, quinoa protein, aloe, babassu oil, and vitamin E.
These clean ingredients work in harmony to cleanse and nourish every strand so you’ll get hair that’s soft, smooth, and shiny. Because it doesn’t leave a residue, you can use it effectively for the long haul. It also works hard to remove build-up from your other hair products, and it adds beautiful shine.
By the way, it smells totally heavenly, and even if you have fine hair, this moisturizing organic shampoo won’t weigh it down. I also love the big pump bottle – so much better than messing with a slippery small bottle in the shower. Avalon Organics products are carefully crafted to meet strict organic standards, and they’re infused with botanicals that are nurtured and harvested with sustainability in mind.
They also offer nourishing lavender bath and body gel and nourishing lavender body lotion, so get ready to smell delicious.
If you are tired of greasy, stringy hair, or you’re specifically looking to reduce build-up from other shampoos, conditioners and hair care products, Degrease Shampoo works to improve your hair on many fronts. It has a plethora of benefits that ensure your hair and scalp are healthy, without causing irritations. Your hair will feel rejuvenated, soft, and luscious.
This shampoo smooths your hair and gets rid of frizz while strengthening hair follicles and alleviating that aggravating, itchy scalp. With a long list of organic ingredients including botanical keratin, rosemary, and provitamin B5, this shampoo promotes scalp circulation to leave your entire head healthier.
This all-natural shampoo formula has no sulfates, artificial fragrances, dyes or parabens. It also acts as a homeopathic dandruff shampoo using lemon, cypress, and basil to naturally re-establish healthy pH and sebum levels. Because it kills the germs that cause skin irritations, it effectively reduces those pesky dandruff flakes.
Clearly, there’s a reason this organic shampoo is wildly popular, but Maple Holistics also has several other hair care products that hit on a number of hair issues and share the numbers of raving fans, including anti-dandruff Sage Shampoo and Silk 18 conditioner, which makes your hair smell pretty much like pancakes. Mmmm.
Clarifying shampoos can be especially important for people who use lots of product on their hair, that can be dulling and steal your natural luster. L’ANZA KB2 clarifying shampoo uses natural purifiers and EDTA-free chelators to gently product build-up, and pollutants from your hair.
This gentle daily shampoo is a non-drying formula that can normalize your oil levels and helps to restore moisture balance to your hair and scalp. Keratin in this organic shampoo formula protects color while leaving your hair incredibly healthy, shiny, and vibrant.
L’ANZA Protein Plus shampoo is designed to rebuild and strengthen environmentally stressed and colored hair. L’Anza also has a highly rated shampoo for preserving color and repairing damage. All these L’ANZA products are free of sulfates, parabens, gluten, and sodium chloride.
Desert Essence Lemon Tree shampoo lets you wash away excess oil and dissolve away product build-up with a powerhouse formula. It contains tea tree oil and lemon peel extract to loosen and dissolve excess oil. It uses organic maca root extract, a well-known ingredient that’s the key to strengthening and protecting your hair. Tea tree is a favorite ingredient in soaps for those that suffer from skin irritation.
With regular use, your locks will be soft, smooth, and more manageable. Free of wheat, gluten, parabens, sodium lauryl/laureth sulfates, phthalates, artificial fragrances or colors, silicones, EDTA, glycol or petroleum-based ingredients, and phosphates, this organic shampoo is also cruelty-free.
Your hair will smell like pure tropical ecstasy if you wash with this lemony shampoo and then follow up with Desert Essence Organic Coconut Conditioner. For soft, luscious, and well-defined curls, try Desert Essence Soft Curls Coconut Hair Cream.
If you don’t like to mix scents, Desert Essence Italian Lemon shampoo and conditioner offers a revitalizing experience that strengthens your hair and scalp.
If thinning hair is your prime concern but you want to avoid harsh chemical treatments to deal with it, this Pura D’Or Biotin anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner duo is an ideal solution to give you healthier hair. It works for both men and women suffering from hair loss with a natural formula that stimulates hair follicles and stimulates scalp circulation to promote hair growth.
This vegan formula features biotin, long lauded as a natural answer to not only hair growth, but shinier and thicker strands. It also features a proprietary blend of more than 17 herbs and other botanicals that help to block DHT, often the culprit behind thinning hair. Argan oil along with other rich nutrients help to reduce dry brittle hair and the resulting breakage.
The deep moisturizing condition is enhanced with aloe and includes other botanicals and vitamins that leave hair smooth and silky, as well as tangle-free. If you’re looking for the clarifying benefits of apple cider vinegar, Pura D’or also has a hair regrowth shampoo and conditioner set that’s extremely popular and delivers great results.
-
Minimizing hair loss and promoting hair growth are issues on the minds of many men and women. This organic shampoo formula is free from the harsh chemicals that are the current and leading cause of many chronic hair conditions. Gentle and fortified, this shampoo starts by nourishing hair follicles with essential nutrients to reverse any current damage and begin your hair’s healing process.
It features biotin to strengthen your hair strands, niacin to increase circulation, and various botanical extracts that promote healthy hair growth. This herbal formula also uses argan oil, B vitamin complex, biotin, nettles extract, saw palmetto, He Shou Wu (Fo-ti) and other clinically proven natural ingredients to help stimulate new hair growth.
To deeply condition, restore and encourage future hair growth, your weekly hair regimen would benefit from using the Pure Body Naturals Argan Oil Hair Mask. This organic minded company is also attacking another pet beauty peeve, under eye bags and circles, with their very highly rated Pure Body Naturals Age Defying Eye Gel.
Zoe is Greek and it means life, exactly what you want for your precious head of hair. MAK Zoe vitamin shampoo is formulated with B vitamins, niacinamide, panthenol, biotin, and folic acid to stimulate your hair follicles and roots for faster hair growth. It also contains natural DHT blockers to help stop hair loss, and add volume and shine, brings dull hair back to life.
This organic hair growth shampoo gets rave reviews from users, with an overall rating of 4.2 out of five stars. Pretty convincing evidence that it works. This shampoo also contains Baicapil, which activates your hair’s own stem cells, actually delaying aging of the hair shaft and root.
Propolis is also used to stimulate hair growth by inducing hair keratinocyte. In some cases, propolis may help stimulate the growth of hair follicles that have stopped producing hair, causing hair to grow even in balding individuals. Sepicap MP offers multi-level protection for hair against heat-induced stress, pollution, sunlight, and chemical damage.
With a litany of more potent ingredients to protect hair and promote growth, this shampoo is great for men and women alike. Moroccan Argan oil is another potent hair growth elixir and the ingredient behind MAK “Ladi” hair treatment that restores and nourishes your hair. MAK Glypto hair boosting sculpting paste pairs organic ingredients with supreme holding agents.
ArtNaturals Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo can maximize serious restorative, revitalizing results to your hair, especially when coupled ArtNaturals Argan Oil Conditioner. This dynamic duo is first on the list for moisturizing, strengthening, and protecting your crowning glory.
ArtNaturals Argan oil organic shampoo treats your stressed-out locks to a shower spa treatment. The legendary conditioning properties of Moroccan Argan oil, combined with natural herbal extracts, protein, and vitamin E can lead to more good hair days starting now. The rejuvenating Argan oil conditioner absorbs into hair follicles, repairing and protecting it from styling heat and the sun’s UV rays.
Botanical extracts and essential oils enhance the health and appearance of your hair. Argan oil is a favorite of celebrity hair stylists per this blog from Byrdie, because strengthens hair shafts, preventing breakage and frizz as it deeply nourishes. The rich, moisturizing, organic formulas of both this shampoo and conditioner, infused with restorative Argan oil, aloe Vera, white willow bark, burdock root, rosemary, and thyme, stimulate cell renewal and healthy hair growth.
They literally rev up your hair follicles and support a healthy scalp. Hair feels less brittle, thicker, and looks super-shiny. ArtNaturals also has a huge selection of essential oils to heal your mind and soothe your soul while you’re washing, conditioning, and growing beautiful hair. Get their Top Eight Aromatherapy oils along with an aromatherapy diffuser and you’ll feel like your bathroom has become a top flight spa.
If you’re tired of losing hair in your brush, on the floor, and pretty much everywhere except your head, PhytoWorx organic blend shampoo, with integrating stem cells and essential oils has been shown to improve hair loss. With rare plant stem cells from Switzerland, combined with organic ingredients including tea tree, peppermint, eucalyptus, and rosemary oils, this sulfate-free shampoo can help you start regrowing your hair today.
Users rave about decreased hair loss and how this shampoo, combined with the PhytoWorx Hair Regrowth Supplement has given them a new, full, great head of hair. Botanicals make it smell delicious, and the refreshing tingling on your scalp feels great.
It doesn’t create a great deal of lather, and you do need to massage it in and leave it for a few minutes, to get the best results. Based on the actual results, we do consider it the best organic shampoo for hair growth.
For guys, nothing stands in the way of looking your best quite like a dusting of dandruff on the shoulders of your shirt or sweater. Give your scalp, and yourself, some dandruff relief with PHILIP B Anti-Flake Relief scalp-soothing treatment shampoo.
This organic shampoo helps to normalize, soothe and moisturize your hair and scalp with a potent, unique formula of active proven medication: one percent Zinc Omadine and 0.525 percent coal tar, and a botanical complex of 13.6 percent pure active plant concentrates of aloe vera, tea tree oil, sage, juniper berry, and chamomile.
These botanicals work together to moisturize, soothe, and inhibit the organisms that exacerbate scalp issues. Anti-Flake Relief Shampoo provides you relief from an irritated and flaking scalp that lasts for days. A remarkable formula for dandruff, soothing to those who suffer from psoriasis and balancing for under or overactive sebaceous glands (dry or oily scalp).
This awesome natural formula works to even out the rhythm of the skin’s cell production, giving you the confidence of a flake-free scalp and shoulders. Vitamin-rich essential oils in PHILIP B Light Weight Conditioning Cream give your hair softness, shine, and a sumptuous, fresh scent. Their Clarifying Peppermint Avocado shampoo clears away scalp oils and styling product residue to get your hair and scalp super-clean without stripping and drying them.
It doesn’t get much simpler than finding a product especially for men that handles your hair, face, and body all at once. Jack Black All-Over Wash does the trick with natural ingredients that are sulfate and paraben-free. This is a body wash, facial cleanser, and conditioning hair shampoo all in one. It’s the ultimate guy product.
Mild cleansers are pH balanced and gentle enough to keep every inch of you looking and smelling great. This shampoo and body wash is gentle, but effectively leaves you feeling super clean. Pamper your pits with Jack Black Deodorant and Anti-Perspirant, a natural formula that delivers invisible protection.
For you guys who spend lots or even a little bit of time in the sun, a super-duty facial moisturizer that also features 20 SPF is a daily essential to keep you from looking older than your buddies.
Find more awesome Jack Black skin and hair care products for guys right here.
When you’re looking for stronger, fuller hair, this Brickell natural and organic shampoo for men does just that with a unique combination of natural ingredients. Gentle natural cleansers provide a super-clean experience and deliver a flake-free scalp. Powerful natural ingredients like hydrolyzed protein increase the thickness of each hair strand.
Amino acids restore shine and increase follicle volume. Vitamin E stimulates your scalp to minimize hair loss and increase growth, while peppermint and tea tree oil relieve any scalp irritation and get rid of those pesky flakes. This natural men’s shampoo is 97 percent natural and 83 percent organic.
The extra-rich lather feels and smells great and leaves your hair with a refreshing, invigorating mint scent. This natural shampoo for men contains no sulfates, parabens, glycols, phthalates, petrochemicals, silicones, PEG’s, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, or gluten and is never tested on animals.
If you shower daily, consider trying Brickell’s minty fresh conditioner to keep your hair from over-drying. For a full-body morning wake-up call, their Invigorating Mint Body Wash will leave you ready to rock the day.
Krieger + Söhne likes to refer to their products as “warrior grade”. Why? They use the power of tea tree oil to fight grease and grime, but there’s more to the story. Tea tree oil has been used for hundreds of years for it’s medicinal benefits.
This organic shampoo for men acts as both a potent hair cleanser and an aromatherapy treatment to soothe your body and your soul, with the invigorating tingle and scent of tea tree oil. It’s especially effective for guys who have serious issues with dandruff.
Just a tiny drop develops into a thick, luxurious lather that cuts through even the most difficult oily hair. Because of its strong degreasing power, you can use less, and wash less often, minimizing expense and maximizing results, for gorgeous hair that women will love to run their fingers though.
Try the companion conditioner for soft, manageable and extra shiny hair. Add styling power to your day with K + S Premium Forming Cream. For deliciously soft skin that smells especially nice, K + S Moisturizing Body Wash for Men with features Argan, coconut, and orange oils.
When it comes to the kinds of products you want to use on your little one’s skin, organic and natural products hold especially high appeal. This shampoo and conditioner combo from Fresh Monster is an affordable, 100 percent toxin-free, plant-based multi-tasker made just for kids.
This shampoo and body wash foams and cleans like mainstream brand products, is as safe and natural as premium organic brands, but it won’t give you sticker shock. And for kids who can’t wait to get right back to playtime, this combined shampoo and conditioner takes just one simple step for a head-spinning clean.
Fresh Monster has no toxins, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes, synthetic fragrances, BPA, gluten, or soy. It is dermatologist-tested to be safe, for even sensitive heads. It has never been tested on animals, so it’s cruelty-free. Fresh Monster shampoo and conditioner is made with all-natural botanical and fruit extracts, and all-natural fragrances.
Got a kid with a head of curls or one with long, easily tangled hair? Try Fresh Monster Watermelon Detangler Spray.
Everyone for Every Body everyday shampoo and soap for kids cleanses and moisturizes your littlest people gently, from head to toe. Featuring plant based ingredients, this organic body cleanser is designed especially for kids who will love the deliciously tropical coconut fragrance. It works great as a bubble bath and it’s perfect for a soothing shower. It works as a super-clean shampoo and a calming bath.
It’s both gentle, and fragrant, because it’s made with pure essential oils along with all that good plant matter. You’ll know it’s safe for your kids because it’s cruelty-free, paraben-free, polysorbate free, disodium EDTA free, gluten-free, sodium laureth/lauryl sulfate-free, and non-GMO modified. You can also get these great kid shampoo and soap two-packs in Orange Squeeze and Lavender Lullaby.
Once you fall in love with these organic shampoos for your kids, shop for more EO organic products for your whole family here.
What could be better than to wash your kiddos hair, and detangle it at the same time? For no more crying over brushing out their freshly washed hair, this Shea Moisture organic shampoo for kids is a wonder treatment. Your little ones can have healthy, clean hair and you can cast off any worries about harmful chemicals.
Mango & Carrot Kids Extra-Nourishing Shampoo from SheaMoisture is terrific if your tot has curly hair, as it leaves curls moisturized and defined. Plus, just a little goes a long way toward leaving your little one’s hair shiny, bouncy, and smelling like a delicious baked treat.
For extra curly kid hair, SheaMoisture makes an equally delicious smelling Coconut and Hibiscus Curling Butter Cream. You can also buy a combo pack of shampoo and conditioner, making these already affordable organic hair products an even better deal.
Capture your kids for a little bathtime fun with the fruity scent of this Jason Kids Only! Extra Gentle shampoo and conditioner duo. No more crying during comb out, because the brush is going to glide through their super clean and moisturized locks.
Botanical extracts, essential oils, and daily vitamins work into a tear-free lather that’s super mild. Sunflower extract, lavender, and aloe vera gently cleanse even the most delicate hair and scalps, so this organic shampoo for kids is safe for your baby too. The sweet citrusy scented conditioner helps to soothe and hydrate their scalp while adding luster and shine to their hair, and doing a wicked job of detangling too.
Keep your kids’ enthusiasm high when it comes to brushing their teeth too. The Jason Kids Only! Strawberry Toothpaste is an organic option that gives them fruity fresh breath and super clean teeth a well. It gets rave reviews from parents, especially those looking for a fluoride-free toothpaste option.