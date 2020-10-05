15 Best Salicylic Acid Face Washes: Your Buyers Guide

Few things are better at warding off pesky pimples than salicylic acid. Known for its deep cleansing and exfoliating properties, it’s perfect for fighting breakouts and keeping them from coming back, making salicylic acid face wash an important step in your skincare routine.
Recommended for the acne-prone, salicylic acid face washes are highly effective at keeping your skin healthy, clean, and smooth – and, honestly, who doesn’t want that?
Our list of the best includes products from well-known skincare lines, dermatologist-tested and approved cleansers, face wash for oily skin, options for sensitive skin, and budget-friendly favorites. We’ve even featured a face wash specifically made for men because even the boys need help with blackheads and blemishes.
So, whether your fight with acne is a daily occurrence, or you’re just taking some proactive measures, there’s truly something on our list for everyone, no matter skin type or sensitivity level.
-
1. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Acne Face Wash, Facial Cleanser with Salicylic Acid for Acne & Oily Skin, Suitable for Sensitive Skin, 6.76 Fl. OzPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This is a highly reviewed face wash, loved by doctors and users
- Formula was developed with dermatologists
- Oil-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free and allergy tested
- 2% salicylic acid concentration
- La Roche-Posay is a well-respected skincare line
- Effective budget-friendly option
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction
- Some users remark of dry skin after use with more breakouts
- While approved for sensitive skin, some users complain of issues
When it comes to salicylic acid face washes, it doesn’t get much better than the one from La Roche-Posay.
Their Effaclar Medicated acne wash is well-reviewed and well-loved by dermatologists and consumers alike. In fact, it was developed with dermatologists.
Powered by a 2% salicylic acid concentration, this face wash is oil-free, fragrance-free, and paraben-free. This gel cleanser has even been allergy-tested and is approved for naturally oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. Users love how it tackles acne, whiteheads, blackheads, and large pores all at once, and so do we.
La Roche-Posay recommends using this product twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.
Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay offers unique skincare products developed using a strict formulation charter and stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin.
Find more La Roche-Posay Effaclar Face Wash with Salicylic Acid information and reviews here.
-
2. CeraVe Salicylic Acid Cleanser | 8 Ounce | Renewing Exfoliating Face Wash with Vitamin D for Normal Skin | Fragrance FreePrice: $9.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This is a highly reviewed face wash, loved by doctors and users
- Formula is gentle on skin and is free of common irritants
- Developed with dermatologists; skin care line is well-loved by doctors
- Budget-friendly face wash
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction
- Some reviewers reported burning and rash symptoms after using
- Unknown salicylic acid concentration
Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe’s Renewing Salicylic Acid Cleanser works to exfoliate and detoxify the skin while it removes dirt, make-up, and oil. It also keeps your skin hydrated, soft, and smooth.
Well-reviewed and loved by users, this formula was designed to be gentle on the skin. Free of fragrances, microbeads, grains, and other common ingredients found in face washes that can be a source of irritation, this product is also non-comedogenic.
CeraVe’s formula also includes Vitamin D to protect against antioxidants; Ceramides to promote, restore and maintain healthy skin; Hyaluronic Acid that attracts hydration and helps retain moisture; and Niacinamade which helps repair compromised skin and improve the overall appearance and brightness.
Find more CeraVe Salicylic Acid Cleanser, 8 Ounce information and reviews here.
-
3. SkinCeuticals Lha cleanser gel, 8.0 Fl OzPrice: $49.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This product is well-reviewed and recommended by dermatologists
- Deep cleansing formula decongests pores, smooths skin and brightens your overall appearance
- Users comment that their skin feels fresh and super-clean after using
- Reviewers comment that this is well-worth the added expense
- Free of fragrances, parabens, soaps, dyes, and alcohols
- Suitable for oily, combination, and aging skin types
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction
- While approved for sensitive skin, some users complain of issues
- While this product won't dry you out, consider applying a moisturizer after using
This salicylic acid face wash from SkinCeuticals is an exfoliating gel cleanser that digs deep to decongest pores, smooth skin, and brighten your overall appearance. Recommended by dermatologists, this product is suitable for oily, combination, and aging skin types.
Free of fragrances, parabens, soaps, dyes, and alcohols, this face wash combines the powers of salicylic acid, lipo-hydroxy acid (LHA), and glycolic acid to not only remove imperfections in the skin but encourage renewal and healing. This deep cleansing process results in breakout-free skin, the removal of excess oil and makeup residue, and a reduction in visible blemishes, all without the fear of irritation.
Great for acne-prone skin, this face wash is definitely a top choice on our list.
Find more SkinCeuticals Lha cleanser gel, 8.0 Fl Oz information and reviews here.
-
4. Murad Clarifying Cleanser, Gentle Exfoliating Facial Cleanser with Salicylic AcidPrice: $32.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This product has been tested by dermatologists
- Contains a higher concentration of salicylic acid: 1.5%
- Fights acne and prevents future breakouts
- Free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten, animal-derived ingredients
- Well-reviewed and loved by users
- More expensive product
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction
- Some users disagree over effectiveness of the face wash
While a more expensive option on our list, this dermatologist-tested salicylic acid face wash from Murad is a real winner.
This anti-acne face cleanser helps clear existing blemishes while it works to prevent future breakouts. Featuring a 1.5% salicylic acid concentration, this formula is a powerful gel salicylic acid cleanser that controls blemishes with time-released salicylic acid that remains active hours after rinsing it off. This product also contains green tea extract to helo soothe irritation for clearer, healthier-looking skin.
Free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten, animal-derived ingredients, mineral oil, formaldehyde, oxybenzone, and petrolatum/petroleum, this is a cruelty-free product.
Find more Murad Clarifying Cleanser with Salicylic Acid information and reviews here.
-
5. Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne and Redness Facial Cleanser, Soothing Face Wash with Salicylic Acid Acne Medicine, Aloe, and Chamomile to Reduce Facial Redness, 6 fl. ozPrice: $6.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Budget-friendly pick from a recognizable and well-known brand
- Boasts a 2% salicylic acid concentration that provides a deep clean
- Made with aloe and chamomile for added comfort and calming
- Well-reviewed and well-loved product
- Developed for those with acne
- Oil-free formula
- Not made for sensitive skin
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction including added redness and rashes
- Budget-friendly option that might not be suited for all types of skin
A great budget-friendly find that’s well-reviewed, this salicylic acid face from Neutrogena is a scientifically-proven formula that helps fight breakouts and visibly reduces redness and blemishes caused by acne.
An oil-free salicylic acid cleanser made with naturally derived aloe and chamomile helps calm the skin to make it look clearer and feel healthier. Featuring a 2% salicylic acid concentration, this cleanser removes excess oil and clears away dirt and other pore-clogging impurities without drying out your skin.
Specifically developed for acne-prone skin, this face wash might not be the best pick for those with sensitive skin, but it’s a great face wash from a well-known and readily available brand, that works within everyone’s budget.
Find more Neutrogena Oil-Free Soothing Salicylic Acid Face Wash information and reviews here.
-
6. Paula’s Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser, Salicylic Acid Acne Face Wash, Redness & Blackheads, 6 OuncePrice: $13.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Formula is free of parabens and fragrances
- With .5% salicylic acid it is ideal for sensitive skin
- Infused with moisturizer for an added calming effect and comfort after use
- Doesn't dry out skin
- Well-reviewed and loved by users
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction
- While approved for sensitive skin, some users complain of rashes
- Budget-friendly option that might not be as effective as other more expensive products
For those of you – like me! – who need a face wash made for sensitive skin, this one from Paula’s Choice is a great find.
Containing .5% salicylic acid, this face wash is gentle on sensitive skin while still remaining the ever effective cleanser we all need. While not containing a large concentration of salicylic acid, this formula still dissolves pore-clogging impurities, and fights blackheads, reduces redness, smooths uneven skin, and brightens your overall appearance.
Infused with moisturizer, this gel-based cleanser refreshes and calms the skin, and provides a deep clean without irritation. Great for acne, blemish-prone, normal, dry, oily and combination skin types, this is a great overall pick.
This face wash is one of many in Paula’s Choice skincare line that are free from fragrances and parabens.
Find more Paula's Choice CLEAR Salicylic Acid Acne Face Wash information and reviews here.
-
7. Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser – Gentle Foaming Cleanser + Makeup Remover with Purslane + Panthenol (150ml)Price: $70.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This formula removes makeup, dead skin, pollutants, and other impurities without irritating the skin
- Dr. Baraba Sturm is well-known for her skin products and treatments
- Features aloe vera and panthenol for a calming and soothing effect that moisturizes the skin
- Unknown salicylic acid concentration
- More expensive face wash
- As with any face wash featuring as acid as an ingredient, there is the risk of a reaction
This gentle foaming cleanser from Dr. Barbara Sturm might not make salicylic acid the most active ingredient in its formula, but it’s a quality face wash that removes makeup, dead skin, pollutants, and other impurities without irritating the skin.
Packed with the powerhouse ingredient purslane, which promotes natural skin regeneration, this face wash also features aloe vera and panthenol for a calming and soothing effect that moisturizes the skin.
While this does have a higher price tag, users absolutely love this product. Dr. Barbara Sturm is a well-respected doctor and skincare developer, known for her non-surgical and anti-aging treatments. Her line of skincare products are non-toxic and include ingredients proven to create glowing and healthy skin.
Find more Dr. Barbara Sturm Gentle Foaming Cleanser (150ml) information and reviews here.
-
8. Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser, 6 Fl OzPrice: $15.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A gentle face wash made for those with oily and sensitive skin
- Made with thyme extract, aloe vera, and chamomile which calm and cool the skin
- Fights and prevents acne breakouts
- Budget-friendly option
- Maria Badescu's skin care products are a favorite amongst celebrities
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction
- Some reviewers complain of burning and irritated skin after using
- Gentler cleanser that might not be as powerful as other face washes
If you’ve heard of Mario Badescu then you know his products are a favorite amongst celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid. His skin care line is definitely on their list of go-to’s, and this acne-fighting face wash is a well-reviewed product worth your time.
Powered by salicylic acid, this face wash will exfoliate your skin, prevent breakouts, heal existing acne, and will deep clean to your pores without drying you out. Made with thyme extract, aloe vera, and chamomile, this cleanser will also calm and cool acne inflamed skin and leave you feeling refreshed.
Made for oily and troubled skin.
Find more Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser, 6 Fl Oz information and reviews here.
-
9. skyn ICELAND Glacial Face Wash, 5 Fl ozPros:
Cons:
- Formula is all-natural and 100% vegan
- Designed for those with sensitive skin
- Relieves bumps, breakouts and irritation due to stress
- Some concern over the consistency of this product
- Some concern that this product is watered-down
- Advertised as a foaming cream but some reviewers noted that there is little to no foaming action
To all my friends out there with sensitive skin – like me! – acid-based skincare products can be a total hit or a complete miss. This salicylic acid face wash from Skyn Iceland is definitely on the “hit” list.
This gentle cream cleanser features a variety of natural ingredients that all play a role in cleansing and refreshing the skins:
- oat and amino acid-based surfactants: gently cleanses the skin and removes impurities
- white willow bark, a natural form of salicylic acid: purifies pores, reduces irritation, prevents future breakouts
- Icelandic kelp: detoxifies the skin, soothes inflammation
- Cylindrica seed oil: repairs the lipid barrier and prevents dryness
A paraben-free and 100% vegan, this is a well-reviewed product, and users swear by this creamy and foaming cleanser that refreshes stressed-out skin.
Please note that a little goes a long way while using this product.
Find more skyn ICELAND Glacial Face Wash, 5 Fl oz information and reviews here.
-
10. Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser, 6 OuncePrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- With a lower concentration of salicylic acid, this face wash is made for those with sensitive skin
- Aveeno is known for lotions and moisturizers and this product leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth
- Well-reviewed by users who remarked on it's effectiveness on fighting acne
- Fights acne and removes blemishes
- Gentle on the skin
- Soap-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic
- Effective budget-friendly option
- With .5% salicylic acid concentration, this product isn't as potent as the other face washes on our list
- There is a light fragrance which may irritate some skin types
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction
Known for creating great moisturizers and lotions, Aveeno delivers with some of that magic in this salicylic acid face wash.
Made with a .5% salicylic acid, the Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser’s formula also features glycerin, a potent humectant that helps maintain moisture while using. With a lower salicylic acid concentration, this cleanser will improve the skin’s tone and texture as it clears up blemishes, but rather than drying you out, it will leave your skin soft, smooth, and even looking.
Soap-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic, this product is great for those of us with sensitive skin who are looking for a product to prevent acne breakouts.
Find more Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser, 6 Ounce information and reviews here.
-
11. Brickell Men’s Acne Controlling Face Wash for Men, Natural and Organic Acne Face Wash to Cleanse Skin and Eliminate Acne, Clears Breakouts, 2% Salicylic Acid, 6 OuncesPros:
Cons:
- This product is designed for men of all ages and skin types
- Formula includes active and effective ingredients: salicylic acid, grapefruit, tea tree oil
- Higher salicylic acid concentrate makes for a deeper clean
- Designed to fight acne and keep breakouts from happening
- Product from a men's specific skincare company
- Not designed for women
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction
- A small number of reviewers complained of rashes
Marketed as a men’s salicylic acid face wash, this is a great all-around product.
A deep cleanser that features a 2% salicylic acid concentration, grapefruit, and tea tree oil, this face wash is ideal for men of all ages with all skin types.
Using a powerful combination of natural ingredients, this face wash unclogs pores, eliminates skin debris and bacteria. Each ingredient brings something different to the mix making it an effective cleanser:
- Salicylic Acid: well-established skincare ingredient that offers a deep clean as it clears the skin of acne
- Grapefruit: a natural antibacterial agent that floods the skin with powerful nutrients that target and eliminate acne
- Tea Tree Oil: naturally powerful, tea tree oil is anti-inflammatory and helps reduce irritation and fights off future breakouts
Find more Brickell Acne Controlling 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash information and reviews here.
-
12. Vichy Normaderm Daily Acne Treatment Face Wash, Salicylic Acid Face Cleanser for Oily & Acne Prone SkinPrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tested by dermatologists
- Gentle formula that's foamy and easy on sensitive skin
- Free of parabens, soaps, sulfates, SLS, oils and alcohol
- Vichy Volcanic Water fights off acne blemishes, relieves clogged pores, and reduces blackheads
- Features .5% salicylic acid concentration
- Does feature a light fragrance which could be off-putting to some
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction
- Some concerns over quality of packaging
Gentle on the skin, dermatologist-tested and free of parabens, soaps, sulfates, SLS, oils, and alcohol, this salicylic acid fash was from Vichy Normaderm is highly effective in purifying the skin and cleaning pores.
Featuring .5% salicylic acid concentration, this formula also features glycolic acid to further reduce oil buildup and breakouts. The included zinc and copper work to reduce oil production and decrease any excess shine in the T-zone. A great formula for fighting off blackheads and reducing visible acne blemishes, this is a well-loved and reviewed product.
For a bit of an added twist, this formula also includes Vichy Volcanic Water which fights off acne blemishes, relieves clogged pores, and reduces blackheads. With a limited amount of salicylic acid, this face wash is gentle on sensitive skin and won’t dry you out.
Allergy Tested Formula with Light Fragrance
Find more Vichy Normaderm Daily Salicylic Acid Face Cleanser information and reviews here.
-
13. Bioré Charcoal Acne Clearing Facial Cleanser, with 1% Salicylic Acid and Natural Charcoal, 6.77 Fluid OuncePrice: $6.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The combination of salicylic acid and charcoal proves to be effective
- Charcoal is a natural absorbent of oil, making this formula best for those with oily skin
- Great face wash at a great price point
- Well-reviewed and well-loved by users
- Works well on acne
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction
- Several reviewers remarked that this is not suited for those with sensitive skin
- Several users commented that they felt burning and tingling sensations
The use of salicylic acid and charcoal makes for a winning combination in this face wash from Bioré.
Known for fighting off acne, the salicylic acid will exfoliate your skin while the natural charcoal, and it’s oil-absorbing properties, will detox and purify it. The result is a deep cleanse of the pores that leaves you feeling refreshed and ready for the day.
Designed for naturally oily skin, this formula features a 1% salicylic acid concentration and not only clears your pores, but prevents future breakouts. It also reduces the development of new acne-related blemishes.
Bioré boasts that you’ll see clearer skin in just two days. Based on the reviews, this is a well-loved face wash, that also happens to be at a great price.
If you have sensitive skin, this might no the best option for you as several reviewers remarked that they experienced bad reactions, burning sensations, and rashes after using.
Find more Bioré Charcoal Facial Cleanser with Salicylic Acid information and reviews here.
-
14. The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser, 150 mlPrice: $21.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made for acne-prone skin and fights off pimples, blemishes and blackheads
- Available with the highest over the counter salicylic acid concentration: 2%
- Formula includes zinc and allantoin for added skin health and acne-fighting benefits
- Budget-friendly option
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction
- Higher concentration of salicylic acid doesn't bode well for sensitive skin
- Some reviewers report not seeing results
Featuring a formula with 2% salicylic acid, this face wash from The Inkey List is an effective acne-fighter that also exfoliates the skin, removing makeup and dirt that can build up and clog your pores. Designed for those who are acne-prone, this can be used daily to reduce blemishes, and blackheads, too.
The Inkey List also includes a zinc compound in its formula to fight off acne and reduce excess oil, and allantoin, an anti-irritant that will leave the skin feeling hydrated. With a nice foaming gel texture, this face wash is gentle on the skin that will also improve clarity and tone.
Find more The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser, 150 ml information and reviews here.
-
15. Solimo Oil-free Pink Grapefruit Facial Scrub, 2% Salicylic Acid Acne Medication, Dermatologist Tested, 4.2 Fluid OuncePrice: $3.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The most budget-friendly face wash on our list
- Free of oil
- Contains 2% salicylic acid concentration
- Not for people with sensitive skin
- As with any face wash powered by acid, there is the risk of a reaction
- Not as robust as the other options on our list
- Contains microbeads and other skin irritants
Solimo, an Amazon Brand, comes to the table with a salicylic acid face wash that’s been dermatologist-tested and is well-reviewed online.
Formulated with grapefruit extract and 2% salicylic acid acne medication, this cleanser will help fight breakouts and prevent them. This is also an oil-free product.
Be aware that there is a fragrance with this product, and Solimo doesn’t recommend it for people with sensitive skin.
While not the most robust face wash on our list, it is the most budget-friendly. And, if you’re not satisfied with the results, Solimo will refund your purchase.
Find more Solimo Pink Grapefruit Facial Scrub 2% Salicylic Acid information and reviews here.
What Is Salicylic Acid?
Great question!
First off, there are two main types of acids used in skincare products: alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) and beta hydroxy acids (BHA).
AHA's are water-soluble acids made from fruit that help peel away dead skin so that new cells can generate. BHA's, on the other hand, are oil-soluble, and therefore better at penetrating the pores and cleaning them out. They're a little more gentle on the skin, too.
Salicylic acid is the most commonly used beta hydroxy acid. Derived from willow bark, it belongs to a class of ingredients called salicylates and its molecular structure is what makes it possible for it to dig deep into the skin.
Is that enough science for you? Good.
The gist is this: salicylic acid is known for exfoliating the skin, fighting acne, preventing breakouts, and reducing blemishes. It's a favorite by doctors and users alike because it's highly effective at doing all those things.
So, if you're acne-prone using a salicylic acid face wash will help you control those breakouts and achieve healthy, smooth skin.
What Is Salicylic Acid Face Wash Good For?
Here's the really cool thing about salicylic acid cleansers and face washes: they're really good at fighting blackheads and whiteheads.
Because salicylic acid digs deep into the skin, it dissolves the kind of debris and buildup that clogs pores and causes acne. While it can be effective against cystic acne - the painful red bumps that never come to a head - it is better at treating blackheads and whiteheads.
That's not the only thing salicylic acid is good for, either:
Exfoliation: because it loosens and breaks apart desmosomes - the attachments between cells and the outer layers of the skin - salicylic acid is a natural exfoliator. It digs deep and cleans deep so that your skin feels fresh.
Oily skin: salicylic acid is an ideal ingredient in a face wash for oily skin, too. With its ability to dig deep, salicylic acid can penetrate oily skin to reach the pores and clean them out. Now, this isn't the case for all salicylic acid face washes, but there are a number of options on our list specifically made for that purpose.
Anti-Inflammatory: salicylic acid contains the same anti-inflammatory ingredient as aspirin. Pretty cool, huh? It naturally calms inflamed skin and reduces redness.
Are There Side Effects To Using A Salicylic Acid Face Wash?
As with any skincare product, the risk of reaction is possible, and, reactions vary depending on your skin type.
Although salicylic acid is considered safe overall, it may cause some skin irritation, especially when first using the product.
Potential side effects of using a salicylic acid cleanser or face wash include tingling, stinging, and burning sensations; itchy skin; peeling skin; hives; dryness, and loss of too much oil.
And, finally, a special note about sensitive skin:
Because salicylic acid is, well, an acid, people with sensitive skin - like myself! - need to be extra careful when it comes to selecting an acid powered face wash as the risk of irritation is higher.
If you do have sensitive skin, be on the lookout for products with lower concentrations of salicylic acid. Most over-the-counter face washes max out at a 2% concentration, which can still be too high for some skin types.
Others feature .5% or 1% in their formulas, while some blend in moisturizers and lotions. These products tend to be gentler on the skin.
Thankfully, there are a number of salicylic acid face washes designed specifically for sensitive skin types, and our list features the best of those.
Salicylic acid face wash is ideal for those who battle mild or moderate acne. Please consult your doctor or dermatologist for remedies that are right for you and your skin type.
