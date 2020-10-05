15 Best Salicylic Acid Face Washes: Your Buyers Guide

So, whether your fight with acne is a daily occurrence, or you’re just taking some proactive measures, there’s truly something on our list for everyone, no matter skin type or sensitivity level.

Our list of the best includes products from well-known skincare lines, dermatologist-tested and approved cleansers, face wash for oily skin, options for sensitive skin, and budget-friendly favorites. We’ve even featured a face wash specifically made for men because even the boys need help with blackheads and blemishes.

Recommended for the acne-prone, salicylic acid face washes are highly effective at keeping your skin healthy, clean, and smooth – and, honestly, who doesn’t want that?

Few things are better at warding off pesky pimples than salicylic acid. Known for its deep cleansing and exfoliating properties, it’s perfect for fighting breakouts and keeping them from coming back, making salicylic acid face wash an important step in your skincare routine.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Is Salicylic Acid?

Great question!

First off, there are two main types of acids used in skincare products: alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) and beta hydroxy acids (BHA).

AHA's are water-soluble acids made from fruit that help peel away dead skin so that new cells can generate. BHA's, on the other hand, are oil-soluble, and therefore better at penetrating the pores and cleaning them out. They're a little more gentle on the skin, too.

Salicylic acid is the most commonly used beta hydroxy acid. Derived from willow bark, it belongs to a class of ingredients called salicylates and its molecular structure is what makes it possible for it to dig deep into the skin.

Is that enough science for you? Good.

The gist is this: salicylic acid is known for exfoliating the skin, fighting acne, preventing breakouts, and reducing blemishes. It's a favorite by doctors and users alike because it's highly effective at doing all those things.

So, if you're acne-prone using a salicylic acid face wash will help you control those breakouts and achieve healthy, smooth skin.

What Is Salicylic Acid Face Wash Good For?

Here's the really cool thing about salicylic acid cleansers and face washes: they're really good at fighting blackheads and whiteheads.

Because salicylic acid digs deep into the skin, it dissolves the kind of debris and buildup that clogs pores and causes acne. While it can be effective against cystic acne - the painful red bumps that never come to a head - it is better at treating blackheads and whiteheads.

That's not the only thing salicylic acid is good for, either:

Exfoliation: because it loosens and breaks apart desmosomes - the attachments between cells and the outer layers of the skin - salicylic acid is a natural exfoliator. It digs deep and cleans deep so that your skin feels fresh.

Oily skin: salicylic acid is an ideal ingredient in a face wash for oily skin, too. With its ability to dig deep, salicylic acid can penetrate oily skin to reach the pores and clean them out. Now, this isn't the case for all salicylic acid face washes, but there are a number of options on our list specifically made for that purpose.

Anti-Inflammatory: salicylic acid contains the same anti-inflammatory ingredient as aspirin. Pretty cool, huh? It naturally calms inflamed skin and reduces redness.

Are There Side Effects To Using A Salicylic Acid Face Wash?

As with any skincare product, the risk of reaction is possible, and, reactions vary depending on your skin type.

Although salicylic acid is considered safe overall, it may cause some skin irritation, especially when first using the product.

Potential side effects of using a salicylic acid cleanser or face wash include tingling, stinging, and burning sensations; itchy skin; peeling skin; hives; dryness, and loss of too much oil.

And, finally, a special note about sensitive skin:

Because salicylic acid is, well, an acid, people with sensitive skin - like myself! - need to be extra careful when it comes to selecting an acid powered face wash as the risk of irritation is higher.

If you do have sensitive skin, be on the lookout for products with lower concentrations of salicylic acid. Most over-the-counter face washes max out at a 2% concentration, which can still be too high for some skin types.

Others feature .5% or 1% in their formulas, while some blend in moisturizers and lotions. These products tend to be gentler on the skin.

Thankfully, there are a number of salicylic acid face washes designed specifically for sensitive skin types, and our list features the best of those.

Salicylic acid face wash is ideal for those who battle mild or moderate acne. Please consult your doctor or dermatologist for remedies that are right for you and your skin type.