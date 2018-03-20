Check out any fashion magazine, catalogue or commercial right now, and you’ll see scads of floral print dresses this year. Always feminine, and so, so pretty, we’re talking about the kinds of floral prints that are anything but predictable. This year’s collection of plus size floral dresses will take you from the beach, to work, to cocktails and beyond, with sweet styles that are flattering, fun and uber-fashionable.

From shifts and sheaths, to wrap dresses and fit and flares, there’s a plus size floral print dress with your name on it. Now don’t worry. We’re not talking about the kinds of prints that look like someone converted your granny’s old quilt. We are talking luscious vintage florals, vivid impressionist florals, and tone on tone florals that can, and should, be righteous additions to your summer wardrobe. Plus, they’re designed with your real shape and size in mind. If you’re worried that they’re a bit too playful for the office, we heartily disagree. Nearly every plus size flowered dress we’ve featured would be perfect for work, when paired with a professional jacket, cardigan or shrug.

Slip into one of these plus size summer dresses in the morning, and at the end of the day, switch out to flats or espadrilles for a super casual look. We’ve tossed in our fave causal pick for the beach or picnics, along with a couple of more formal dresses too. After all, summer means wedding season, so you’ll want to look almost as stunning as the bride. With ten featured dresses, and dozens more recommendations to go with them, you’ll have your shopping done in no time. We’ve got the long and short of it, from minis to midis to floor length florals with maximum appeal. Check out these Best Plus Size Floral Dresses for Summer 2018: 10 Must-Have Styles. Fill your closet with a few of them, and all eyes are sure to be on you.

1. Best Casual Floral Print Dress: Lands’ End Women’s Plus Size Cotton Jersey Tunic Dress

This summer dress is light, airy and the perfect companion for any warm weather day. Land’s End got it right with a cool and breathable 100 percent cotton fabric that flows perfectly. Toss it on over your swimsuit, or slip it on with some sandals for an afternoon stroll. The brightly colored floral print in hot pink, black and green is a total standout, and the cute notched V-neck gives it simple style, and makes it easier to slide over your head. A little shorter in length, this cute dress is perfect for any casual outing, and terrific for vacation wear. It’s cut to accentuate your shape, and has another one of our fave attributes – pockets. It comes in sizes 0X Plus -3X Plus. Looking for similar plus size floral dresses in other colors? Land’s End has a gorgeous plumeria print dress in beautiful blue tones on a black background too. You can grab this same cute tunic in a snappy black and white print, to flesh out your summer wardrobe. And it’s never too early to pick out some sassy and sexy summer swimwear. Land’s End has an awesome selection of plus size options, many of which coordinate with these cute tunic dresses.

Price: $34.95

2. Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Pleated Empire Dress

Sweet, sexy and flowing, this Jessical London floral print dress is an absolute summer must-have for work and play. The modest neckline is perfect for a professional work day, but this pretty plus size dress would be a great choice for wedding wear or attending a garden party. The pretty pleated bodice leads to a flattering two inch empire waistband. The flowing, ankle length skirt is lightly gathered below the empire waistband, with a slimming, A-line silhouette. This maxi dress is perfect with sandals, espadrilles or heels. With a hidden back zipper and side pockets, this lovely piece is perfect for your summer closet. Made of polyester georgette, it’s machine washable, so we’re sure it’s going to be one of your favorite looks. It comes in sizes from 12 Plus to 32 Plus. If you’d prefer a shorter dress rather than a maxi, this Jessica London floral print dress hits just below the knee, with a fit and flare style that’s delicious in a raspberry colored floral print. We also think you might like the Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Floral Printed Sheath Dress. Its clever diagonal color block design is centered by a splash of yellow flowers, giving you lots of color options for coordinating jackets.

Price: $77.17 – $88.37

3. Best Buy: Nemidor Women’s Plus Size V-Neck Stretchy Floral Print Dress

A soft and stretchy sweetheart of a dress, this plus size wrap dress delivers elegance, style and super comfy wear. Let’s start with the easy, flowing fabric, which has just the right amount of stretch to give you a figure hugging fit, without feeling tight. This vintage blue floral print on black is terrific for weddings, evenings out or business wear. Because of the wrap styling, you might want to find a black or contrast color camisole to wear under it, because you know how hard it is to cover your ample bosom, and wrap dresses are notoriously dangerous in that regard. This dress features a tie in back, so you can easily wrap it a bit looser or tighten it as your needs dictate. It features super cute flutter sleeves, and full and flouncy skirt that hits at midi-length. It also comes in a red and pink on black vintage floral print, as well as six other solid colors. At this reasonable price, it’s surprising to see how many women rate these plus size floral dresses so highly. At under $30, you might want to add several to your own collection. They come in sizes 14 Plus to 26 Plus.

Price: $27.99 – $29.99

4. Gabby Skye Women’s Plus Size Sleeveless Cut Out Shoulder Dress

Fit and flare styling just happens to be one of the most flattering dress designs, and this pretty plus size floral print dress has it all going on. It skips the cold shoulder, and amps up the look with cut out shoulders that offer the perfect about of sex appeal, without being too showy. The beautiful coral multi-colored floral print is splashed from the shoulders to the hips, but the flared skirt is elegant in creamy white. Gently pleated at the waistline to give the skirt extra swing, and you extra shape, this sleeveless plus size dress is the perfect spring and summer statement for work, with a jacket or shrug, and for more celebratory occasions. Made of an easy care poly/spandex blend, this uber femme frock will keep its shape all day long. It comes in sizes from 14 Plus to 24 Plus. Another coral cutie is the Gabby Skye Short Sleeved Floral Sheath Dress with a super flattering fit. Gabby Skye Women’s Plus Size Floral Shift Dress is another summer staple, that features uber-cute bell sleeves and zipper front styling.

Price: $50.60 – $66 (Up to 23 percent off MSRP)

5. Adrianna Papell Women’s Plus Size Floral Vines Bell Sleeve Dress

Vintage vines and pretty peachy pink flowers give this pretty sheath a light and fresh look you’ll feel beautiful wearing. The sheer overlay is printed with the design, and the underlayer gives it an extra-elegant look. The flowy bell sleeves are sheer, falling just below the elbow. With a v-neck, it’s perfect to display your strand of pearls. The sheath styling features figure flattering seaming, and it has a hidden zipper down the back. In sizes 14 Plus to 22 Plus, this dress feels just right for every special occasion. The Adrianna Papell Women’s Plus Size Suzette Embroidered Sheath is another elegant option, with cream and cinnamon floral print sheer overlayer and sweet flutter sleeves. The shoulders feature show through styling, and the sleeves are sheer as well. Looking for a more formal option for a wedding or special event? The Adrianna Papell Women’s Plus Size Long Floral Dress is an ankle length beauty, with a satin ribbon at the waist, and a wickedly sexy slit up the back.

Price: $189

6. RACHEL Rachel Roy Women’s Plus Size Easy Floral Dress

Breezy and beautiful, this flowey RACHEL Rachel Roy dress is going to tempt you to send your office phone to voicemail, and leave early for cocktails. Impressionist artwork inspired this brilliantly bold floral print dress that’s perfect for the office, or a more fun gathering. It features an easy wearing shape, and slightly relaxed fit. The drawstring waist allows you to cinch it to your most comfortable point, and the swingy full skirt adds a splash of flirtiness to the look. With sheer long sleeves that nip in at the wrist, and a demure button closure in the back, this pretty poly dress can be machine washed for easy summer wear. It comes in sizes from 0X Plus to 3X Plus. The RACHEL Rachel Roy Women’s Plus Size Mixed Ruffle Dress comes in a classic navy and cream floral print, and features an asymmetrical hemline, and sheer floaty sleeves. For stretchier style, the Plus Size Printed Matte Tricot Dress features a flattering surplice style bodice, faux wrap front and a little longer sleeves in a fuschia floral print.

Price: $139

7. Calvin Klein Women’s Plus Size Printed Inverted Pleat Dress

Can you tell we’re in love with this sheer thing? Who wouldn’t be, when a sheer layer add so so much interest to a sweet spring or summer dress. This floral print A-line swing dress features an inverted front pleat to give it even more play. This cute sleeveless dress has a slight keyhole at the back with a button closure, and it comes in three pretty floral prints, as well as a striped version. Falling just above the knee, it could look super dressy with heels, or casual with summer sandals. All these plus size floral dresses come in sizes 14 Plus to 24 Plus. If you’re looking for a more fitted look for work, or evenings out, the Calvin Klein Women’s Plus Size Printed Scuba Sheath Dress comes in the same size ranges, and four pretty floral prints, and the Floral Printed Sheath Dress With Hardware has a flashy metal embellishment at the notched V-neck for even more added interest.

Price: $45.24 – $129.50 (Up to 65 percent off MSRP)

8. Best Floral Wrap Dress: London Times Women’s Plus Size Posie Print Bell Sleeve Matte Jersey Wrap Dress

Spring and summer are the times to put away your stuffy winter suits, and whip out a favorite floral wrap dress instead. This cutie from London Times is a perfect addition to your wardrobe, especially because it’s made of a slightly stretchy poly/spandex jersey that looks flattering and moves with you. In brilliant coral and navy, this plus size floral print dress could easily be paired with a navy jacket to make it look more professional. While it falls just above the knee in the photo, do keep in mind that the model is 5′ 11″, so if you’re a more moderate height, it will be a bit longer. We think you’ll love the classic long bell sleeves, this faux wrap dress is better because of the “faux”. That means you’ll never have to worry about unwanted gaps in your lap or at the bosom. With fitted pleats at the surplice style bodice, and more below the waistline, it offers an easy fit, without being too tight across your bottom. It comes in sizes 14 Plus to 22 Plus. Since bell and puffy sleeves are hot, hot, hot this year, you might also want to snag this London Times floral print sheath too, not only for its gorgeous colors, but its ultra-fun sleeve treatment too. Another great buy is the London Times Women’s Plus Size Tie Knot Elbow Sleeve Shift Dress, in an almost psychedelic version of floral print. Both of the last two plus size floral dresses we’ve mentioned her come in at under $35 each. Amazing deals.

Price: $70.47 – $79

9. Best Floral Mini: Adrianna Papell Women’s Plus Size Zen Blossom Shift Dress

The cold shoulder look is still super hot this year, and let’s be honest – the shift dress never goes out of style. The beauty of this adorable little A-line dress is that it’s sassy and sexy, from the pretty floral print to the swingy style and shorter hemline. In an easy care poly/spandex knit blend, this cutie is a wash and wear dream. Naturally, we think the shoulder-baring sleeves are a stand out – leaving your upper arm exposed, and then trying just above the elbow. The cool color combo is another plus. This cute plus size shift dress comes in sizes from 14 Plus to 24 Plus. Another adorable choice form Adrianna Papell is the Floral Print Plus Size Printed Crepe Scuba Fit & Flare Dress. It takes the best features from several design styles, and combines them into the perfect work dress for summer. The Botanical Soiree Dress is another stand-out for its finely pleated skirt and perfectly fitted bodice. Stylish and fun, it’s another great choice for work and social occasions.

Price: $149

10. Best Floral Lace Dress: Gabby Skye Women’s Plus Size Multi Key Hole Floral Lace Dress

You know everyone’s passionate about purple this year. That glorious periwinkle color is just one of the things we think you’ll adore about this plus size lace dress from Gabby Skye. The floral lace makes this an elegant choice for any special occasion, but the princess cut makes it super stylish, with the right amount of fit up top, and lots of pretty flare on the skirt. This sleeveless dress zips down the back for easy slip on. But the standout here is the cleverly cut neckline, that has five teardrop shaped keyholes to let your pretty skin shine through. While this dress lands just above the knee in this photo, keep in mind, the model is 5′ 11″, so it may fall somewhat lower on you. The sheer tone on tone overdress makes for that layered look everyone loves, and you can get it in the palest pink as well. Get it in sizes 14 Plus to 24 Plus. If you’re not in love with sleeveless, the Gabby Skye Long Sleeved Crochet Floral Lace Fit and Flare Dress features elbow length sleeves and a lovely boat neck. It comes in five colors that are perfect for summer, and the underdress here is nude for more contrast with the floral lace.

Price: $66

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.