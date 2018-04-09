Best Plus Size Denim Shorts: 12 Fab Finds for Summer 2018

Denim’s a favorite for year round wear, but it’s especially popular when it comes to the perfect pair denim shorts for summer. These casual classics make any day better, and plus size denim shorts have become more comfortable than ever, because most are made with denim blends that include spandex or elastane to give them some stretch, while they also keep their shape, and keep you looking awesome.

Whether you’re looking for plus size bermuda shorts in denim, or you’re daring enough to risk some shorter shorts, we’ve got lots of terrific options in all different denim washes. Some are distressed, and a few are actually destroyed. (Don’t worry – that just means they’re a bit more worn looking, which as you know, is all the rage.) We’ve also found some star printed denim shorts for Fourth of July or any other time, and some super cute denim shortalls, when you want to channel your inner cowgirl.

We’ve got some sexy plus size denim shorts with tummy tucking, butt lifting magic, and most of these denim short options will look great, whether you pair them with flip flops, flats or sandals. There’s only one pair of pull-ons, which look totally stylin’ and completely different than those old school elastic waist numbers they used to make for plus size women. And you’ll wear proudly, any one of these 12 Fab Finds for Summer 2018, because denim simply never goes out of style. Pair them with your favorite plus size tanks, tops and tees, and get ready to celebrate warmer weather.

Best Denim Bermuda Shorts 1. Levi’s Women’s Plus Size Shaping Bermuda Short

Shaping, slimming and oh so cute, you’ll rock the warm weather in these uber-cute these Levi’s denim bermuda shorts. They’re designed to smooth and enhance your curves, with some wicked tummy slimming power. They also lift your tush, and lengthen the look of your legs. The blend of cotton, poly and elastane mean they’ve got tons of comfy stretch, but with a memory that won’t leave them looking baggy after a day of wear. The longer leg length with a 13.5 inch inseam includes enough for a cute cuff at the bottom that looks finished, not raggy. We think you’ll love the fact that these come in four different washes, so if you love the fit and style, you can get them in two other darker blues, as well as a light wash blue. With great pocket placement, and a size that’s not too big, they’ll look super flattering with your fave summer tees and tops. Get them in women’s sizes 36 – 44.

Price: $32.99 – $44.50 (Up to 33 percent off MSRP)

2. Lucky Brand Women’s Plus Size Mid-Rise Ginger Denim Bermuda Short

These Lucky Brand plus size denim shorts flatter your curvy fit with a little longer leg that can tip at the knee, or be rolled up. Unrolled, they feature a 15 inch inseam that’s a bit longer, if that’s your preferred look. These cute plus size bermuda shorts feature distressed denim, with light and dark folds and rashing, but no rips and tears. With a mid-rise waist, they’re great for preventing muffin top, but don’t look like mom pants. Whew. The back pockets have just the right amount of detail stitching to look special, and make your bottom look sexy. With two percent spandex, they stretch and flex with your every move, so comfort here is key. Get them in sizes 14 Plus to 22 Plus, and while quantities on these cute plus size shorts are a little low at the moment, never fear, because more are on the way. If you dig the destroyed look, Lucky Brand has those too, for just five bucks more.

Price: $39.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

3. Silver Jeans Co. Women’s Plus Size Suki Curvy Fit Denim Bermuda Shorts

We love the slightly shorter length of these plus size bermuda shorts, along with their curvy fit. Silver Jeans Co. has a hit on their hands with these cute plus size denim shorts that feature a light indigo wash, with just the right amount of distress, and slight destruction. The nine inch inseam, and mid-rise fit make them a super sassy alternative to longer bermudas, although you can uncuff them for two inches more in length. The back pockets feature the traditional Silver logo embellishment that’s just right, and not too blingy. Silver’s super stretch denim shapes and recovers throughout the day, so you’ll look fashionable, and be comfortable. You can also find a darker indigo wash, with uber-cool distressing at the front pockets from Silver Jeans Co. in that same curvy fit. They come in women’s size from 12-24.

Price: $74

4. Ellos Women’s Plus Size 5-Button Denim Shorts

Two features make these plus size bermuda shorts a standout, when it comes to curvy girl fashion. First, they’re sanded in all the right places, and that distressing gives them a great look without that dirty dye treatment. Second, the five-button fly is a brilliant departure from the standard zip fly. It adds a bit to the rise, which is super flattering. With a double yoke design, it adds length to your mid-section, but doesn’t look mom-like. That double yoke also gives the front pockets a lower profile on the hip, which means a little less bulk where you don’t want or need it. The two-piece back pockets are free of embellishments, giving your behind a smooth and flattering fit. The 11 inch inseam makes these stretch denim darlings the perfect bermuda length, and these come in the widest variety of sizes for every plus size woman, from 12 to 34. Ellos gives that same button fly treatment to their plus size denim skirt, that’s another sassy summer option, in lieu of shorts.

Price: $27.21 – $30.96

5. NYDJ Women’s Plus Size Briella Short With Fray Hem

There’s nothing better than a great looking pair of plus size denim shorts that actually make you look a full size smaller. Sweet, right? That’s what these NYDJ shorts promise, and deliver, with their lift-tuck technology that is a tummy sucking, butt lifting wonder. These cute bermudas feature a 10 inch inseam, and legs that end with an aged fray look that’s classy, not sloppy. Just the right amount of sanding on the thighs and seat give them a comfortable, broken in look, while the button fly closure and five pocket design, minimize distractions from their curvy fit. Best yet? You get to order them one size smaller than you’d usually wear, which is always a boost for your ego, as well as your look. You can also get these cute plus size denim shorts in a dark indigo rinse, and they come in sizes from 14 Plus to 28 Plus.

Price: $69

Best Denim Shorter Shorts 6. Biggest Size Range: Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Distressed Shorts

These edgier looking plus size denim shorts feature plenty of distressing, without looking tacky. The heavy front distressing is substantial, yet sexy, while the back features just a moderate bit. The five pocket design is classic on these shorter shorts that feature a nine inch, cuffed hem inseam. Made of comfy cotton and spandex denim, they’ve got plenty of give, without looking like jegging fabric. True to fit sizing means you can order, and know you’re getting a pair with the perfect fit for you. Get these in five different washes from dark indigo to white, and in sizes from 12 Plus to 32 Plus.

Price: $36.99

7. Jag Jeans Women’s Plus Size Ainsley Pull On Denim Shorts

If you’ve been in search of the perfect pull on shorts, that don’t look like those frumpy, dumpy things your grandma wore, these cute plus size denim shorts from JAG are the perfect pair for you. With a shorter eight inch inseam, they hit at mid-thigh, with a one inch wide seamed hem. The elasticized waistband stays smooth and flat under your clingy shirts, so you never have to worry about belt loop pooches or snap fronts showing through. Slash pockets in front also lay flat and the double welt faux pockets in back leave your booty looking smooth and shapely too. These cute plus size jean shorts have just the right amount of whiskering and distressing to make the look current, but they’ve got all the comfort too, with a stretchy fabric blend of cotton, poly and elastane that keeps its shape beautifully. Get them in this classic denim wash, or stone wash that’s close to white, but not quite, and in sizes from 14 Plus to 24 Plus.

Price: $45.99 – $69 (Up to 33 percent off MSRP)

8. DEPT.8 Women’s Plus Size Embroidered Denim Roll Shorts

For dark wash denim lovers, these adorable plus size denim shorts from DEPT. 8 are just the ticket. Their dark indigo wash is super slimming, and it features nice looking whiskering at the crease of your thighs. A little shorter in length, these feature a seven inch inseam, with a petite rolled cuff, and classic five pocket styling. With enough stretch to stay comfortable, what really makes these cuties stand out is the clever embroidery that extends from the hemline up the sides to the hip. Done in tones of blue, the cute flower design won’t conflict with any of the colored tops you might be planning to wear. They come in sizes from 16 Plus to 24 Plus. They’d look perfect with a Plus Size Solid V-Neck Slub Knit Top for a casual summer outing or just hanging out at home.

Price: $31.20

9. Levi’s Women’s Plus Size Denim Shorts

As the summer gets hotter, and you get more tan, you’ll be daring yourself to wear a little shorter shorts. These Levi’s plus size denim shorts feature that classic Levi’s fit and styling, all bundled up in a sassy pair of not-quite-short-shorts with a seven inch inseam. These mid-rise shorts hit just below your natural waistline and look great with tops tucked in or not. Five pockets and a smooth zip button front closure keep you looking cool and trendy, while the stretch blend denim ensures your comfort. These plus size jean shorts come in three different washes, from blue forest to misty waterfall, the latter of which also features some floral embroidery detailing. They come in women’s sizes from 16 to 24.

Price: $34.99 – $44.50 (Up to 13 percent off MSRP)

10. KUT from the Kloth Women’s Plus Size Catherine Boyfriend Shorts

With a mid-rise and relaxed fit, these cute boyfriend shorts by Kut from the Kloth give you lots of flexibility in terms of look. With their 10 inch inseam, you can roll them up for a sexier look, or leave them down for slightly longer styling. With light fading and whiskering, these plus size denim shorts deliver all the style a girl could want, and because they also feature two percent spandex, you know they’re going to stay looking good. The five pocket design is the gold standard, and the unembellished rear pockets won’t call attention to your backside, unless you want to. The medium blue wash features contrast stitching, to give them a polished detail. Get them in women’s sizes 14W to 24W.

Price: $78

Other Cool Denim Short Options 11. Best Shortalls: Levi’s Women’s Plus Size Denim Shortalls

Feel like channeling your inner country girl? These Levi’s overall shorts are the perfect look for summer, with a classic style that’s always current. These cute plus size denim shorts have a short short three inch inseam, and a front placket top with a three-part center pocket. The adjustable straps hook over the shoulder with metal hardware, and the side zip and button closures give them that authentic farm girl look. They come in a perfect stone-washed denim color that gives them the perfect worn in look, but you can also get them in a black wash as well. They come in plus sizes from 16 to 24. St. John’s Bay has some super cute denim shortalls as well, with slightly different, but equally cute styling, a slightly more modest inseam, and double button side closures for a comfy fit.

Price: $44.99

12. Best Printed Denim Shorts: Avenue Women’s Plus Size Star Denim Shorts

Why settle for plain old blue denim when you can be the star of summer, and especially the Fourth of July in these uber cute plus size bermuda shorts? Printed with fun white washed stars, and distressed just enough to look like they’ve been your faves for a while, these cute denims can take you from the first warm day of spring right through until the first frost of fall. With an 11 inch inseam, and a cute rolled cuff, these hit just above the knee. With five pocket styling and just enough stretch, these plus size denim shorts might end up being your go-to look this year. They come in women’s plus sizes from 28-32. Avenue has a wide range of different washes and styles in women’s plus size denim shorts. You can find more of their awesome selections right here.

Price: $31.50

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.