Rave Shorts: 20 Rave Bottoms to Complete Your Look (2018)

When it comes to putting together your rave outfit, you need a few things: Rave shorts and tops, or a one-piece. With a one-piece, you can toss it on and go. But, with a set of rave bottoms and a top, you can mix and match your outfit to create a truly unique style.

This piece is broken down into two sections: Women’s rave shorts, and men’s rave shorts. Keep in mind that these bottoms are not gender-specific. Rather, they’re broken down into these two sections, in order to help determine the sizing.

Women’s rave shorts come in three cuts:

High-waisted rave shorts

Regular-rise rave shorts

Rave booty shorts

Men’s, on the other hand, are either:

Tight

Baggy

Within each section, you’ll find sub-categories for different cuts. Additionally, each capsule has a descriptive headline, allowing you to jump in for more information, or skim for ideas.

Depending on the look you’d like to create, you can choose rave bottoms from either of these sections. If you’d like other ideas for your outfit, head over to this piece covering what to wear to a rave. And if you haven’t figured out shoes yet, consider these light-up shoes.

So let’s jump into this guide on where to buy rave shorts, and the best ones available. You’ll be dressed to the nines in no time.

Women’s Rave Shorts

This section covers rave bottoms for women. That is to say, each of these shorts are tight and have a more feminine cut–but anyone can wear them. There are three sections: High-waisted, regular-rise, and cheeky.

If you’re looking for additional pieces to build your look, head over to these festival clothing essentials.

Women’s High-Waisted Rave Shorts

High-waisted rave shorts are exactly as they sound: Bottoms which have a higher-than-usual cut. They come in a variety of styles and colors, to make your outfit pop. Let’s dive on in!

1. Black High-Waisted Rave Shorts

Look, there are just certain colors that go with everything. Neutrals, of course, are what I’m referring to. But, not all neutrals. Black is where it’s at. It pairs with every color under the sun…including black. If you’re looking for some black rave shorts, look no further than the Electro High-Waisted Booty Shorts.

These babies take sexy from woo to WOWZA. They’re made with a mix of 80% nylon and 20% spandex, which means they’re both stretchy and will hold you in. Thanks to the high-waisted cut, they’ll hug your body in all the right places.

While they do make your bum look amazing, they’re not considered booty shorts. Please refer to the size chart–not Amazon’s size chart. Pair these babies with just about anything, including leg wraps, a tutu, or an LED bra.

Available in three sizes: Small/medium, medium/large, and large/extra large. Choose from black, hologram black, and hologram silver.

Price: $19.95 – $24.95

Pros:

Created with a very flattering, high-waist cut

Show off your butt, without being full-on booty shorts

Very stretchy and comfortable

Pair with almost any other piece of rave clothing

Cons:

Must be hand-washed

2. Velvet Rave Shorts

We’ll cover a number of patterns to build a look. But what if you’re more interested in the fabric itself? After all, you’ll be wearing it all-night…and don’t want to end up with chafing half-way through. That’s a hard “No thank you!” An easy way to mitigate any uncomfortableness, is to choose a pair of velvet rave shorts.

These Lace Me Up High-Waisted Velvet Booty Shorts are right up your alley. Thanks to a 95% polyester and five-percent spandex mixture, these babies will keep you comfortable all-night long. Featuring a prominent (and functional!) zipper, and adjustable criss-cross ties, to customize fit. They’re truly more than just a pair of rainbow rave shorts. And, they are slightly cheeky, so you can show off a tiny bit of your booty.

They do run big, so please refer to sizing chart. Pair with a sheer top, bralette, crop hoodie, and more.

Available in sizes XS – XXL

Price: $37.95

Pros:

Ties are adjustable, for a customized fit

Very comfortable & sexy – high-waisted with a bit of cheekiness

Made of a soft, forgiving material

Can be a stand-out piece, or paired with something even crazier

Cons:

Run big – refer to sizing chart

3. Fringe Rave Shorts

The cool thing about rave shorts, is you’re not pigeon-holed into a single cut. Even within a specific cut, there’s a ton of design variety. So if you’re looking for a pair of high-waisted rave shorts with a bit of extra modesty, don’t fret. I’ve got you covered with the Festival Fringe High-Waisted Suede Shorts.

Fringe always has–and always will be–an amazing choice in rave shorts. Aside from the ethereality, they provide an unusual visual, which distracts away from any less-than-desirable areas. So if you want to show off without baring it all, then you need these guys.

They’re made with a 95% polyester and five-percent fabric mix. Featuring a zipper closure, they’re easy to get on-and-off. And the best part? They’re machine-washable, and can be tumble dried on low. Pair with a tight tank, crop hoodie, or a cute bralette.

Available in sizes small – XL.

Price: $29.95

Pros:

Machine-washable, and can be tossed in the dryer on low

Very forgiving fabric – stretchy and comfortable

Fringe provides a great visual distraction from any parts you’d like to hide

Pair with a wide variety of tops and accessories

Cons:

May run small – refer to provided sizing chart

4. Pink Rave Shorts

Over time, the rave scene has evolved to where it is today. Outfits and looks have changed throughout the years, but there are a few staples that have withstood the test of time. Bright, colorful pieces in screaming neon are one of them. Metallic, though, really takes the cake.

These Roma Costume High-Waisted Shorts embody the spirit of metallic rave shorts. Thanks to an 85% nylon and 15% spandex mix, they’re comfortable and stylish. A band sits up top, to keep you locked and loaded. They do come up very high, even for a pair of high-waisted rave shorts–almost as if they were meant for a pin-up look. Must be hand-washed. Pair with a stand-out bra, pasties, leg wraps, or even platform boots.

Available in small/medium, medium/large, and extra large. Choose from four other colors.

Price: $19.63 – $38

Pros:

Very high-waisted – ensures you’re locked and loaded

Made of comfortable fabric – nylon and spandex

Make your booty look amazing

Cons:

Must be hand-washed

May be a tiny bit baggy in the crotch

Unlined

Regular-Rise Rave Shorts

Just like a pair of regular-rise jeans, regular-rise rave shorts sit right at your natural waist. They create a longer-looking torso than their high-waisted counterparts, and allow you to show extra skin. With a wide selection of colors, you’re sure to find the perfect pair. Let’s take a peek!

5. Metallic Rave Shorts

Creating a rave look is half the fun of attending a show. Various patterns and materials exist, in order to find that perfect outfit. Metallic is a classic design. It stands out, shines under the lights, and pairs with a variety of other pieces, such as a rave bra, crop top, and pasties.

If you’re feeling metallic rave shorts, consider these BLACK JACKY rave bottoms. They’re made of a mix of fabric: 92% polyester and eight-percent spandex, meaning they’re stretchy to high heaven…but also retain a bit of shape. They should be hand-washed in cold water, and can be tumble dried on low.

Choose from sizes small – XL, with more than 15-colors, and various quantities.

Price: $7.99 -$22.99

Pros:

Metallic rave shorts go with just about anything

They’re comfy as heck and stretch well – eight-percent spandex

Available in a wide size range and colors

Fantastic price for rave bottoms

Cons:

Must be hand-washed

6. Mermaid Rave Shorts

When it comes to putting together your rave outfit, there are a number of “classic” looks you can customize. It should come as no surprise, but an alien look is super popular. Another is unicorns. But what if you want something a bit more…Disney, a la Ariel? Well, say hello to mermaid rave shorts.

These Shiny Mermaid Rave Shorts are the perfect addition to any mermaid-themed look. Thanks to a mix of 92% polyester and eight-percent spandex, these babies are stretchy to the max. And, over time they won’t fade, owing to high-quality digital printing. If you’re still in need of a top, be sure to check out this “shell” bra.

Shorts are available in sizes small – XL. Choose from an incredible 25 colors.

Price: $8.21 – $9.99

Pros:

They make completing a mermaid rave look a breeze

Super comfortable & stretchy, thanks to spandex

Available in 25 colors, to customize your look

Fabulous price

Cons:

Run small – size up & refer to sizing chart

Rave Booty Shorts

Rave booty shorts, also known as cheeky rave shorts, are cut so your bum sticks out the bottom. They accentuate the curve of your behind, while keeping all your bits and pieces covered. Cheeky rave shorts can be both regular- and high-waisted, with the added bonus of showing off your butt. Let’s take a peek at the best rave booty shorts.

7. White Rave Shorts

When it comes to picking out the perfect pair of rave bottoms, it’s important to consider the rest of your outfit. If you already have a top or other pieces picked out, choose a color that compliments it. But if you’re starting from scratch, it’s best to choose a versatile color for rave shorts.

These Soojun Women’s Low-Rise Shorts are a fabulous choice. They stand out amongst the crowd of most rave bottoms, in that they’re a denim cotton. That’s not to say they’re not comfy, however. Tassels adorn the front and back, which sway with every step or dance move. On the side sits a tie closure, so you can customize the fit. Please refer to provided sizing chart. Pair with a hoodie, kimono, muscle tee, or bralette.

Available in sizes small – large. Also available in black.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Tassel embellishments move as you dance

Made of a denim cotton – comfortable and durable

Features ties on the side, to customize fit

Great price

Cons:

Small size range – run small, too

8. Cut Out Rave Shorts

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Attending a rave is so freeing and liberating–you’re not constrained by society’s expectations on clothing. Run with this concept, and let your inner-rave child loose. Choose a pair of cut out rave shorts, like the Scrunch Back Aries Bottoms.

Thanks to an 80% nylon, 20% spandex mixture, these bad boys are comfortable and stretchy as heck. The back features a scrunched back, for an extra cheeky look. Wide straps ensure everything stays where it should. Technically considered a high-waisted cut by the manufacturer, they’re far more of a regular-rise cut.

Must be hand-washed and hang-dried. Pair with a sparkly top, cropped hoodie, thigh highs, or just about any other piece of rave gear.

Available in small/medium and medium/large. Choose from more-than-nine-colors, including black, white, and groovy.

Price: $16.95 – $25.95

Pros:

Very cheeky – make your booty look amazing

Made of super stretchy, comfortable fabric

Available in tons of colors, to perfectly match your outfit

Slightly higher-waisted cut, so they feel secure on your hips

Cons:

Must be hand-washed & hung dry

9. Ultra-Sexy Rave Shorts

When you’re building a rave outfit, you’re ultimately trying to create a look that encompasses who you are as a person….without the constraints of society’s expectations. In other words, you can wear whatever the heck you want–within reason. So why not go super, ridiculously hot in your rave bottoms? The Micro Cut Out Booty Shorts are right up your alley.

Thanks to an ultra-low rise, in addition to strappy cutouts, these babies are the epitome of sexy. They’re made of a stretchy mix of fabrics: 85% nylon and 15% lycra. And if you’re worried about them moving during an intense shuffle sesh–don’t. These babies stay in place, the whole night–I can personally attest to that. Pair with just about anything, including a halter top, anything sparkly, a kimono, leg wraps, and more.

Available in sizes XS – XXL. Choose from three other colors: Gold, white, and tie dye.

Price: $16.95 – $31.95

Pros:

Available in wide size range – XS – XXL

Super sexy, low-waisted, and cheeky

Made of stretchy, comfortable fabric – nylon & lycra

Pairs with just about anything

Cons:

Size runs small – refer to sizing chart

10. Black Rave Shorts

When I say rave shorts, you say “cheeky!” Rave shorts–“cheeky!” Rave shorts–“cheeky!” You get the point. We’ve covered high- and low-waisted rave bottoms, and now it’s time for the super cheeky edition. If you’ve got a butt you’d like to show off, while still remaining fully-covered, then the Needle & Threat Cheeky Booty Shorts are for you.

If you haven’t heard of Needle & Threat, don’t worry–they’re not a super well-known brand. BUT (and it’s a big but), that doesn’t mean they don’t create super high-quality pieces. In fact, they were founded by Miami bartenders. And if anyone knows that you need clothing to stay cool, while looking hot, it’s that group of people.

So, their booty shorts will keep your bits covered, while you jam out to your favorite set. Please keep in mind they must be hand-washed. Pair with a crop top, suspenders, light-up shoes, a bralette, or body glitter.

Available in one size: One-size-fits-most (OSFM).

Price: $20

Pros:

Created by bartenders – they know what keeps you in & cool

Very cheeky to show off your amazing, erm, assets

Made of high-quality, durable material

Pairs with just about anything

Cons:

Must be hand-washed

Only available in one-size – OSFM

Men’s Rave Shorts

This section of rave bottoms focuses on more masculine cuts. Ladies (or enbys), you’re welcome to shop this section, too! If you’re trying to convert your women’s size to men’s there’s an easy trick: Take your regular pant size (e.g. 4/5) and add 23. In this example, you’d be a 27/28.

Keep in mind, however, that most men’s shorts do NOT account for someone with extra booty, so you may need to add another inch-or-two to the size. If you’re looking for other inspiration, head over to this piece on men’s festival outfits.

Men’s Baggy Rave Shorts

Ok so “baggy” might not be the correct term to describe these rave bottoms. “Athletic-cut” may do a better job. Regardless, these bad boys have more of a board shorts/basketball shorts cut. They range from funky fresh designs, to a single color. Get ready to find out where to buy rave shorts, and which ones are the best.

11. Galaxy Rave Shorts

As far as rave shorts (and rave clothing, in general) goes, there are some “classic” patterns. Above we saw metallic and holographic ones, in addition to tie dye. But there’s another pattern we can’t forget about: Galaxy. And boy, do these Lost in Space Collection Rave Shorts hit the mark.

Their exceedingly comfortable qualities really pop, owing to a 100% microfiber polyester. And yes, they can be tossed into the machine in a cold wash, then hung to dry. They feature two front pockets, in addition to an internal security pocket to hold your goodies. The print wraps around to the back, so you’re totally galaxied out with these babies.

Please refer to the provided sizing chart, NOT Amazon’s. Hate them? Send ’em back for a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Pair with a tank, LED shirt, or go shirtless–the sky’s the limit.

Available in sizes 28 – 40. Choose from 20 patterns and colors in the alien and galaxy realm.

Price: $32.95 – $34.95

Pros:

Made of soft comfy material – microfiber polyester

Choose from 20 colors/designs, focusing on galaxies and aliens

Feature two front pocket, and a hidden inner-pocket

Pair with almost anything

Cons:

Sizing is NOT true-to-size – refer to sizing chart

12. Black Rave Shorts

As we saw above, black rave shorts are always a solid choice. They go with practically everything, they’re relatively stain-resistant (stains aren’t as immediately visible), and if we’re being honest, they look cool as heck. So, don’t go with any ol’ pair of rave bottoms, go with the Eat Sleep Rave Repeat Shorts.

I mean, we’re all thinking it. “That’s my life on a piece of clothing.” Aside from their awesome choice in phrases, these babies are comfortable as heck, thanks to a medium-weight 100% cotton material. They feature side seam pockets, a single-button fly, in addition to an elastic waistband, with a drawstring. And the small of your back won’t be itchy, owing to a tag-less design. Just add a tank, LED t-shirt, hoodie, or any other top.

Available in sizes small – XL. Choose from the pictured black, or red.

Price: $25.95 – $26.95

Pros:

Feature an awesome phrase: Eat, sleep, rave, repeat

Made of high-quality medium-weight cotton – you won’t sweat your buns off

Has an elastic waist, draw string closure, pockets, and button fly

Tag-less for ultra comfort

Cons:

Only available in red and black

13. Old-School-Prep Rave Shorts

I’ve mentioned this a few times, but it’s worth repeating. You’ll see tons of different styles at a rave, and there is no right answer. Some of these rave shorts may feel a bit, well, too rave-y. If you’re in the market for something a bit less in-your-face, and way more “I can wear this outside of raves“, then you need the Men’s Casual Summer Shorts.

Heck, these bad boys have a bit of a preppy feel to them…but they work beautifully as rave shorts. Like many of the bottoms on this list, they feature two side pockets. The fly, however, is non-opening. Rather, it’s a stitch detail. Mesh lines the thighs, for breathability. And an elastic waistband, with drawstrings keeps your crack from popping out. Pair with a hoodie vest, t-shirt, or light up shoes

Available in sizes 32 – 40. Choose from: Federal blue, gray, and red.

Price: $17.98

Pros:

Made of very lightweight material for maximum comfort

Feature two front pockets, a stitch fly opening, and an elastic waistband with ties

Have mesh lining, for breathability

Can be worn post-festival, pairs with rave & non-rave clothing

Cons:

Only available in sizes 32 – 40

14. White Rave Shorts

Ah, nostalgia. Every generation experiences it, but 90s babies tend to glom onto our amazing childhoods the most. After all, we were the sole generation to grow up pre- and post-widespread internet. But, we had some weird things from childhood that are just too good not to bring back. These Paper Cup Swim Trunks fit the bill.

I don’t care whether you were in California, Georgia, or Illinois, you encountered this design on paper cups at some point. So why not throw it back in a goofy (yet refreshing) way? Pun fully intended.

They’re made from polyester for your comfort. Featuring an elastic waistband and drawstring, they won’t slide off your butt. A mesh lining allows for quick-dry qualities and breathability…and they double as swim trunks. So if it rains, you’re more than covered.

Please refer to proprietary size chart, NOT Amazon’s. Pair with a hoodie, tank, chest harness, or nothing–it’s up to you.

Available in sizes XS – 3XL

Price: $49.48

Pros:

Work as both rave shorts and swim trunks

Huge size range – XS – 3XL

Have a very nostalgic feel, which many other attendees will appreciate

Feature mesh lining, for quick drying and breathability

Cons:

More expensive than other rave shorts

15. Floral-Print Rave Shorts

Floral isn’t just for girls. Let me say it again. Floral. Isn’t. Just. For. Girls. It’s a sweet print that just about anyone can rock. Since we’ve covered a lot of single color rave shorts, it’s time to look at some with an awesome pattern. Well, you don’t need to look any further than the Festiful Floral Swim Trunks.

These bad boys are the epitome of awesome rave shorts. The floral pattern adorns the entire piece, and is constructed with quick-dry fabric, for extra comfort…with no mesh lining. An elastic, non-itch-inducing waistband and draw string closure, ensure they’ll stay up. Both the two side pockets and a rear pocket feature a velcro fastener. Best part? They double as swim trunks.

Plus, they have an awesome return policy: 100% satisfaction guaranteed, or your money back.

Available in sizes small – large.

Price: $19.97

Pros:

Feature two front and one back pocket, with a velcro closure

Funky floral pattern covers the entire piece

Comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee–or your money back

Has quick-dry fabric, for ultimate comfort – entirely meshless

Cons:

Only available in small – large

16. Vibrant Rave Shorts

As you’re putting together your rave outfit, you may want to consider a single stand-out piece of gear. Most people choose to do this on top, as there are tons of fantastic, punchy choices. But that’s not to say there aren’t other pieces that’ll stand out, like a blooming rose amongst dead flowers. Rave shorts are another phenomenal way to add some major awesomeness to your look.

With that in mind, you may want to consider the Fractal Tiger Men’s Athletic Board Shorts. These extremely vibrant rave bottoms are made with 100% premium microfiber polyester. Thanks to this material, they’re machine-washable, and can be tumble dried on low. A relaxed fit keep them comfortable for long periods of wear, but stylish enough to make a statement.

And if you’re a fan of multi-use clothing, you’re in luck because these bad boys double as swim trunks. For a correct fit, refer to the proprietary size chart–not Amazon’s. Lastly, if you’re not fully satisfied, send them back for a refund.

Available in sizes 28 – 40.

Price: $32.95

Pros:

Multiple uses: Rave shorts, athletic shorts, and board shorts

Machine-washable and can be tumble dried on low

Made of 100% premium microfiber polyester – super comfortable for long-term wear

Comes with a money-back guarantee

Cons:

Hard to pair with other stand-out pieces – other pieces must be relatively muted

17. Trippy Rave Shorts

As we’ve seen throughout this top 20 list, there have been a number of super crazy, out-there rave shorts designs. On the flip side, there are plenty of relatively muted, single-color rave bottoms, as well. But what if you’re interested in something more in the middle of the spectrum? I’ve got you covered with the Electric Nights Athletic Shorts.

Created by the creative team over at INTO THE AM, you know you’re purchasing a quality piece. Thanks to a 100% microfiber polyester, you’ll be comfortable from the second you put them on, to the time you take them off and fall blissfully into bed. Toss them into the washing machine in cold with like colors, and pop them into the dryer on low.

They feature two front pockets, and an internal pocket to secure your most-necessary items. And, they can be used as board shorts, too. Pair with a crazy patterned shirt, a tank, LED suspenders, and more.

Available in sizes 28 – 40. Choose from four other eye-catching designs.

Price: $32.95

Pros:

Machine-washable with like colors in cold water & tumble dried on low

Can be a stand-out piece or paired with another striking piece

Made with 100% microfiber polyester for the ultimate comfort

Double as board shorts

Cons:

Sizing may be off – refer to proprietary sizing chart

18. Funky-Patterned Rave Shorts

Not everyone wants to follow the “classic” or “typical” styles you’ll find at a rave. Heck yeah! More power to you. But what exactly does that entail? Well since you’re not down with the basics, let’s jump right into hilarious and funky. These Costal Dreams Collection Shorts are a fantastic place to start.

I mean, who doesn’t like goofy cartoon cats wearing sunglasses? These bad boys are made with a 100% premium microfiber polyester fabric. So, they can be machine washed in cold and tumble dried on low. Aside from their awesome looks, they’re functional as all get out. With two front pockets and an interior security pocket, you’ll have more than enough space for the essentials.

Use them as board shorts, too, if you’re so inclined. And if you dislike them for any reason, just send back for a full refund. Pair them with a matching tank, if you’re feeling extra cheeky.

Available in sizes 28 – 40. Choose from more-than-20 eye-catching, fun designs.

Price: $32.95 – $34.95

Pros:

Pattern is very unique amongst rave shorts – definitely stands out

Ultra comfortable – made of 100% microfiber polyester fabric

Machine-washable in cold, and dryer-safe on low

Feature two front pockets & an interior pocket

Cons:

If you’re tall, they might be slightly-shorter than expected

Tight Men’s Rave Shorts

If you’re interested in purchasing tight rave shorts that fit close to the crotch, butt, and legs, look no further than this section. Show off that bod, and feel like a million bucks. Bottoms in this section are both snug and shorter than “loose” rave bottoms. Let’s jump into these sexy pieces.

19. Rave Shorts With a Fun Design

As we saw in the women’s rave shorts section, there are multiple cuts available. Well as far as men’s rave shorts go, there are various cuts, too. We already saw the typical athletic short cut, but now it’s time to focus on the tighter kind. These Funk & Junk Short Smugglers are a fantastic choice.

They’re technically billed as yoga shorts, but they work phenomenally as rave shorts, too. Thanks to 100% spandex, your pieces parts will be properly covered and looking gooooood. A pirate-esque design (hence the name “smugglers”) adorns them, with skulls and other images. Sweat-wicking qualities keep you nice and cool. On the back sits a zippered pocket, where you can secure your phone, or other valuable items.

If you end up hating them within the first 30-days, return for a 100% money-back guarantee. Pair with an equally steazy top, or wear alone.

Available in one-size: One-size-fits-all (OSFA). Also choose from a design named “levels”, which features a semi-Aztec-y design.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Extra stretchy and comfortable – 100% spandex

Features a zippered back pocket, for securing small items

Comes with a 100% money-back guarantee for the first 30-days

Have sweat-wicking qualities, to keep you cool

Cons:

Available in OSFA (one-size-fits-all)

20. Ultra-Sexy Rave Shorts

Showing a lot of extra skin isn’t just for rave girls. No, dudes and enbys are entirely allowed to bare it (almost) all. Doing so is such a liberating feeling–and something you probably don’t have the chance do in everyday life. So give yourself a break from the monotony of athletic-shaped rave shorts, and give the JJ Malibu Gym Short Shorts a try.

Technically, these bad boys are athletic shorts, but not in the typical “basketball shorts” sense. They’re tighter, shorter, and more lightweight, thanks to a mix of fabrics: 80% performance polyester and 20% spandex. Two zippered pockets sit on the side, allowing you to carry a small necessities. Show off your bod with these babies. Wear alone, or pair with a tank, chest harness, LED t-shirt, and more.

Available in sizes medium – XL. Choose from three other colors: Pink, neon yellow, and light green.

Price: $24.95

Pros:

Made of extremely lightweight material – 80% polyester & 20% spandex

Have two zippered pockets, to keep your belongings where they should be

Shorter and tighter cut allows you to show off the legs

Can be worn on their own, or paired with an eye-catching top

Cons:

May be slightly see-through – consider wearing something underneath

Run small – size up

