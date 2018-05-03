10 Best Sequin Bodysuits to Sparkle Like a Festival Star

Without a doubt, when it comes to planning for a music festival, choosing your outfit is the most fun. Festivals are one of the only times where you can truly be yourself–outfit included.

So, letting out your inner-wild child is pretty much a must. Heck, you could even consider festival outfits as a form of self-care. After all, it would be quite the missed opportunity if you chose to wear your everyday clothing.

But where exactly do you start on your outfit journey? There are a number of routes you can take. Are you into sparkles or sequin bodysuits? What about LED t-shirts or other light up clothing? Maybe you’re more of a tie dye person.

Of course, you may want to consult some broad festival-wear guides, like this men’s festival clothing, or women’s festival clothing. Each of these lists gives you loads of ideas to implement in your outfits.

But we all know why you’ve landed on this article: Sequin bodysuits. You’re interested in sparkling under the dazzling light show, experiencing your truly happy place.

Not all sparkly one-pieces are built the same, though. So, this list is broken down into three sections: Sleeveless bodysuits, bodysuits with sleeves, and bodysuits with sleeves and pants (often called catsuits). Each section has the cheapeast sequin bodysuit listed first, with the most expensive in the last capsule.

So stop worrying about where to buy sequin bodysuits, and start your shopping journey here.

Sleeveless Sequin Bodysuits

When you’re heading to a festival, always take weather into account. If you’re over- or under-dress you’re going to have a bad time. So if it’s going to be hotter than heck, a sleeveless sequin bodysuit is right up your alley.

1. Zexxxy Women Sequin Bodysuit

Many sequin bodysuits features sparkles…duh. But for the most part, they’re in a pattern of some sort. That is to say, they don’t usually cover the entire one-piece. Well for sparkle lovers who truly want to be over the top, consider an all-over version like the Zexxy Women Sequin Bodysuit.

I’ll just say it–this one-piece is poppin’. Aside from the fact that the red color is super BAM POW, it’s a very sexy cut. With a V-neckline and adjustable halter straps, showing off and feeling comfortable has never been easier. It features a double layer of fabric, so it’s not super scratchy for the duration of the show. Pair with a kimono or thigh highs for an ultra-hot look.

Choose from sizes Small – XXL.

Price: $8.99 – $16.99

Pros:

Very sexy cut – deep v-neck

Has double layer of fabric for comfort

Fantastic price

Available in a wide size range – small – XXL

Cons:

May still feel scratchy because of all-sequin design

2. iHeartRaves Women’s Black Cascade Sequin Bodysuit

When it comes to sequin bodysuits, there’s one name that will almost always come up: iHeartRaves. These guys have got festival wear down pat. If you’ve considered it, they probably make a similar product. So, it comes as no surprise they made the list with the iHeartRaves Women’s Black Cascade Sequin Bodysuit.

This baby is an iHeartRaves exclusive. It’s made with 80% cotton, 14% polyester, and six-percent spandex. This black one-piece is adjustable with a tie in the back, making it ideal for many body types. Plus, there’s a snap closure at the crotch…for extra ease when hitting the port-a-potties. Shimmer and dance the night away at your favorite artist’s set.

Choose from sizes XS – XXL

Price: $35.95

Pros:

Features snap crotch, so you can easily go to the bathroom

Has a tie in the back to adjust the one-piece to your body

Available in sizes XS – XXL

Made of stretchy, high-quality material

Cons:

Black may be a bit hot during a super warm day

3. J. Valentine Women’s Sequin Star Mesh Body Suit

As far as sequin bodysuits go, it’s important to note that they’re not all just spandex. In fact, many popular one-pieces are made with a mesh material. Rather than choosing between the two, give the J. Valentine Women’s Sequin Start Mesh Body Suit a look.

J. Valentine’s right up there with iHeartRaves, as far as festival clothing companies go. This particular one-piece is made with 85% nylon, and 15% spandex. And it’s made in the USA, so you can wear your patriotic pride. It is a one-size-fits-all, so be aware of that up front. Let the sequin stars shine, as you beam with happiness.

Choose from black and silver, and aqua and red, too.

Price: $49

Pros:

Made of mesh – different than many other sequin bodysuits

Crafted in the USA

Very stretchy – 85% nylon, 15% spandex

Super comfortable

Cons:

One-size-fits-all (OSFA)

Slightly more expensive than comparable one-pieces

Long-Sleeve Sequin Bodysuits

Perhaps you plan to wear your sequin bodysuit both during day and night sets. If that’s the case, you may want an in-between outfit–something that works for both sides of the weather spectrum. An easy way to accomplish this is with a long-sleeve one-piece. You’ll be covered at night, but still cool enough during the day.

4. Verdusa Women’s Plain Pearl Beaded Bodysuit

Above, we saw the J. Valentine one-piece, which was made with a mesh material–very refreshing in terms of festival wear. But, what if you’re more interested in a long-sleeve get-up? Don’t you fret. Consider the Verdusa Women’s Plain Pearl Beaded Bodysuit.

This baby is the epitome of comfort. It’s made with 95% nylon and five-percent spandex–giving you that much-needed stretch. After all, nobody wants to end up stuck and uncomfortable for an entire night. Keep in mind that black does attract heat, so it will be a warmer color choice during the day. A mock neck hits right at the collar bone, and the sleeves are a “normal” length and width. All you need is some pasties or a cute bralette.

And if you don’t love this particular black bodysuit, there are four other styles to choose from. Available in sizes XS – L.

Price: $12.99 – $14.99

Pros:

Very comfortable, stretchy fabric

Has high-neck and long-sleeves

Choose from five different colors

Comes in sizes XS – L

Cons:

May not be true-to-size – consult sizing chart

5. Plus Size Sheer Mesh Print Long Sleeves Bodysuit

When it comes to festival clothing, it’s important to remember everyone has different body types. As such, it’s necessary to showcase many different cuts and styles of sequin bodysuits. If you’re looking to rock an awesome plus-size one-piece, then look no further than the Sheer Mesh Print Long Sleeves Bodysuit.

To say the least, this bad boy is dazzling. Thanks to a bevy of rhinestones, when the lights hit you, you’ll be sparkling like the North Star. It features a mock neckline, as well as long-sleeves. Keep in mind, the back is a thong, but if you’re uncomfortable with showing that much booty, try a pair of black shorts. A snap crotch makes bathroom breaks easy as pie.

Available in sizes Small – Large (1X – 3X). Choose from black with print, black with rhinestones, and beige with rhinestones.

Price: $14.99 – $27.99

Pros:

Great price for the quality you receive

A snap crotch makes bathroom breaks easy

Features high-neck and long-sleeves

Comes in three different colors

Cons:

Has a thong back – may need to wear shorts

6. Vamvie Womens Sexy Sheer Long Sleeve Bodysuit

When it comes to finding long-sleeve sequin bodysuits, there are a few things you want to take into account. First, what time of day will you be wearing it (day, night, or both)? And second, does the weather forecast call for temperatures that are hotter than blazes? Choosing a light-colored one-piece is necessary, if you’re wearing it out under the blistering sun.

The Vamvie Women’s Sexy Sheer Long Sleeve Bodysuit is a phenomenal choice. It’s made of a super soft, lightweight fabric, for ultimate comfort. It features a V-neck that isn’t too deep, as well as long-sleeves. This baby fits much like a bodycon suit. There’s a snap on the crotch, so bathroom breaks are a breeze. Wear alone, or pair with some cute shorts.

If you prefer black, there’s an option to purchase it, as well. Choose from Small – XXL.

Price: $25.99

Pros:

Has snap crotch to make bathroom breaks easy

Very comfortable, stretchy fabric

Fits like a bodycon suit – very sexy

Can be worn alone, or paired with bottoms

Cons:

Should be hand-washed

7. HaoDuoYi Women Mardi Gras’s Sparkly Sequin Bodysuit

Alright, I know. We’ve covered some pretty awesome sequin bodysuits….but where the heck are the ones that look like a craft store vomited an apparel masterpiece? Well hold your horses, guys. I’ve got the perfect all-over sequin bodysuit for you: The HaoDuoYi Women Mardi Gras’s Sparkly Sequin Bodysuit.

You’d think that a garment with sparkles everywhere would be uncomfortable. But, quite the opposite is true–it’s a comfy material that remains that way over the duration of the wear. Made of a 100% polyester, it’s easy to clean after wearing. Pair with some thigh high boots or sandals.

Choose from a variety of colors, including gold, blue, and purple. Available in sizes Small – XXL.

Price: $29.99 – $30.99

Pros:

Very comfortable material – 100% polyester

Whole bodysuit is covered in sequins – dazzles under the lights

Available in tons of colors

Cons:

Asian sizing – refer to provided chart

May take extra time to arrive

Full-Length Sequin Bodysuits

Depending on where you’re heading, you may want to consider a sequin bodysuit with full-length sleeves and pants. If it’s supposed to be cold, or you’re only rocking it at night, a catsuit with sequins may just be your best bet. Peep these onesies and weed hoodies, for more cold-weather options.

8. Wonder Pretty Womens Jumpsuit

We’ve seen sequin bodysuits made of many different materials. However, most of them have “typical”-sized sparkles. In other words, most sparkle from these plastic little sequins. Well what if you want the whole dang bodysuit to dazzle? Look no further than the Wonder Pretty Women’s Jumpsuit.

While not a “classic”, it gets the job done in a unique way. This catsuit features a zip-front closure, and a 90% polyester/10% spandex blend. The material is cut out, for an extra level of sexiness. There is a bit of stretch, so you don’t have to worry about sucking in your gut when you sit. Rock alone, or with a pair of amazing shoes.

Available in sizes Small – XXL. Choose from three colors: Black, gold, and silver.

Price: $22.99

Pros:

Very unique sequin bodysuit – features shine all-over, rather than just small sparkles

Has a bit of stretch, with 10% spandex

Extra sexy, thanks to cut outs in the material

Comes in sizes Small – XXL

Cons:

May feel like it’ll rip when you put it on

9. VIVOSKY Women Sequin Jumpsuit

Think back to your favorite Batman moments. Do they include the lovely Halle Berry, rocking it as Catwoman? I’d like to think they do. I know I personally had dreams of owning a catsuit after seeing that movie. But since we’re focusing on sequins, a sequin catsuit like the VIVOSKY Women Sequin Jumpsuit is the perfect choice.

Catsuits are meant to be skin-tight and sexy. Luckily, though, this particular model has a bit of stretch, thanks to a polyester and spandex blend. After all, it’s not fun to have material stick to your leg, like leather seats and skin in the dead of August. Keep in mind, this one-piece is see-through, so consider pasties, too. If you’re unsure of a size, the company suggests you size-up.

Available in sizes Small – XL. Choose from blue, rose gold, black, and black with a V-neck.

Price: $24.99- $30.99

Pros:

Has a bit of spandex – can stretch a bit

Very sexy – fits curvy body types well

Available in a multitude of colors

Eye-catching piece – it’s a compliment magnet

Cons:

See-through material – don’t forget the pasties

Sequins may feel itchy – remedy with stockings

10. Sexy Long Sleeve Sequins Romper

Sometimes you want to rock a sexy-as-heck sequin bodysuit….without showing off the tatas. Whether it’s a choice owing to modesty, or simply a look you prefer, this list has got you covered. The Sexy Long Sleeve Sequins Romper is a fantastic choice.

This high-quality one-piece covers you from head-to-toe. A high-neck keeps the chest covered. Keep in mind, this baby is see-through, so you will need something underneath to keep the goods covered. With a little bit of stretch, you won’t be struggling for eternity to take it on-and-off.

Choose from sizes Small – XL, and between two colors: Black and white.

Price: $34.32

Pros:

Has a bit of stretch for comfort

Vey sexy statement piece, without a plunging neckline

Material is less-itchy than other sequin bodysuits

Cons:

Sequins may rub off between thighs

See-through – requires undergarments

