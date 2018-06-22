20 Men’s Shorts With 7 Inch Inseam to Rock at a Festival

When you’re in the market for men’s shorts with a 7 inch inseam, it can feel daunting. After all, the shorts styles nowadays are either relatively-long or short-shorts. So, we’ve done some research to find the best mid-length pairs to rock at a festival.

We’ve determined that for the price and versatility, the Goodthreads Men’s Chinos are your best bet. It should come as no surprise, but everything on this list is a solid choice.

In the end, it really comes down to what you find comfortable. It’s a smart move to purchase something that works for both music festivals and everyday life–more bang for your buck.

There are plenty of times, however, when you’re looking for something more event-specific. If that’s the case, be sure to check out these shorts for a rave, in addition to this guide to festival clothing for men.

As far as this list is concerned, though, it’s broken down into seven-sections:

Chino Shorts

Flat Front Shorts

Cargo Shorts

Linen Shorts

Athletic Shorts

Hybrid Shorts

Boardshorts

Since budget is always on the mind, each section has been organized with the least-expensive festival shorts in the first capsule, and the most-expensive in the last one.

Another thing to keep in mind that ladies or enbys may also rock these shorts with a 7″ inseam. “Men’s” merely indicates the sizing.

So, stop worrying about where to buy men’s shorts with a 7 inch inseam, and start finding new pieces for your festie wardrobe.

Men’s Chino Shorts With 7 Inch Inseam

When it comes to men’s shorts, chinos are great for any number of events. They’re comfortable and durable, thanks to a twill, 100% cotton fabric. From a music festival to a backyard BBQ, they’re always a solid choice.

1. Red Chino Shorts

Oftentimes, men’s shorts come in the same ol’, boring, blah colors. I mean, can black, dark gray and khaki be anymore overplayed? Answer: Yes. But, there are plenty of brightly colored chinos to counter them.

If you’re one to rock an eye-catching color, or focus on a statement piece, then the Red Cotton Camel Chino Shorts are right up your alley. They’re a washed twill, with a classic fit, for your ultimate wearing comfort.

Naturally, they have a 7 inch inseam. A zip fly and button closure keep them nice and secure on your hips. And, you can store all of your necessities in the two side hand pockets, or rear button pockets.

The best part? They can be paired with any number of things, ranging from a solid tank, to a light up t-shirt. As for shoes, consider some deck shoes, or even comfortable flip flops.

Available in sizes 29 – 40. Other color options in 9″ inseam.

Price: $14.95

Pros:

Fantastic price for festival shorts

Definitely a statement piece – red really pops out

Zip fly & button closure make them easy to get on-and-off

Pair well with many tops and shoes

Cons:

Color may be slightly lighter than photo

Leg openings may be slightly-larger than expected

2. Dark Beige Chino Shorts

Just like Nautica, Eddie Bauer is one of those companies you know produces solid clothing. It’s durable, fashionable, and classic to the point of wearing it over a span of decades. Dads, I’m looking at you!

Well, it should come as no surprise they’ve made the list of the best men’s shorts with a 7 inch inseam, in the form of their Legend Wash 7″ Chino Shorts.

These babies are the epitome of comfort and durability, thanks to a 100% cotton fabric. Simply toss them into the wash when they’re dirty. They’ll only get softer, the more they’re broken in.

Designed with two side pockets, and two button pockets on the back, so there’s plenty of storage room. High-quality melamine buttons grace these shorts, to ensure maximum durability. As for the fit, they sit just below the natural waist, with a straight cut through the hip and thigh.

You basically have a blank canvas when it comes to your outfit. So go wild and crazy with a pair of LED shoes for adults, or something equally as eye-catching.

Available in sizes 33 – 46. Choose from gray, too.

Price: $14.99 – $40

Pros:

Made by a well-known clothing company – you know you’re receiving quality & phenomenal customer service

Machine-washable

Super durable material, which gets softer over time

Fit extremely well

Cons:

Not available in smaller sizes

Only come in super neutral colors

3. Gray Chino Shorts

When you’re looking to purchase chino shorts, it can feel like a never-ending journey…and not for the ways you’d think. Sure, color and inseam are easy to spot. But, do you know how well they last? Are they legitimately comfortable?

There’s one way to determine the practicality & comfort of a given pair of shorts: Reviews. Reviews give you real-life customer experiences.

Keep in mind, there are always people who like to complain. So, if you run into a pair of men’s shorts with a mostly-five-star-rating, then you’re golden.

These Goodthreads Men’s Chinos With a 7″ Inseam boast almost all four- and five-star reviews. For the price, there’s little to find wrong.

Thanks to a 98% cotton and two-percent spandex mixture, these bad boys have a bit of give. Plus, the fabric is wrinkle-free and non-ironing, making them perfect for tossing into your festival luggage.

With two front slant pockets and two button-through back pockets, you can hold all your goodies (and maybe some of your significant other’s, too). A zip fly and button closure keep everything secured. And, they’re machine-washable, to boot.

Depending on the vibe you’re going for, you could let your inner-stoner shine, by pairing them with a weed t-shirt, or a glow-in-the-dark pot leaf hat.

Available in sizes 28 – 42. Choose from four other colors: British khaki, moonlight blue, olive green, and muted clay.

Price: $25

Pros:

Fabric has a touch of spandex – making them stretchy

Material is wrinkle-free & non-ironing

Designed with four pockets for maximum storage

Available in a wide variety of sizes and colors

Cons:

Fabric may be thinner than expected – can be ideal for hot summer days

4. Khaki Chino Shorts

Men’s fashion has taken off in recent years. No doubt, the past was full of clothing geared towards guys. But, with fashion’s rise from a single look, to a full-on aesthetic, there’s been an influx of new companies.

So, going with an oldie-but-goodie makes your life easier when looking for a new pair of men’s shorts. Izod is one of those companies (most popular at Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Sears), and their stretch chino shorts are no exception.

Thanks to a 100% cotton material, you know you’re going to be comfortable for the duration of the wear. Simply slip them on, and secure with a zipper and button closure. Toss into the wash when they’re dirty, and tumble dry.

At a festival, having the proper amount of storage is necessary. Luckily, these bad boys have two front pockets and two back pockets, so you can hold whatever–including your girlfriend or boyfriend’s phone.

You don’t want to blaze under the hot sun. Pair with a sweet rave snapback, or other eye-catching hat.

Available in sizes 32 – 44. Choose from white, navy, and stone.

Price: $27.50

Pros:

Designed with an ample amount of pocket-space

Available in a wide variety of colors & sizes

Machine-washable & -dryable, thanks to cotton fabric

Can be worn at a festival or other event

Cons:

Pretty plain, as far as men’s shorts with 7 inch inseam go

5. Navy Chino Shorts

In the previous capsule, we discussed going with companies you already know produce solid, comfortable shorts. Izod may or may not have been on your radar previously.

So, if you’re interested in shorts with a 7-inch inseam from a really big brand, look no further than Natuica. Yep–those same guys with the preppy lifestyle brand. Their Cotton Chino Shorts are a must-have, for any fashion-forward guy.

They’re made with a blend of 97% cotton and three-percent elastane, which means they’re comfortable for all-day wear. Comfort is seriously key when it comes to festival clothing. Toss them into the washer when they’re dirty.

A zipper-and-button-closure ensures they’ll stay on your hips. And, they have a slightly-looser fit than other chino shorts, sitting just below the waist. Also featuring easy thigh and leg openings.

Pair with a weed hoodie, for the ultimate comfortable experience.

Available in sizes 30W – 44W. Choose from 10 other colors.

Spending money on something and doing the whole return-and-exchange process is a pain. Give Prime Wardrobe a go, where you can try for seven-days before making a decision. Just another awesome perk from Amazon Prime.

Price: $29.95 – $55

Pros:

Fabric mixture of 97% cotton & 3% elastane – comfortable & stretchy

Easy to pair with other festival gear, like a 420 hoodie

Available in wide size range and huge number of colors

More-relaxed-fit than other men’s chinos

Cons:

May be baggier than expected, thanks to relaxed fit

Men’s Flat Front Shorts With 7 Inch Inseam

What exactly are flat front shorts? Well, they’re similar to chinos, in that they have a smooth front. But, they’re baggier-than-chinos, but not-quite-cargos–they’re the perfect in-between. Always a fantastic choice for festivals and beyond.

6. Dark Khaki Flat Front Shorts

When you think of solid outdoors companies, there’s a good chance that Patagonia, Columbia, and Northface come to mind. Well, there are plenty of other amazing retailers that will knock your socks off.

Mountain Khakis is one of those companies. I used to work in a fly fishing store in the mountains, and they were actually one of our top-selling brands–people love durable outerwear, that really gives you bang for your buck.

Their Alpine Utility short is a fantastic choice for festival wear. They’re crafted with two-ply 100% cotton canvas. Thanks to a relaxed mid-rise fit, they’ll sit comfortably on your hips, without too much sag.

Each seam has been triple-stitched, in order to truly make them last. Inseam gussets add a bit of extra room, for comfort in movement. Five regular pockets grace these shorts, in addition to a utility pocket, and patch back pockets.

Pair these bad boys with a tie-dye top, or rock some super comfortable OluKai sandals.

Available in sizes 28 – 44. Choose from three other colors: Freestone, granite, and pine.

Price: $24.16 – $70

Pros:

Ridiculously durable – seams are triple-stitched

Very easy to find matching clothing for festivals and everyday life

Plenty of pocket space, to hold all of your goodies

Super comfortable for extended wear

Cons:

May fit more relaxed than anticipated

7. Navy Flat Front Shorts

When it comes to neutral colors, some are more “outgoing” than others. As much as we love black and white (and they do go with everything), they’re just so dang overplayed.

Navy, on the other hand, allows you take a different direction with your outfit–just don’t try to wear something black with it. The Kahala Men’s Kimo II Shorts provide you with tons of options.

They’re made with 100% cotton, so you’ll be comfortable the whole time you wear them. And once they’re dirty, just throw them in the washing machine.

As a classic fit, they are looser than other festival shorts out there. Two slant pockets adorn each side, while buttoned pockets sit on the back. An elastic waistband on the back ups the comfort level even further.

Zip them up and keep ’em on, thanks to a button closure. Please keep in mind the description states these bottoms are a 10 inch inseam, when in fact, they’re actually a 7 inch inseam.

Pair with a trippy hoodie, or a solid bro tank.

Available in sizes 30 – 46. Choose from four additional colors: Black, khaki, pearl, and slate.

Price: $39.10 – $54

Pros:

Machine-washable

Classic cut provides more room for comfort

Can easily be dressed-up or dressed-down

Very durable – last a long time

Cons:

Has smaller-than-usual pockets – may be too small for a large phone

May be baggier-than-desired – very relaxed cut

Men’s Cargo Shorts With 7 Inch Inseam

Most dudes have worn cargo shorts at some point in their lives–I’m looking at you early-2000s. And while many guys have moved onto other festival shorts, there are still ones who rock the cargos. If you’re still a cargo fan, then this is your section.

8. Maroon Cargo Shorts

When you think of cargo shorts, you probably think of those old man, super heavy, khaki-colored ones. Well, I’m here to bash that notion–there are plenty of cool, slightly more fashion-forward pairs available.

These Ochenta Men’s Twill Cargo Shorts fit that description to a T. First, they’re not that typical cargo shorts color. Instead, they’re an eye-catching maroon. And second, they don’t have a ridiculous amount of pockets, making them overly heavy.

Rather than a bulky button-and-zip-closure, these babies feature an elastic waist, along with a drawstring. Don’t worry about pocket space, though, as there are two front slant pockets, in addition to two rear ones. Please refer to proprietary size chart, as it does differ from Amazon’s.

Pair with a muted t-shirt, or go crazy with an LED hat.

Available in sizes small – 4XL. Choose from six other colors, including khaki, gray, and army green.

Want your girl to wear something similar? Check out these festival clothing essentials.

Price: $19.99 – $24.99

Pros:

Made with lightweight, breathable cotton

A twist on classic cargo shorts – have the same feeling, but are more fashion-forward

Easy to dress-up or dress-down

Available in a massive size range

Cons:

Doesn’t run true-to-size – refer to provided sizing chart

Material may be slightly-thicker-than-expected

9. Classic Cargo Shorts

Look, you like what you like. Rather than trying to make yourself into someone you’re not, opt to stay true to who you are. And you like classic cargo shorts. Go with what you know and what you’re comfortable in.

These Mossy Oak Cargo Shorts are right up your alley. And yes, they’re manufactured by the same hunting clothing company as your camo.

The shorts are made with a blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, with water-, stain-, shrinking-, and fade-resistant qualities.

As you’d expect, there are pockets out the wazoo. With seven-pockets total, there are two side pockets, two velcro pockets on the butt, a left-leg velcro pocket, and two right-leg velcro pockets–you’ll have more room than you know what to do with. Please refer to sizing chart, as it does differ from Amazon’s.

Held up with an elastic waistband, there are also a number of durable belt loops, too. A roomy fit keeps you cool and comfortable. Store all of your festival essentials and more, with these awesome cargo shorts.

Available in sizes small – XXL. Choose from olive green, as well.

Pair with something a bit more 420-esque, with this stoner apparel.

Price: $26.99

Pros:

Constructed with loads of pockets – 7 in total

Very classic cargo short cut

Have water-, stain-, shrinking-, and fade-resistant properties

Easy to dress-up for a festival, or wear in everyday life

Cons:

Sizing may be off – refer to provided sizing chart

May not be ideal if you have extra thick thighs

Men’s Linen Shorts With 7 Inch Inseam

Linen is one of those weird fabrics you think is for old people…until you try it yourself. Lightweight, comfortable, and super breathable, you’ll be thrilled you chose these for your next music festival.

10. Blue Linen Shorts

Not all linen men’s shorts are made equally. Below, we’ll dive into a pair that’s made with 100% linen–the most breathable, lightweight fabric you can possibly wear. The downside, however, is the transparency of the material.

Mitigate that issue, by purchasing a pair of men’s shorts with a 7 inch inseam in a linen blend. These Goodthreads Men’s Linen Shorts do the trick.

Thanks to a 55% linen and 45% cotton blend, these guys’ shorts retain the comfort and coolness of linen, but tremendously reduce the wrinkles and see-through qualities.

Technically billed as chinos with a linen blend, they’re perfect to dress-up or dress-down. And the blue is vibrant, without being garish.

A flat-front design is super flattering, while front-slant pockets, and a button-through back pockets make them versatile. A zip-fly-and-button closure keep them secure on your waist.

Pair these babies with any number of neon, laugh-worthy, or trippy tops.

Available in sizes 28 – 42. Choose from dark khaki and navy, too.

Price: $25

Pros:

Have very breathable and cooling qualities

Doesn’t wrinkle the same way 100% linen does

Great for festival wear or everyday outfits

Flat front design is super flattering

Cons:

Have a skinnier/snugger fit than some are comfortable with

11. Black Linen Shorts

As you saw above, linen is ridiculously breathable, when it comes to choosing fabric. Made from the flax plant, it takes a good bit of time to manufacture. But the end result is a material that keeps you exceptionally cool, despite scorching temperatures.

If you’re attending a festival in the dead of summer (or even an early-season festival down south), you’ll want to invest in some linen men’s shorts. These 28 Palms Men’s Relaxed-Fit Linen Short are a fantastic choice.

You could probably guess these guys are made of 100% linen, and you’d be correct. That means they can be tossed into the machine in cold, with like colors. Afterwards, tumble dry on low.

These babies have a super relaxed fit, with a ton of give, thanks to an elastic waistband. Plus, there’s an internal drawstring, to customize the fit to your body. The pockets are shockingly deep, so you can hold all your everyday carries.

Pair with a sweet Hawaiian shirt, a well-loved tank top, or trippy t-shirt. And if you’re into flow arts, they have enough give to play with some light up poi.

Available in sizes XS – XXL. Choose from black, white, natural, and tan.

Already an Amazon Prime member? Try before you buy, as a perk with Prime Wardrobe.

Price: $35

Pros:

Very lightweight and breathable – keep you extra cool on hot days

Easily pair with a variety of festival t-shirts and tops

Available in huge size range and a good number of colors – try before you buy, with Amazon Wardrobe

Can be machine-washed and dried

Cons:

Look silly with compression shorts underneath

Proportions may seem “off” compared to other men’s shorts

Men’s Athletic Shorts With 7 Inch Inseam

As long as you’re not attending a formal event, athletic shorts are where it’s at. They’re comfortable, breathable, and allow you to move your body without restriction. For festivals, they’re a superb choice, owing to versatility and ease-of-wear.

12. Gray Athletic Shorts

Champion has always been on people’s athletic company radar. Heck, I don’t know a single 90s kid that didn’t own at least one sweatshirt or pair of sweatpants. They’ve recently made a huge comeback, to the point that many consider it “must-have”.

Sweatshirts and sweatpants aside, though, and you’re still looking at some solid men’s athletic shorts. If you’re heading to a festival, seriously consider the 7″ Run Short.

Because they’re manufactured by Champion, you know you’re receiving a quality piece. A mix of 89% polyester and 11% spandex keeps them comfortable, cool, and stretchy as all get out.

A drawstring closure secures them on your hips. Targeted ventilation ensures there’s breathability, so you won’t get swamp butt. Toss them into the machine to wash, and wear them all over again.

Like to try before you buy? These bad boys are a part of Amazon Wardrobe, one of Amazon Prime’s perks.

Available in sizes small – XXL. Choose from black and navy.

Are you a flowmie? These shorts are perfect for flowing with a fire staff.

Price: $12.66 – $35

Pros:

Manufactured by Champion – well-known athletic company, so you’re receiving quality

Fantastic price for men’s athletic shorts

Stretchy and comfortable for extended wear

Fit very well & have adjustable drawstring

Cons:

Can’t put too much in pockets, or they’ll sag

Only available in neutral colors

13. Black Athletic Shorts

Whether or not you were an athlete as a kid, or enjoy putting time in at the gym now, there’s a good chance you already have some athletic shorts in your closet. But, they’re probably pretty ratty…erm…well-loved, at this point.

When you’re attending a festival, purchasing a pair of crisp shorts with a 7 inch inseam is an overall win. First, you’ll be comfortable as a puppy curled up in freshly-cleaned laundry. Second, you’ll have a new pair of shorts to hang out in, or rock at the gym post-festival.

Starter is easily one of the most well-known athletic brands on the market. Their Stretch Shorts knock it out of the park.

They’re made of a 91% polyester and nine-percent spandex mix, for the ultimate comfortable experience. That means the fabric is stretchy and smooth, ensured by STRETCH-STAR technology. Machine-washable for your convenience.

An internal liner with DRI-STAR keeps you cool and dry. Adjust the fit, with a drawcord. A small zipper pocket allows you to hold compact valuables.

Thanks to loose-cut legs, you’ll have a full range of motion. Bring your favorite light-up hoop to flow–you’re wearing the perfect shorts to do so.

Available in sizes small – XXL. Choose from gray, navy, and maroon.

With Amazon Wardrobe, Amazon Prime’s newest perk, you can try these for a week before purchasing them.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Machine-washable, for your convenience

Made of super stretchy, comfortable, lightweight fabric – easy to move around

Drawstring allows you to adjust to your body

Available in large size range and a variety of colors

Cons:

Zip pocket doesn’t hold much more than some cash and ID

Shorts may be slightly baggier than pictured – depends on bodytype

Men’s Hybrid Shorts With 7-Inch Inseam

What exactly are hybrid shorts? They’re very similar to boardshorts, in that they’re usable in both water and as regular bottoms. Where they differ, however, lies in the fabric. Rather than being made of “swimsuit material”, they’re made of “athletic shorts material”.

14. Blue Hybrid Shorts

New Balance for the win! You know them for their shoes–we’ve all rocked a pair or two in our lives. But, you might not be aware of how awesome their apparel is. As far as festival shorts go, you can’t lose with their Balance Mens Hybrid Tech Shorts.

While technically not billed as a swimsuit-and-shorts hybrid, they wick water extremely well. NB Dry manages moisture levels, alongside other quick-drying properties. Underneath lies a breathable pindot mesh, for maximum comfort.

Material is made with 87% polyester and 13% spandex, so there’s a ton of give. Each side has a zip pocket, to hold your valuables. An inseam gusset provides extra room, as well.

Pair with an animal hood, and some comfy shoes.

Available in small – XXL. Two other color options available.

Price: $15.57 – $55

Pros:

Double as swim trunks, without looking like swim trunks

Ridiculously comfortable for long-term wear

Super quick-drying properties

Small side zip pocket for small valuables

Cons:

Zip pocket is too small to carry a phone

15. Red Hybrid Shorts

As far as hybrid shorts go, there are more than enough neutral colors. Seriously, there are more black, navy, and gray shorts available, than athletes and festival-goers know what to do with.

So, choosing a pair of shorts in a bright color will tickle your inner-colorful fancy. And, you don’t have to drop an arm and a leg on them. Consider these Baleaf Men’s 7″ Quick Dry Shorts.

There’s a good chance you haven’t heard of the company, and that’s ok. This bad boy boasts a rating of 4.2 with more than 410-reviews–few other festival shorts come remotely close to that number.

Thanks to a blend of 95% polyester and five-percent spandex, you’ll have stretch to boot, and will remain comfortable the whole time you wear them.

Quick-drying properties allow you to get soaked, without a lot of repercussion. A pocket sits on each side, with an additional zip pocket on the back.

Below the shell, sits a built-in mesh lining, to provide support, and keep up breathability. Plus, they’re constructed with mesh side panels, in order to up ventilation significantly. Reflective elements adorn the shorts throughout, to ensure visibility in low-light conditions.

Pair with some pot leaf socks and a trippy bro tank.

Price: $16.99 – $18.99

Pros:

Made of polyester and spandex – very comfortable and stretchy

Mesh side panels & liner increase ventilation significantly

Reflective strips keep you visible at night

Three pockets, including a zip pocket on the back

Cons:

Sizing may run small – refer to sizing chart

Crotch may be slightly poofy

16. Patterned Hybrid Shorts

Alright, I’m just gonna say it. Underwear companies know how to make stuff ridiculously comfortable. Well, the good ones do. So, it should come as no surprise that hybrid shorts made by an underwear brand are amazing as all get out.

You might not have heard of Saxx prior to this–and that’s ok. What’s important to know is they manufacture the equivalent of clouds for your butt, in both boxers and shorts.

Their Cannonball shorts are no exception. As the name indicates, they’re meant for use in the water and on land. An exposed 1.5″ waistband features extra moisture-wicking properties, in order to maximize comfort. A mixture of nylon, polyester, and spandex keeps them stretchy and friction-less.

One of the most annoying things about shorts is how quickly they fade, after exposure to salt- and chlorine-water. These guys, though, have fade-resistant qualities, allowing you to wear them for multiple seasons. Underneath lies a semi-compression liner, keeping your bits in-place.

Pair with a bro tank and a sweet hat.

Available in sizes small – XL. Choose from black, flora blue, and plain blue.

Price: $68.55 – $74.47

Pros:

Fits exactly as billed

One of the most comfortable 7 inch inseam hybrid shorts on the market

Liner isn’t itchy & shorts are manufactured with frictionless technology

Available in a wide size range

Cons:

More expensive than other festival shorts

Only available in blue-range colors & black

Men’s Boardshorts With 7 Inch Inseam

When it comes to men’s shorts, boardshorts are always a yes. They’re great for water and regular wear, thanks to quick-dry qualities. And, they often come in awesome, bright colors. Rock them at your next festival–you won’t be disappointed.

17. White Boardshorts

Many guys wear boardshorts during the summer, for a variety of reasons. First, you don’t need to wear underwear…unless you want to. Second, you can dive into any pool or body of water, whenever you want. And third, they make it effortless to put together an outfit.

Not all boardshorts are made equally, however. There are shoddy pieces, just like there are amazing ones. Leaning on the amazing part of the spectrum, are the U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s 7″ Swim Shorts.

Yep, that same U.S. Polo Assn. that your preppy friends wear. They’re a company known for producing top-notch apparel, and their boardshorts are no exception.

Made with 100% polyester, so you can toss them into the machine when they’re dirty. Customize the fit, with a drawstring closure. And, there’s only a small logo, so you’re not a walking advertisement.

Pair with a bright-colored t-shirt, or go wild with some LED festival apparel.

Available in sizes small – XXL. Choose from 32 colors, including engine red, grass green, and loads of color block combinations.

Price: $6.94 – $53.10

Pros:

Phenomenal price for the quality you receive

Choose from tons of colors and sizes

Super lightweight and comfortable, for extended wear

Double as shorts and swim trunks

Cons:

Branded with a logo – not super in-your-face

18. Bright Blue Boardshorts

Men’s boardshorts aren’t just limited to well-known brands. Sure, there are plenty of names you already know…but they’re often heavily-branded. If you prefer to keep it clean, consider the Neleus Men’s Quick Dry Shorts.

Unlike the pair we saw above, these babies are pure boardshorts–the branding is super non-descript. They’re constructed with two layers: A 100% nylon shell, with a 100% polyester mesh underneath. Machine-washable, for sake of ease.

An elastic waistband and built-in drawstring hold them up. There are two side pockets, and two rear pockets. Both breathable and comfortable, they’re designed to be irritation-less against your skin. Keep in mind, sizing runs small, so please size up if you have muscled legs.

Pair with a drug rug for warmth, or opt for a brightly-colored tank.

Available in sizes XS – XL. Choose from burgundy, chocolate, navy blue, and sky blue. There are tons of other lengths and patterns, too.

With your shorts figured out, don’t forget to plan out what to bring in your festival bag.

Price: $12.58 – $17.78

Pros:

Quick-dry qualities for comfort & convenience

Available in variety of bright colors and sizes

Fantastic price for boardshorts

Great for swimming, attending a festival, or just lounging

Cons:

Runs small – size up, especially if you have athletic thighs

May fit tighter than you’re comfortable with

Could possibly be raggedy after a summer’s worth of wear

19. Orange Boardshorts

Not all boardshorts are made with neutral colors. Above, we saw a pair that was pretty dang eye-catching…but it was a solid color. What happens if you prefer colorful festival shorts, with a design?

You consider the Reyn Spooner Paradise Cup Boardshorts. Reminiscent of beaches and boats, it has an all-over sailboat pattern. If you’re a big sailing fan these are great….but they’re also phenomenal if you prefer to be tongue-in-cheek.

Made with 100% polyester, they’re durable over a long period of time. When they’re dirty, simply toss them into the washing machine.

Unlike most other shorts with a seven-inch inseam, these babies only have one pocket located on the back. With grommet string ties and a velcro closure, your bits and pieces will stay where they should.

Pair with some slide on shoes, and a fun festival t-shirt. Consider going sparkly and matching your SO, as they rock a sparkly bodysuit.

Available in sizes 30 – 40. Choose from turquoise and surf colors.

Price: $20.84 – $75

Pros:

Very bright festival shorts with a fun pattern

Velcro closure and grommet ties, ensure your bits stay covered

Fit like a charm

Machine-washable

Cons:

Size range is somewhat reduced

Not everyone’s a fan of sailboats

20. Black & White Boardshorts

If nothing else, you always know you can rely on black and white clothing. It’s ridiculously easy to pair with other colors…including black and white.

Hurley’s a super well-known surf brand for creating comfortable, functional, eye-catching apparel. Their Phantom Burst Boardshorts are no exception.

Like most boardshorts, they feature a regular fit with a mid-rise, hitting just above-the-knee. The fabric itself is made with 86% recycled polyester and 14% spandex. A durable water repellant (DWR) finish, adds icing to the already quick-dry cake.

Thanks to the spandex, there’s a 30% increase in motion. A fitted waistband, and a surf-tie closure with a gusset fly, all ensure your shorts will stay put. On the back sits a vertical zip pocket, for your convenience.

Pair with a solid snapback, and an a tee with a cheeky saying.

Available in sizes 33 – 40. Also choose from bright aqua.

Price: $27.99 – $59.57

Pros:

Made with recycled polyester and spandex – super comfortable for long-term wear

Treated with durable water repellant, to increase quick-dry qualities

Fitted waistband & surf-tie closure, ensure shorts will stay put

Sizing is on-point – fits like a glove

Cons:

7-inch inseam is based on a size 32 – may have slightly longer inseam

More expensive than other boardshorts on this list

