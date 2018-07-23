5 Best Cool Men’s T-Shirts: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Here’s to hoping that you’ve done at least the bare minimum to keep the bod in peak summertime shape. Because if there’s any time that’s perfect for cool men’s t-shirts, it’s during the summer.

Not that wearing a t-shirt means you’re going to be exposing more flesh. It’s just that wearing a t-shirt is an exercise in minimalism. There was a time when t-shirts were only worn under other shirts. They were sweat catchers, basically. But then fashionable evolution came along and turned the T into a prime time star.

We’ve picked out the best of five different categories. Take note, because there are other color options for each shirt and we’ve noted other options (different brands) for some of the categories.

What are the Best Cool Men’s T-Shirts?

1. Alternative Men’s Cotton Jersey Heritage T-Shirt – $13.40 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Pros: Cons: Soft Jersey Cotton

Garment Dyed

Contrasting Hem Stitching Wash Separately — Garment Dyed Products Can Run

This is one of those cool men’s t-shirts that has an it must be his favorite shirt look to it right from the get-go. Alternative describes it as “extra soft for that perfectly worn-in vintage look.” It is 100 percent cotton jersey fabric.

This is a garment dyed t-shirt, which means the shirt was dyed after it was put together (as opposed to the fabric being dyed prior to production). That means that no two shirts are exactly alike.

The shirt features “blind hem” stitching detail throughout most of the shirt, except the sleeve hems and the bottom hem, where the stitch is clearly visible in contrasting white. That’s a great detail.

The crew neck is in the scoop neck style, so it’s more oval and looser than a straight crew neck.

The shirt is shown in “dark blue pigment” and it’s available in several different colors.

For another option in a classic t-shirt that also comes in a whole lotta colors, check out the incredibly popular Carhartt Men’s WorkWear T.

2. Goodthreads Men’s Short Sleeve V-Neck Cotton T-Shirt – $12

Pros: Cons: 100 Percent Cotton

Available With or Without Pocket

Tag Free Some Reviews Suggest Sizing Up

This is a very popular cool men’s t-shirt, with almost 200 reviews and a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. Goodthreads is an Amazon brand so you’re getting a quality piece at an affordable price.

Shown in classic white, the shirt is available in eight different colors (color options change periodically).

The shirt has the classic ribbed V-neck, so it’s neither too big nor too small. The bottom hem of the shirt is straight so it will work great untucked. Goodthreads says (astutely) that the shirt works very well for layering.

You can get this shirt in all the available colors with a pocket on the left chest. You’ll find that option on the page when you click to make your pick.

3. Fruit of the Loom 6-Pack Men’s Stay Tucked T-Shirt – $13.99

Pros: Cons: Great Price for 6-Pack

100 Percent Cotton

Doesn’t Ride Up

Works as Undershirt or Wear Alone Tall Men’s Sizes More Expensive

Color T-Shirts More Expensive

A great reason to include this one in a list of cool men’s t-shirts is because of its versatility. You can wear it as an undershirt or you can wear it alone. Part of the reason is because it’s got the classic crew neck.

The shirt is 100 percent cotton and we’re showing it in white. It is available in other colors, including denim, dark blue and navy. But the price does increase for the color t-shirts and size availability is very limited.

The price also jumps significantly — for the white t-shirt — if you want a tall men’s size. However, you might not need the tall men’s size if you’re just trying to make sure the shirt doesn’t come untucked. FotL calls them “stay tucked” shirts that won’t ride up.

4. Pro Club Heavyweight Crewneck T-Shirt – $8.62 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Pros: Cons: 6.5 oz. 100 Percent Cotton

Pre-shrunk

Extraordinary Number of Size Options Some Colors Not 100 Percent Cotton

Double Check Pricing

For me, this would be the Holy Grail of cool men’s t-shirts. The reason is because I have always liked the heavier fabric t-shirt: it just feels more like a wear-alone shirt.

The 100 percent cotton in the men’s black shirt (shown in the photo) is a 6.5 ounce cotton. When you talk about the “weight” of cotton, anything over 6 ounces is considered heavyweight. (The standard weight of most t-shirts is 4.5 to 5.3 ounce.) Besides having the feel that heavy cotton gives, the shirt will also stand up over time to more washings.

This shirt, which is pre-shrunk, is available in sizes all the way from small up to 10XL. However, different colors (there are several available colors) may come in 50/50 cotton/poly or other blends. It’s all listed on the product page.

As for pricing, different sizes and different colors vary widely in pricing. For example, my size (XL) in the black shirt is $9.43 while a small is $11.34. The XXXL is around 14 bucks.

Out of more than 210 reviews, this shirt gets a very good 4 out of 5-star rating average. There’s an even heavier weight 100 percent cotton t-shirt available from Pro 5. It’s a 6.7 ounce cotton.

5. Jerzees Men’s Long Sleeve T-Shirt – $5.57 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Pros: Cons: Moisture Wicking

Odor Control

Low Price Cotton/Poly Blend

There are times when nothing works better than a long sleeve cool men’s t-shirt. This is a very affordable, very popular version, and it comes in plenty of colors.

Jerzees uses a 50 percent cotton, 50 percent poly blend on this (which might not be for some of you all-cotton purists). That means that you’re going to have virtually no wrinkles when you launder the shirt.

It’s got a “lay flat” collar, which means it doesn’t come too far up the neck. It is, basically, a standard crewneck t-shirt.

As for popularity, the shirt’s got more than 1,360 reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. One of the reasons for its popularity could be the fact that the shirt comes in many different colors. It’s even available in two-packs and the sizes go from small up to 3XL.

The shirt is moisture wicking and Jezees says it features odor control capability, too. If you’re interested in a 100 percent cotton long sleeve t-shirt, Champion has one that comes in several different colors.

