10 Best Rolling Backpacks: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Every year, students of all ages do immeasurable damage to their shoulders and lower backs by lugging around the ungodly amount of textbooks that has become a schoolyear norm.

To understand the problem, researchers at Tel Aviv University conducted a study that demonstrated the very real risks of permanent nerve damage caused by carrying heavy backpacks all the time.

So why aren’t more people using roller packs already? There seems to be an unspoken rule that wheeled backpacks are only for kids. Yet, you can visit any airport in the world to see that this most certainly isn’t the case.

On the contrary, most professionals gravitate towards these bags wherever lots of foot travel and heavy supplies are involved. And this most certainly applies to school.

You may still fear the stigma of using one of these unique bags, but they come in a variety of modern styles. They still come with straps too, should you happen to want to haul your stuff the old-fashioned way.

Once you’re ready to put your health first, you can read on below to check out the best rolling backpacks around.