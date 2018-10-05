9 Best Glow in the Dark Costumes for Halloween (2018)

Halloween is the spookiest night of the year, where any proper celebration takes place in the dead of night. If you want to stand out in a dimly lit party, then you need a glow in the dark costume to truly stand out in the crowd. As most costumes only have one glow in the dark element, you can get a little creative with what exactly you want your costume to be. Radioactive ballerina? Rave-going witch? It’s all up to you. To get the ball rolling, we’ve listed some of our favorite glow in the dark costume pieces and props right here. Whether it be with phosphorescent material or LEDs, these costumes are sure to brighten your night.
Disappearing Man Skeleton Glow Costume
Stretch jumpsuit and detached hood
sized for teens, so if you need a larger size, consider this skeleton glow costume from another brand.
Alien Glow Mask
The truth is out there. If you are feeling extraterrestrial this Halloween,
phosphorescent latex mask
easy to see through but the mouth hole does not open
Glow in the Dark Supersize Afro Wig
Ah, the afro wig. It is a staple of some of history's most popular Halloween costumes, including the clown, the disco diva, and the zombie Bob Ross.
Now you can recreate any of these fabulous costumes in a phosphorescent style with this glow in the dark afro wig from Spirit Costumes. This wig stands eight inches high and twelve inches wide, so you are just about guaranteed to have the most poppin' hairpiece at the whole party.
Light-Up Stick Figure Costume
The stick figure is the classic LED costume. When you clip this battery-powered LED kit onto a pair of dark clothing, your human figure disappears into the night, replaced by a figure that was likely drawn by a child. This costume kit comes with a clip-on light in your choice of nine colors, plus a pair of LED glasses.
This costume is large enough to fit an average adult frame and can be trimmed down for children as well. Just remember that while in stick person form you do not have the ability to perform superhuman stunts or withstand injury.
The Purge: Election Year Statue of Liberty Mask
This terrifying mask would fit right in at a rave or a haunted house. Its LED lights are powered by two AA batteries and can glow steady, with a fast flash, or with a slow flash. It has an adjustable strap and interior padding for a comfortable fit.
You can combine this mask with a Statue of Liberty headpiece to make for a terrifying recreation of the mask from The Purge: Election Year. But only if you want to scare the daylights out of other partygoers.
Inflatable MegaMorph LED Fat Suit
Okay, I'm at a loss for this one. I like to think of myself as a pretty creative guy, but I have literally no idea what you could do with an inflatable LED MegaMorph suit. But I do know that these air-filled suits are super fun to wear.
This suit comes with a built-in air pump, which is powered by the same six AA batteries used to power the internal LEDs. The suit comes with a separate mask, gloves, and socks if you want to go full blue. The suit also comes in red, green, and black.
Light-Up Faux Fur Jacket
So this costume component is a little abstract, but really, what can't you do with a light-up fur coat? You could dress up as some sort of rave queen, or a nuclear Cruella de Vil, or anything else you come with. There are no limits to the imagination.
This coat comes in multiple sizes and its LEDs are powered by six AA batteries. The rainbow colors are appropriate for a number of occasions, and it even makes a great Christmas sweater when you're standing beside the 'ol Christmas tree.
LED Fairy Wings
This child-sized set of LED wings are perfect for any fairy or butterfly costume. In a bright room, you will be captivated by their colorful arrangement, while in the dark, their flashing LEDs will unveil the true magic of this costume piece.
These wings include three replaceable AG10 batteries, so the battery pack isn't as large and bulky as it is on other costumes. Just keep in mind that these are children-sized. If you want some larger LED butterfly wings, consider this option from Blinkee.
Glow Suit Costume
If you are looking for a simple and easy to kit transform your plain and boring outfit into a dazzling LED costume, then this Glow Suit Costume is perfect for you. It is a kit of clip-on accessories to turn your daytime attire into a dazzling nighttime tuxedo, complete with a collar, glasses, cufflinks, and leg accents. The kit is pretty much modular, though, so you can form the clip-on components into any shape you'd like.
The one downside with this kit is that the LEDs are not as powerful as other LED costume components I've mentioned, so it certainly won't look as good as it does on the box. But then again, what costume ever does?