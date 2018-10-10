10 Best Waxed Canvas Backpacks: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If you are looking for a stylish new backpack, you will encounter a variety of premium materials to choose between.

Synthetic waterproof options like Gore-Tex and NeoShell are touted as modern upgrades, but they are entirely outclassed by waxed canvas in both style and durability.

Waxed canvas is a long-lasting material that was originally used as sailcloth. It repels water, increases wind resistance, and grows more beautiful as it wears.

This material gradually develops a fine patina just like leather does. This turns each scratch and scuff into a mark of character.

For these reasons, waxed canvas is the ideal material for a backpack. But when picking a new backpack, you need to consider many factors beyond the build material, including storage capacity, comfort, and compartmentalization.

That’s why we’ve researched and highlighted our ten favorite waxed canvas bags and backpacks across all price ranges. Read on below to check out our favorite picks.