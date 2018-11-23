15 Best Amazon Black Friday Shoe Deals (2018)

Our Review

A favorite for everyday wear that's a whole lot more stylish than your old running shoes is this super sweet suede sneaker by Vince. These feature a 100 percent natural suede leather upper, and cushioned insole. These cute kicks will amp up your jeans, and look perfect with your pajama pants too. The rubber sole is great for preventing skids, and because it's white, it won't mark your floor. Get these at up to 73 percent off.

With Amazon Black Friday shoe deals, it's like extra money in your pocket. If you're looking for sneakers with a closed back versus a slide, the Vince Blair 12 Sneaker is another screamin' deal at 75 percent off.